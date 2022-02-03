U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,477.44
    -111.94 (-2.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,111.16
    -518.17 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,878.82
    -538.73 (-3.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.03
    -38.48 (-1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.17
    +1.91 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.20
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.28 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1444
    +0.0138 (+1.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    +0.0610 (+3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3593
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9540
    +0.5040 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,855.03
    -321.88 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    860.30
    +1.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     

Lieutenant General Charles Hooper (Ret.) Appointed to APA Corporation Board of Directors

APA Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
  • APA

HOUSTON, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced the appointment of Retired Lieutenant General Charles Hooper to its board of directors. General Hooper will serve on the Corporate Responsibility, Governance, and Nominating Committee and the Management Development and Compensation Committee.

Hooper, 64, retired after a distinguished 41-year military career. In his last assignment for the U.S. Army, he was the Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, a role in which he served as the U.S. Department of Defense expert on security assistance funding and U.S. foreign military sales. Previously, he was the Chief of the Office of Military Cooperation at the U.S. Embassy in Cairo, Egypt and held roles of increasing responsibility within the U.S. Army.

He is currently a Senior Counselor at The Cohen Group, a consulting firm in Washington D.C. He is also a member of the boards of directors of the private companies UL Inc., Two Six Technologies, and Loc Performance, as well as the National Bureau of Asian Research (NBR).

“We are very pleased to welcome Charles Hooper to the APA board. His distinguished military career and global affairs experience complements the skills and backgrounds of our current board of directors. We look forward to working with him and benefiting from his expertise as the company continues to responsibly help meet the world’s energy needs,” said John Lowe, APA’s nonexecutive board chairman.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and gas offshore Suriname. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Specific information concerning Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

Contacts

Investor: (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark
Media: (713) 296-7276 Alexandra Franceschi

Website: www.apacorp.com

APA-G


