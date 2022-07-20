U.S. markets closed

LiDAR Market: 39% of Growth to Originate from North America, Evolving Opportunities with FARO Technologies Inc. & GeoSLAM Ltd - Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK , July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LiDAR Market - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The LiDAR market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.57 million, growing at a CAGR of  15.2% from 2020 to 2025. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for LiDAR market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing application areas of LiDAR will facilitate the lidar market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled LiDAR Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled LiDAR Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more highlights on the regional segment - Request a sample now!

LiDAR Market - Market Dynamics

  • Drivers: Factors such as expanding application areas of lidar technology, and increased adoption of lidar in automotive applications will be crucial in driving the growth of the market.

  • Challenges: The high cost of lidar sensors will restrict the market growth.

  • For detailed information on the market dynamics - Click Now!

LiDAR Market - Company Profiles

The LiDAR market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological mergers & developing technologically enhanced LiDAR solutions at a lower cost, and geographical expansion through collaborations and acquisitions to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are FARO Technologies Inc., GeoSLAM Ltd., Hexagon AB, LeddarTech Inc., Quanergy Systems Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SICK AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trimble Inc., and Velodyne Lidar Inc., etc.

  • FARO Technologies Inc. - The company offers LiDAR solutions for construction and public safety applications.

  • GeoSLAM Ltd. - The company offers ZEB Horizon which is a LiDAR solution for a range of 100 meters.

  • Hexagon AB - The company offers LiDAR solutions through its subsidiary Leica Geosystems AG.

  • LeddarTech Inc. - The company offers cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solutions to Tier-1 and 2 automotive suppliers and system integrators.

  • Trimble Inc. - LiDAR solutions offered by the company include Terimble X7 scanners, Trimble TX8, Trimble TX6, Trimble SX10.

  • To know about all major vendor offerings - Grab a sample now!

LiDAR Market  - Segmentation Analysis

  • By Product, the market is classified into airborne LiDAR and terrestrial LiDAR.

  • By Application,  the market is classified into corridor mapping, engineering, ADAS, driverless cars, environment, and others.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Request a sample!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive LiDAR Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the LiDAR Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our LiDAR Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The wireless LAN controller market share is expected to increase to USD 629.87 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21%.

  • The optical interconnect market share is expected to increase to USD 9.66 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 13.67%.

LiDAR Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.2%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.57 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.05

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

FARO Technologies Inc., GeoSLAM Ltd., Hexagon AB, LeddarTech Inc., Quanergy Systems Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SICK AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trimble Inc., and Velodyne Lidar Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces analysis

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Airborne LiDAR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Terrestrial LiDAR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Corridor mapping - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Engineering - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 ADAS and driverless cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Environment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Vendor landscape

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

  • 10.3 Industry risks

  • 10.4 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 FARO Technologies Inc.

  • 11.4 GeoSLAM Ltd.

  • 11.5 Hexagon AB

  • 11.6 LeddarTech Inc.

  • 11.7 Quanergy Systems Inc.

  • 11.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 11.9 SICK AG

  • 11.10 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

  • 11.11 Trimble Inc.

  • 11.12 Velodyne Lidar Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lidar-market-39-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-evolving-opportunities-with-faro-technologies-inc--geoslam-ltd---technavio-301589012.html

SOURCE Technavio

