LIDDS announces successful stage 1 in R&D project

LIDDS AB
·1 min read
UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS AB (publ) announced today that the R&D project with Johnson & Johnson Enterprise Innovation Inc. has progressed into next phase.

“On the back of a strong collaboration, we have generetad promising data which led to a unianimous decision by the joint research committee to move the project into the next stage. At LIDDS, we aim to improve outcomes for those fighting cancer by diminishing severe side effects and enhancing efficacy. The completion of Stage 1 is a key milestone and we look forward to our continued work together”, said Nina Herne, CEO of LIDDS.

Through the agreement, the R&D project’s aim is to develop an oncology product based on the NanoZolid® technology for an undisclosed indication.

For more information, please contact:

Nina Herne, CEO, Phone: +46 (0)70-714 74 57, Email: nina.herne@liddspharma.com

This information is information that the company is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the aforementioned contact person, on January 11, 2022 at 17:00 CET.

LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid®. NanoZolid® is a clinically validated drug development technology and superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects in clinical and preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS (LIDDS) shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB, certifiedadviser@redeye.se, +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.


