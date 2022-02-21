U.S. markets closed

LiDAR Market to Rise at 22.7% CAGR till 2026; Increasing Number of Product Launches to Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

·8 min read
Companies in the LiDAR Market are YellowScan, Beijing SureStar Technology Co.Ltd., FARO Technologies, Inc., HEXAGON, Leica Geosystems, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, SICK AG, Teledyne Technologies, Trimble Inc., Velodyne Lidar, Inc., and others

Pune, Feb. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global LiDAR market size is projected to reach USD 6.71 billion by 2026. Driven by increasing investments in the development of newer products, the market will rise considerably in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Mechanical and Solid-state), By Deployment (Ground-based and Airborne), By Application (Mapping and Cartography, ADAS (Advanced driver-assistance System), Surveillance, Environment, Exploration and Detection and Others), By Industry (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Oil & Gas and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 1.32 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Light detection and ranging or LiDAR is the process of creating a three-dimensional visual image. It is inclusive of a high intensity laser tool, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS), and a GPS transceiver. Accounting to the functional abilities of each of these systems, the device can yield images of the highest calibre. As a result, it is widely used in diverse applications such as automotive, healthcare, and aerospace and defense. The increasing demand for LiDAR resulting from the widespread applications, will aid the growth of the overall LiDAR market in the forthcoming years.

Companies Profiled in global LiDAR market are:

  • Beijing SureStar Technology Co.Ltd.

  • FARO Technologies, Inc.

  • HEXAGON

  • Leica Geosystems

  • RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

  • SICK AG

  • Teledyne Technologies

  • Trimble Inc.

  • Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

  • YellowScan

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/light-detection-and-ranging-lidar-market-101969

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019 to 2026

Forecast Period 2016 to 2026 CAGR

22.7%

2026 Value Projection

USD 6.71 Billion

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2018

USD 1.32 Billion

Historical Data for

2015 to 2017

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Size, Share, Application,Geography

Growth Drivers

Rising Emergence of Innovative 3D and 4D imaging technology to Offer Traction for the Adoption of LiDAR

Rising Demand for LiDAR from UAVs, Engineering, and Construction Applications Will Facilitate Growth of the Market

Rising Demand for 3D Flash LIDAR from Autonomous Applications Aid to Boost Market Growth


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/light-detection-and-ranging-lidar-market-101969

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global LiDAR market. It highlights the latest product launches and recent innovations in the market and states their impact on the growth of the market. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals.

Increasing Number of Product Innovations to Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. The increasing investment in research and development has yielded several new and innovative products. The increasing number of product innovations have had the highest impact on the growth of the market in recent years. In February 2018, FARO Technologies Inc. developed a new platform based on the LiDAR technology. The company introduced the FARO Zone 3-D platform, a system that assists investigators and security experts for enhancing the quality of construction sites. FARO’s latest technology will not only help the company to generate a high market revenue but will have a direct impact on the growth of the market. The report identifies a few of the leading products of recent years and gauges their impact on the global LiDAR market in the coming years.

Quick Buy- LiDAR Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101969

North America to Emerge Leading; Increasing Investment in Product R&D to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing LiDAR market trends across five major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America is projected to exhibit a high LiDAR market share in the coming years. Recent advances in LiDAR technologies and their applications in core 3-D and 4-D imaging will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in North America. As of 2018, market in North America was worth USD 0.58 billion and this value is likely to increase in the coming years. Besides North America, the market in Europe will witness considerable growth driven by the expansion activities taken by major companies in leading countries such as Germany and UK.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/light-detection-and-ranging-lidar-market-101969

Key Industry Developments:

  • September 2017 - LedderTech, invested around USD 130 million for the expansion of its LiDAR development programs and accelerate its ASIC development efforts.

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

  • Global LiDAR Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Type

      • Mechanical

      • Solid-state

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Deployment

      • Ground-based

      • Airborne

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Applications

      • Mapping and Cartography

      • ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance System)

      • Surveillance

      • Environment

      • Exploration and Detection

      • Others (Meteorology, etc.)

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Industry

      • Automotive

      • Aerospace and Defense

      • Healthcare

      • IT & Telecom

      • Oil & Gas

      • Other (Manufacturing, Mining, etc.)

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

  • North America LiDAR Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Type

      • Mechanical

      • Solid-state

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Deployment

      • Ground-based

      • Airborne

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Applications

      • Mapping and Cartography

      • ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance System)

      • Surveillance

      • Environment

      • Exploration and Detection

      • Others (Meteorology, etc.)

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Industry

      • Automotive

      • Aerospace and Defense

      • Healthcare

      • IT & Telecom

      • Oil & Gas

      • Other (Manufacturing, Mining, etc.)

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

  • Europe LiDAR Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Type

      • Mechanical

      • Solid-state

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Deployment

      • Ground-based

      • Airborne

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Applications

      • Mapping and Cartography

      • ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance System)

      • Surveillance

      • Environment

      • Exploration and Detection

      • Others (Meteorology, etc.)

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Industry

      • Automotive

      • Aerospace and Defense

      • Healthcare

      • IT & Telecom

      • Oil & Gas

      • Other (Manufacturing, Mining, etc.)

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Country

      • UK

      • Germany

      • Italy

      • France

      • Rest of Europe

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/light-detection-and-ranging-lidar-market-101969

View Other Related Reports:

Data Privacy Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (On-Premises, and Cloud), By Application (Compliance Management, Risk Management, Reporting & Analytics, and Others), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs), and Large Enterprise), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Government, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Industry 4.0 Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Industrial Automation, Smart factory, and Industrial IoT), By Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics and Consumer Goods, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Loyalty Management Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By End Use (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Transportation, Retail, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Services (Electronic Design & Engineering, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Manufacturing, Supply Chain Management, and Others), By Industry (Automotive, Communications, Computer, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Healthcare, Commercial Aviation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Application Area (Insurance Claims, Money Laundering), By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Government, Construction and Real Estate), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/light-detection-and-ranging-lidar-market-9528


