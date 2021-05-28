U.S. markets open in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,211.00
    +12.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,599.00
    +162.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,685.75
    +20.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,279.90
    +8.90 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.84
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,891.70
    -6.80 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    27.73
    -0.21 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2189
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    -0.53 (-3.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4183
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8600
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,770.07
    -1,546.72 (-4.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    953.80
    -30.50 (-3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,038.50
    +18.83 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.40 (+2.10%)
     

LIDDS new CEO will present at Redeye’s Growth Day and Aktiespararna’s Småbolagsdagarna

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LIDDS AB
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS AB (publ) announced today that LIDDS new CEO Nina Herne will hold her first presentation at Redeye’s Growth Day on June 2 at 13.50 pm CET.

To follow the event, please register here: https://www.lyyti.in/Redeye_GrowthDay_2021

Nina will also present at Aktiespararnas Småbolagsdagarna on June 8 at 13.30 pm CET.

The seminar can be followed live at: www.aktiespararna.se/tv/live

“I look forward to present LIDDS at both events and I am excited to talk about the growth of the company going forward. We are entering an exciting period with development in our pipeline, interesting collaborations and a planned and disclosed move up to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Nina Herne, CEO.

Nina Herne started as the CEO of LIDDS in April and this will be her first presentations since her appointment. There will be room for questions at both events.


For more information, please contact:

Nina Herne, CEO, Phone: +46 (0)70-714 74 57, Email: nina.herne@liddspharma.com

LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid®. NanoZolid® is a clinically validated drug development technology and superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects in clinical and preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS (LIDDS) shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB, certifiedadviser@redeye.se, +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Will Be Appreciation Bias on Renminbi Through 2021: Hofer

    May.27 -- Stefan Hofer, chief investment strategist at LGT Bank Asia, discusses the yuan, his outlook for Chinese equities and his investment strategy. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • JD Logistics Fits in With China’s Regulatory Plans: WPIC CEO

    May.27 -- Jacob Cooke, co-founder and chief executive officer at WPIC, an e-commerce and technology consultancy firm, discusses JD Logistics Inc.’s listing in Hong Kong and his outlook for the company. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Australian Tax Office Warns Investors to Report Crypto Gains and Losses

    The ATO will inform around 100,000 crypto investors to review their previous years' returns and ensure they're correct.

  • Goldman says China is no longer center of commodities pricing

    While commodity prices fell after Chinese warnings over onshore speculation, "the fundamental path in key commodities such as oil, copper and soybeans remains orientated towards incremental tightness in H2, with scant evidence of a supply response sufficient to derail this bull market." The market is beginning to reflect this, as copper prices are increasingly driven by Western manufacturing data rather their Chinese counterparts, it said. "This is a role reversal from the bull market of the 2000's, with China now the incumbent consumer as the U.S. was when emerging Chinese demand squeezed out marginal U.S consumers," Goldman said.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood Blames Crypto Crash on ‘ESG Movement’

    “A lot of institutional buying went on pause” due to concerns about mining’s environmental impact, the influential fund manager said at Consensus 2021.

  • Ford says it will spend $30 billion to fuel its electric vehicle future

    Ford sets some ambitious electric vehicle and financial goals at its latest investor day. Here's what we know.

  • Market Wrap: Weak PayPal Pump Leaves Market Mostly Flat With BTC at $38K, ETH $2.7K

    Bitcoin’s 30-day volatility has been dropping the past two days. So has gold's.

  • Gold Slips From Four-Month High as Treasury Yields Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped from the highest in more than four months as bond yields rebounded, hurting demand for the non-interest-bearing metal.The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points, while the dollar rose as well. A stronger greenback makes commodities including gold less appealing for investors holding other currencies.Bullion has been rallying from an early-year slump, helped by central bankers’ reassurances on the outlook for monetary policy and increasing holdings in exchange-traded products backed by the metal.“Gold slides back under $1,900 on a modest sell program,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. That suggests profit-taking helped by slightly higher yields post auction and a higher dollar.”Gold fell 0.2% $1,895.23 an ounce at 2:42 p.m. in New York after rising as much as 0.7%. The precious metal is still up more than 7% this month, on course for its biggest gain since July. Futures for August delivery on the Comex rose 0.2% to settle at $1,903.80. Spot silver, platinum and palladium slipped.The recent rally may not last, according to Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Group AG.“We believe inflation will level off over the coming months, and Fed officials to sound less dovish and look for higher nominal rates,” he said. “We expect gold to trend lower over the coming months.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World Faces Longer Supply Shortage as China’s Factories Squeezed

    (Bloomberg) -- Eric Li’s factory making glass lampshades for companies including Home Depot Inc. is being stretched to its limits with sales doubling their pre-pandemic level.But like many Chinese manufacturers, he doesn’t plan to expand operations -- a reticence that could slow the pace of China’s economic growth this year and prolong a shortage of goods being felt around the world as demand picks up.Surging prices of raw materials means “margins are compressed,” explains Li, owner of Huizhou Baizhan Glass Co. Ltd., in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, which makes about $30 million in annual revenue. With the global economic recovery still uneven, “the future is very unclear, so there is not much push to expand capacity,” he adds.The combination of higher input prices, uncertainty about export prospects and a weak recovery in domestic consumer demand meant Chinese manufacturing investment from January to April was 0.4% below the same period in 2019, according to official statistics (comparing to 2019 strips out the distortion of last year’s pandemic data).Due to the vast size of China’s manufacturing sector, that poses a risk both to the nation’s growth -- which is currently predicted to reach 8.5% in 2021, according to a Bloomberg tally of economists’ estimates -- and to a global economy that’s grappling with supply shortages and rising prices.Falling ProfitsWeaker-than-expected investment could have a “sizable” impact on GDP growth this year, said Citigroup Inc.’s China economist, Li-gang Liu. Lower investment may dent imports of capital goods and equipment from developed economies like Japan and Germany, “which in turn could drag their economic recovery and rebound as well,” he added.AnHui HERO Electronic Sci & Tec Co. Ltd. is one of those companies feeling the squeeze. Based in the eastern province of Anhui, the company manufactures capacitors used to make electronic circuits, with sales mainly in the domestic market. Jing Yuan, the founder, says orders are up as much as 30% year-on-year, but profits are down 50% due to increasing materials costs that are not easily passed onto clients.The company is under “huge cash pressure” as it needs to pay half a month in advance of delivery in order to secure copper and other metals, which they previously paid for months after receiving, he said. “The commodity issue has to be addressed by the government,” he added.What Bloomberg Economics Says...Chinese industry is absorbing significant cost pressures from rising commodity prices -- damping the inflationary impact for the rest of the world. Will it last? Our analysis of gross margins suggests it could for a while longer: downstream industries -- where the cost crunch is most severe -- still have a small cushion.David Qu, China economistFor the full report, click here.Input shortages mean some manufacturers aren’t able to make use of their existing facilities, so expansion would be of little use. Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. suspended production at one of its factories last month, due to a shortage of microchips.Modern Casting Ltd., which makes iron and steel products in Guangdong, issued a note to clients this month saying it would not be able to meet its current orders due to high raw material costs. A member of staff who answered the phone at the company’s office confirmed the note, but declined to give further details.Growth TransitionOn top of the higher input costs, Chinese companies face a bumpy transition toward domestic consumer spending to sustain its post-pandemic recovery.Exports, China’s strong-suit last year, may begin to slow as vaccine roll-outs cause consumers in wealthy countries to shift spending back to services. Meanwhile, the growth rate of Chinese consumer spending has yet to fully recover.Investment sentiment among Chinese small and medium-sized enterprises is below levels seen even in 2018-9 when uncertainties from the U.S.-China trade war were a brake on expansion plans, according to a regular survey of more than 500 Chinese companies by Standard Chartered Plc.“Demand is still mainly underpinned by exports, so domestic companies are aware that this is not sustainable,” said Standard Chartered’s China economist, Lan Shen.While some export-oriented sectors have been pushed to their limits, large amounts of slack remain for manufacturers targeting Chinese consumers due to subdued domestic demand.Retail sales growth was 4.3% in April on a two-year average basis, which strips out base effects from the pandemic, less than half pre-pandemic growth rates. Overall capacity use at China’s manufacturers fell to 77.6% in the first quarter from 78.4% in the previous three months, with the automotive sector hit hardest by overcapacity following three years of declining sales volumes.Even for electric vehicles whose sales are surging, most companies have already built their capacity and will now focus on incremental upgrades. “The majority of the investment has been done,” said Jochen Siebert of JSC Automotive Consulting.China ordered state-owned companies to expand last year, with their investment growth of 5.3% in 2020 from the prior year easily outstripping the 1% increase in private investment. But for a sustainable pick-up in investment, the market, not the state, needs to feel confident.Carsten Holz, an expert on Chinese investment statistics at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, estimates that privately-owned companies have accounted for 87% of manufacturing investment in 2015, the most recent year of available data. They are more sensitive to input costs.“There is a pandemic plus insecurity about future trade given a new U.S. administration, neither of which is conducive to investment that relies on long-term growth prospects,” Holz said.Mixed PoliciesTransport bottlenecks are also a challenge for export-oriented manufacturers. Gordon Gao, who exports gardening products from China, said that he has had to reject 80% of orders this year due to port delays. In one case, an order placed before mid-February could only be shipped three months later when a client finally secured a container.Beijing has tried to improve conditions for private companies by ordering a crackdown on speculation to curb commodity prices and easing access to bank loans.Yet the government continues to gradually withdraw fiscal and monetary stimulus measures introduced amid the pandemic last year. It set a relatively unambitious target of “above 6%” growth for this year, and the Communist Party’s Politburo signaled last month it would prioritize reforms to control house prices and debt growth.“The policy stance has definitely shifted away from supporting growth and back toward de-risking the financial sector,” said Adam Wolfe, an economist at London-based Absolute Strategy Research. “The risks for economic growth seem tilted to the downside, especially for capital-intensive, construction-linked sectors.”For manufacturers such as Li, a longer period of domestic growth and control over input prices will be needed before capacity expansion is on the cards. While his company of 200 workers took on new permanent staff before the pandemic, for now he’d rather pass the risks of investment on to others.“I wouldn’t do that now, I would rather hire some temporary workers and outsource the rest,” he said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia's CBA to let customers check other bank balances on its app

    CBA, Australia's largest bank, said its move came under the country's Consumer Data Right (CDR) law that will soon be extended to energy and other sectors. The bank said it would invest A$50 million ($38.68 million) in two startups, picking up a 23% stake in online shopping platform Little Birdie and 25% in Amber, which provides access to wholesale electricity prices. Amber offers a subscription service to users to get access to wholesale electricity prices, which have nearly halved over the past three years and tend to be lower than retail prices.

  • Airbus hikes jet output targets in bet on aviation recovery

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus ramped up its jet production targets on Thursday, backing signs of global recovery and strengthening its hand ahead of talks with suppliers about how to share investments needed to lift aviation out of its pandemic doldrums. Airbus confirmed plans to increase single-aisle A320neo production by more than 10% from a current rate of 40 airplanes a month to 45 a month by the end of this year. Shares in Airbus rose as much as 6.8%, soaring back above 100 euros to within a whisker of their 52-week high of 104.54 euros after its projections, which used carefully calibrated language ranging from firm plans to long-term scenarios.

  • Exclusive: As China plans new rules, global automakers move to store car data locally

    BMW, Daimler and Ford have set up facilities in China to store data generated by their cars locally, they told Reuters, as automakers come under growing pressure in the world's biggest car market over how they handle information from vehicles. U.S. electric carmaker Tesla is under public scrutiny in China over its storage and handling of customer data in the country. Tesla said on Tuesday it had set up a site in China to store data generated by all vehicles it sells in the country.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise after economic data tops estimates

    Stock futures opened higher Thursday evening as investors awaited new economic data on consumer spending, income and inflation out Friday morning and considered stronger-than-expected data reports out this week.

  • Rolls-Royce creates 'most refined picnic facility on Earth'

    A convertible Rolls-Royce with a back deck that opens up to reveal cocktail tables, fridges for champagne and a parasol matching the vehicle's baby blue colour scheme is now a reality - for one ultra-wealthy individual. The "Boat Tail" car, so-called because its rear is shaped like a J-class racing yacht, was hand-built over four years according to the detailed specifications of an unnamed client of the elite automaker. The Boat Tail's price tag is not being made public, nor is the name of the buyer.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ekes out gain as weekly jobless claims fall

    U.S. stocks advanced slightly on Thursday, as data showing improvement in the labor market helped bolster expectations in the economic recovery and spurred a minor rotation towards stocks seen as more likely to benefit from the rebound. The data helped lift U.S. Treasury yields, with the benchmark 10-year note reaching a high of 1.625% and denting the attractiveness of higher-growth names in areas such as technology while helping those seen as more likely to benefit from an improving economy such as financials and small caps. Investors have been closely watching economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials for signs of runaway inflation and the possibility the central bank may begin to pull back on its massive stimulus measures.

  • Is Bitcoin’s Bullish Run Over?

    Top Crypto assets that include Bitcoin and Ethereum are currently facing an uphill task breaking their key resistance level amid significant profit-taking coming to play across the market spectrum.

  • Ark’s Wood Says Bitcoin Can’t Be Shut Down, Rebuts ESG Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Star investor Cathie Wood has a message of reassurance for Bitcoin investors amid the din of ever harsher regulatory rhetoric: officials won’t be able to make the largest cryptocurrency go away.Tough talk against digital tokens from China and calls for greater scrutiny in Europe and the U.S. have contributed to a slump in Bitcoin, but Wood said the virtual currency is “already on its way and it’ll be impossible to shut it down.”Regulators “will be a little more friendly over time” toward cryptocurrencies out of fear of missing out on the innovation provided by the sector, Wood said at the Consensus 2021 conference organized by CoinDesk.Read More: Cathie Wood’s Bad Spring Is a Blip When Future Is So MagnificentThe most high-profile recent broadside came from China. A push to rein in cryptocurrency mining there was partly triggered by concern over a surge in illicit coal extraction to deliver the power needed by the server farms underpinning Bitcoin. Billionaire Elon Musk also highlighted environmental risks in suspending Bitcoin payments at Tesla Inc.Wood, founder of Ark Investment Management LLC, said that the focus on green factors likely led to a pause in institutional buying of Bitcoin. She has previously said she expects the token to surge longer term.Bitcoin’s questionable environmental profile has eroded the argument that the token is bound to lure more mainstream investment, whether as an online store of value akin to digital bullion or for more speculative purposes.Musk has backed an effort to shine a light on energy consumption by North American miners, including planned renewable use. But it will take years for many of the largest miners to recalibrate where they source their energy.“Half of the solution is understanding the problem,” Wood said. “This auditing of what miners, certainly in North America, are willing to do around how much of their electricity usage is generated by renewables is going to bring that topic into stark relief, and will encourage an acceleration in the adoption of renewables beyond which otherwise would have taken the place.”Ark Investment Management published a report last month saying cryptocurrency mining can drive investment in solar power and make more renewable energy available to the grid.Capital-Gains TaxOn the stock market outlook, Wood said concerns about higher U.S. capital-gains taxes had hurt “high-volatility, high-multiple stocks,” but added those fears have eased amid increased chances of gridlock in Washington.Ark’s funds have faced a tough time of late as a wave of selling swept across former market darlings in the technology sector amid a switch to less richly valued segments of the equity market. The firm’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF has slumped about 28% from its February peak.Bitcoin was trading around the $38,000 level as of 12:41 p.m. in Tokyo, down some 40% from a record in mid-April.(Updates with more from Wood from the eighth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • DBS Bank CEO: We Have Twice as Many Engineers as Bankers

    Banks and financial regulators should facilitate the tokenization of the financial system, DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said during Consensus 2021.

  • Banks Flex Muscle With $23 Billion Gain as Congress Scolds CEOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street CEOs spent two days being grilled by lawmakers. Their companies gained more than $23 billion in market value.The heads of the six biggest U.S. banks absorbed Democrats’ jabs over their firms’ treatment of consumers, climate change and for not doing enough to promote racial justice. Republicans chimed in, too, bashing lenders for shunning politically unpopular businesses in the U.S., while financing Chinese companies.As the hits kept coming, bank stocks kept rising -- indicating the executives mostly accomplished what they set out to do ahead of this week’s congressional hearings: Avoid embarrassing moments or clashes that could cast lasting shadows over their industry.While the breadth of questions served as a reminder of the expansive reach of megabanks, the absence of fireworks underscored how well the firms fared during the economic turmoil that the pandemic unleashed. It was a far cry from what happened after the 2008 financial crisis when Wall Street was the villain and Washington aggressively tightened its leash.“The goal for the CEOs with these hearings was to get through without anything that would result in more onerous regulation, and without anything that would cause them problems with shareholders,” said Ian Katz, an analyst at Capital Alpha Partners in Washington. “They largely succeeded.”Pleased LobbyistsThe proceedings started Wednesday with JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Solomon, Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman, Bank of America Corp.’s Brian Moynihan, Citigroup Inc.’s Jane Fraser and Wells Fargo & Co.’s Charlie Scharf appearing before the Senate Banking Committee. Round 2 came Thursday before the House Financial Services Committee.Some bank lobbyists privately said they were pleased, commenting that there were no public relations missteps.Diversity and racial inclusion were recurring themes for Democrats, who asked whetherbanks should be independently audited to determine whether their actions adversely impact minority communities.“It is something we’re looking at again,” Fraser said of Citigroup, which defeated a shareholder proposal calling for such a review at its recent annual meeting.Read More: Citi Is Rethinking Racial Audits Dimon Dismisses as BureaucracyDimon, however, dismissed the audits as “bureaucracy and B.S.,” while adding that the bank is “completely devoted” to aiding people of color.Workforce ReturnThe JPMorgan CEO was the most outspoken of the executives. He also drew attention when he theorized that some Americans don’t immediately want to return to the workforce in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.Republicans spent a lot of their time telling the CEOs that banks should stay out of politics and warning that corporate “activism” in areas like climate change would harm their businesses.“I’m very concerned about the pressure that you all are receiving as CEOs,” said Representative Bill Huizenga, a Michigan Republican. “ All of your firms have pledged fidelity to this whole notion of bowing to the wokeness that’s going on.”Lawmakers of both parties at times sought the executives’ advice on a range of tricky policy issues, including the need for oversight of cryptocurrencies and the appropriate government response to the rise of blank-check companies and the bubble in so-called meme stocks like GameStop Corp.Crypto CautionDimon and Solomon said that they personally remained dubious about crypto-investing and called it a “buyer beware” product. And they said Washington should be working on setting rules for the largely unregulated digital tokens.Still, Dimon and Solomon noted that their firms were thinking about how to make coins available in a safe way to clients, especially as demand for them has surged.“This goes back to how you have to run a business,” the JPMorgan chief said, noting that his personal views were largely irrelevant. “I don’t smoke marijuana but if you make it nationally legal, I’m not going to stop our people from banking it.”Read More: Dimon Sharpens Criticism of Biden’s Tax Hike ProposalAsked about whether additional disclosure may be needed for special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, Solomon said that would be a good idea.The Goldman CEO also weighed in on the collapse of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, saying that while there are a number of institutional investors who buy “total return swaps,” what made Hwang an outlier was his extremely concentrated positions. Solomon said he supported regulators considering a “more modern disclosure structure” for the derivatives, which Hwang used to shield his massive stakes.“Some focus there is probably a good thing,” Solomon said.Scharf’s ProgressScharf, whose bank has been involved in several scandals and remains under orders from the Federal Reserve that cap its growth, said convincing regulators that Wells Fargo is fixed is his No. 1 priority.“We believe we are making progress, but we’re also very, very clear that this is a multiyear journey, just given the amount of work that has to get done,” he said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The two new Exxon board members poised to shake up insular culture

    HOUSTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -The first Exxon Mobil directors not appointed by the company include an executive versed in renewable fuels and a "prudent" risk taker and disrupter poised to challenge the oil company's ways, said people familiar with his career. Activists pressing Exxon to cut spending, boost returns and prepare for a lower-carbon future got a victory on Wednesday when shareholders elected Gregory Goff, a 64-year-old former top executive at Marathon Petroleum and Andeavor, and former Neste Oyj executive Kaisa Hietala. Goff and Hietala will be two voices among a 12-person board that has had six directors handpicked by Exxon's current chief executive Darren Woods.