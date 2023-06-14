Lids Names Ariel Sandler Head of Brand and Collaborations

Lids has named Ariel Sandler as its head of brand and collaborations.

Sandler joins the sports retailer after serving in marketing and brand roles at the NBA, New Era, Perry Ellis International, StockX and Mitchell & Ness. In his new role, Sandler will oversee the company’s branding department and work on partnerships and activations. His hiring represents the first move in the company’s establishment of a branding team.

More from Footwear News

“Ariel brings a wealth of experience and deep passion for the sports fashion industry,” said Lids president Bob Durda in a statement. “Lids is a global, expanding brand and Ariel brings a fantastic combination of experiences that will continue to drive Lids forward.”

Private equity firm Ames Watson bought Lids $125 million in 2019 in partnership with Meek Mill Partners and Fanatics. Since then, the company has expanded in the U.S. and internationally in Mexico, Australia and Europe.

Lids also operates retails locations for the NHL, NBA and PSG. Last year, the company said it would open 11 new retail stores dedicated to collegiate sports product and apparel, with plans to open more in 2023. Lids also partners with Designer Brands Inc. to offer licensed sports product to its stores throughout the country.

“I’m thrilled to join Lids, a company that I have respected and followed closely for a long time,” Sandler said in a statement. “Coming from a sports and fashion background, being at Lids is an opportunity to get creative and build the brand further. I’m excited to work with new collaborator partners on exclusive product drops and find emerging artists and brands that will help take Lids to the next level.”

Best of Footwear News