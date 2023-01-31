U.S. markets closed

LiDAR Market Global Report 2022: Emergence of 4D LiDAR Boosts Sector

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LiDAR Market by Dimension Type, Technology, Installation Type, Wavelength, Range, Service, Application, End-use Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The research report provides an in-depth analysis of the global LiDAR market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market size, market shares, recent developments, and forecast till 2029. The global LiDAR market is projected to reach $20.03 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 28.4% from 2022 to 2029.

The growth of the LiDAR market is driven by the rising adoption of LiDAR systems in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), increasing adoption of LiDAR in engineering and construction applications, use of LiDAR for automated driving cars, the emergence of 4D LiDAR, and initiatives undertaken by government bodies of different countries to promote LiDAR Usage. Safety threats related to UAVs and autonomous cars and the easy availability of low-cost and lightweight photogrammetry systems may restrain the growth of this market. Furthermore, the increasing investments in LiDAR startups by OEMs, technological shifts with the adoption of solid-state, flash LiDAR, and other LiDAR technologies are expected to create significant growth opportunities for the players in this market.

However, the high cost of LiDAR services and scarcity of geospatial data pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

The LiDAR market is segmented by dimension type, technology, installation type, wavelength, range, service, application, end-use industry, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country levels.

Based on dimension type, the global LiDAR market is segmented into 2D, 3D, and 4D. The 4D segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the high adoption of 4D LiDAR in applications such as self-driving cars, robots, and other autonomous systems. Besides automobiles, 4D LiDAR has architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), entertainment, and AR/VR applications.

Based on technology, the global LiDAR market is segmented into macro-mechanical LiDAR, flash LiDAR, MEMS LiDAR (micro-electromechanical systems), optical-phased array, and other technologies. The flash LiDAR segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is growing due to emerging usage and high preferences for autonomous vehicles and defense. Flash LiDAR is widely deployed in autonomous cars with ADAS capabilities and robotics applications, where high speed and precision are required to create infographics. According to McKinsey Insights, by 2030, around 15% of vehicles are expected to be autonomous. Furthermore, the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) plans to implement flash LiDAR to increase accuracy in the weather forecast.

Based on installation type, the LiDAR market is segmented into airborne and terrestrial. The terrestrial segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Terrestrial LiDAR can be mobile and stationary and operated only on the surface of the Earth. Static terrestrial scanning is a frequently preferred survey method for monitoring, conventional topography, forensics, and cultural heritage documentation. Mobile & UAV LiDAR operates in both mobile and aerial modes and works on Earth's surface and surrounding environment.

Based on wavelength, the LiDAR market is segmented into 885 nm, 905 nm,1064 nm, 1550 nm, and other wavelengths. The 1550 nm segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Utilization of the 1550 nm wavelength is growing due to its higher eye safety and potential to detect low reflectivity targets, such as any object within a radius of 300 m.

Based on range, the global LiDAR market is segmented into 885 nm, 905 nm,1064 nm, 1550 nm, and other wavelengths. The medium range segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the growing usage across engineering and environment applications such as ecological land and classification and archaeology. Medium range LiDAR is widely used to capture the building structure.

Based on service, the global LiDAR market is segmented into aerial survey, asset management, GIS services, ground-based survey, and other services. The ground-based survey segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the potential of collecting a million points of data per second over the ground area, making it an exceptionally fast method of surveying. The ground-based survey gives much more accurate information for accurate ecological and land use classification. This survey is used to map the forests by measuring the vertical structures of the canopy and its density. These models help us understand the complex forest structures and generate accurate forest inventory.

Based on application, the global LiDAR market is segmented into mapping and cartography, coastline & shoreline mapping, pollution tracking, wind speed measurement, exploration, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), meteorology, and other applications. The advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the surging incorporation of LiDAR-based sensors in various automotive safety applications. In the last few years, assisted driving automobiles have gained traction in the market; these automobiles use cameras and LiDAR to sense the environment around them and avoid accidents. For instance, in July 2019, Velodyne Lidar Inc., a California-based Lidar technology company, announced the acquisition of localization and mapping software from Mapper.ai, Inc. This development is aimed at boosting the company's ADAS system production.

Based on end-use industry, the global LiDAR market is segmented into automotive, defense & aerospace, oil & gas, mining, civil engineering, government, transportation, and other end-use industries. In 2022, the government bodies segment is expected to account for the largest market share of the global LiDAR market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the need for surveying and monitoring surroundings, including forest management, coastline management, pollution modeling, agriculture, wind farms, and precision forestry.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Increasing Adoption of LiDAR Systems for Developing UAVs

  • Growing Use of LiDAR Technology in Autonomous Vehicles

  • Emergence of 4D LiDAR

  • Increasing Government Investments in LiDAR Technology

Market Restraints

  • Safety Risks Associated With UAVs And Autonomous Vehicles

Market Opportunities

  • Increasing OEM Investments in LiDAR Start-Ups

Market Challenges

  • High Cost of Installing LiDAR Systems

Companies Mentioned

  • Trimble Inc. (U.S.)

  • Leica Geosystems AG - Part of Hexagon (Switzerland)

  • Sick AG (Germany)

  • TOPCON CORPORATION (Japan)

  • Velodyne Lidar Inc. (U.S.)

  • RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH (Austria)

  • BEA SA (Belgium)

  • Pepperl+Fuchs (India) Pvt. Ltd. (India)

  • FARO Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

  • VALEO (France)

  • Teledyne Optech (Canada)

  • Shanghai Hesai Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

  • LeddarTech Inc. (Canada)

  • Suteng Innovation Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

  • Hokuyo Automatic USA Corporation (U.S.)

