Lidl rolls out body cameras in all stores to fight shoplifting surge

Lidl is rolling out body cameras for staff in all UK stores as it ramps up efforts to tackle a surge in shoplifting.

The discount supermarket said it was spending £2m to make devices available across all 960 stores by next spring.

Other retailers have also introduced body-worn cameras to reduce crime, but Lidl is the first supermarket to deploy them across every site.

It said it would be training workers on how to use the cameras safely and ensure it was still protecting customers’ privacy.

Lidl’s UK chief executive, Ryan McDonnell, said: “While our stores are typically safe environments, retail crime is something that is impacting the whole industry.

“Our investment into ensuring all our stores have body-worn cameras is just one of the ways we’re taking action to protect and provide reassurance to our colleagues and customers.”

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the number of shoplifting offences has risen by 25pc over the past year, while detection rates have slumped.

Morrisons said in September it was trialling body-worn camera technology across 25 stores.

Tesco boss Ken Murphy earlier this year said the supermarket had spent £44m since 2019 to bolster security, including on body cameras and protection screens at tills.

Mr Murphy said: “Money spent on making sure people are safe at work is always well spent.”

Sainsbury’s has offered staff body-worn cameras since 2018, while Waitrose workers also have access to the technology.

The latest step by Lidl to bolster security comes as retailers strive to create a more joined-up approach with the police.

Previous findings found that police forces were not responding to more than 70pc of serious retail crime reports.

Supermarkets and retailers have committed to spending £60,000 each over the next two years on “Project Pegasus”.

This will see a team set up within the police that is focused on gathering data from retailers and supermarkets.

Lidl’s Mr McDonnell said: “It is essential that the industry comes together to find new and innovative ways to combat serious and organised retail crime across the UK.

“Amongst our own initiatives, we’re proud to be part of Project Pegasus, which presents a real opportunity for retailers, police forces and the Home Office to work together to address the alarming rise of incidents facing retail workers every day.”

