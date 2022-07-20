LiDAR Market: 39% of Growth to Originate from North America, Evolving Opportunities with FARO Technologies Inc. & GeoSLAM Ltd - Technavio

NEW YORK , July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " LiDAR Market - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Five Force Analysis " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The LiDAR market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.57 million, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2020 to 2025. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for LiDAR market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing application areas of LiDAR will facilitate the lidar market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled LiDAR Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

LiDAR Market - Market Dynamics

Drivers: Factors such as expanding application areas of lidar technology, and increased adoption of lidar in automotive applications will be crucial in driving the growth of the market.

Challenges: The high cost of lidar sensors will restrict the market growth.

LiDAR Market - Company Profiles

The LiDAR market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological mergers & developing technologically enhanced LiDAR solutions at a lower cost, and geographical expansion through collaborations and acquisitions to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are FARO Technologies Inc., GeoSLAM Ltd., Hexagon AB, LeddarTech Inc., Quanergy Systems Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SICK AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trimble Inc., and Velodyne Lidar Inc., etc.

FARO Technologies Inc. - The company offers LiDAR solutions for construction and public safety applications.

GeoSLAM Ltd. - The company offers ZEB Horizon which is a LiDAR solution for a range of 100 meters.

Hexagon AB - The company offers LiDAR solutions through its subsidiary Leica Geosystems AG.

LeddarTech Inc. - The company offers cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solutions to Tier-1 and 2 automotive suppliers and system integrators.

Trimble Inc. - LiDAR solutions offered by the company include Terimble X7 scanners, Trimble TX8, Trimble TX6, Trimble SX10.

LiDAR Market - Segmentation Analysis

By Product, the market is classified into airborne LiDAR and terrestrial LiDAR.

By Application, the market is classified into corridor mapping, engineering, ADAS, driverless cars, environment, and others.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive LiDAR Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

LiDAR Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.2% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled FARO Technologies Inc., GeoSLAM Ltd., Hexagon AB, LeddarTech Inc., Quanergy Systems Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SICK AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trimble Inc., and Velodyne Lidar Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

