U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,354.77
    -19.17 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,581.78
    -310.82 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,752.57
    +1.17 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,034.53
    -13.56 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.76
    +7.04 (+7.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.70
    +23.00 (+1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    +0.62 (+2.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1148
    -0.0074 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7550
    -0.0840 (-4.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3379
    -0.0043 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8660
    -0.1240 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,985.04
    +3,609.13 (+8.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.50
    +16.51 (+1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,401.78
    -56.47 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Lieutenant General Robert P. Ashley, Jr. (Ret.) joins Zeva's Board of Advisors as Board Chairman to advise and provide guidance on Zeva's advanced information security solutions

·3 min read

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeva provides support to its government and commercial clients in the application of advanced digital identity and cryptography solutions to address complex identity and information security challenges. To further Zeva's thought leadership in this domain, Zeva is pleased to announce that Lieutenant General Robert P. Ashley, Jr. (Ret.) has joined Zeva's Board of Advisors.

LT. General Robert Ashley
LT. General Robert Ashley

"Zeva's primary differentiators reside in our unique and expert knowledge of data protection strategies using high assurance authentication, encryption, and digital signatures. General Ashley's wealth of knowledge and expertise will help Zeva further its efforts to expand the use of technology such as Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) to secure and protect sensitive government information," said Zeva's CEO Jihan Andoni. "General Ashley's advice and guidance will deepen our team's understanding of the information security risks government agencies face, which will be instrumental in fulfilling Zeva's mission to engineer solutions to solve the most complex, real-world challenges in digital identity and cryptography."

Lt. General Ashley most recently served as the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. He previously served as Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-2, where he was Senior Advisor to the Secretary of the Army and Army Chief of Staff for all aspects of intelligence, counterintelligence, and security. Other notable assignments include the Director of Intelligence, Joint Special Operations Command; the Director of Intelligence, U.S. Central Command; the Deputy Chief of Staff, Intelligence, International Security Assistance Force and Director of Intelligence, U.S. Forces, Afghanistan; and Commanding General, the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence.

"Zeva is one of a handful of small businesses in the U.S. making a significant difference in the wide use of encryption through the utilization of the Federal PKI across agencies." Said Lieutenant General Ashley. "We have seen EO 14028, OMB M-19-17, and other recent requirements placed on federal agencies to motivate them to realize increased value from their PIV and CAC card investments including, but not limited to, the protection of sensitive information through encryption. Zeva is perfectly positioned to help expand the focus of federal agencies on the use of PKI technologies for the protection of sensitive information."

About Zeva, Inc.
Zeva Incorporated is an ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 20000, CMMI Level 3, Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) with a long-standing 17-year pedigree in identity and applied cryptography, with Contractor Performance Assessment Report (CPAR) ratings of "Exceptional" for its Federal prime contracts. Zeva prides itself in working on many highly visible programs across the U.S. Federal Government supporting customers such as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Department of Treasury, Department of Veterans Affairs, Intelligence Community, and others.
For more information, please visit zevainc.com, or get in touch.

Zeva, Inc.
Zeva, Inc.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lieutenant-general-robert-p-ashley-jr-ret-joins-zevas-board-of-advisors-as-board-chairman-to-advise-and-provide-guidance-on-zevas-advanced-information-security-solutions-301492870.html

SOURCE Zeva Inc

Recommended Stories

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Patent Ruling Is a Setback for Gene-Editing Firms Tied to Crispr Nobelists

    The decision is a setback for Intellia Therapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics, and Caribou Biosciences, and a win for Editas Medicine and Beam Therapeutics.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Dropped Today

    The travel industry had a rough start to the week, with stocks falling across the market. The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continued, and that's at least making investors think twice about owning stocks like cruise lines, which rely on customers and locations all over the world, including places people may not want to visit right now. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) was hardest hit, falling as much as 6.1% in early trading and closing the day down 3.7%.

  • ENDO REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021 and introduced first-quarter 2022 financial guidance.

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Target Hits the Mark, but This Once-Healthy Stock Is Plunging Tuesday

    Stock investors have had to wrestle with an increasingly complex combination of factors affecting markets, as the fallout from measures taken against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine continues to ripple around the world. One bright spot on a gloomy market day was Target (NYSE: TGT), which announced quarterly results that affirmed the ongoing strength of the U.S. consumer economy. Shares of Target soared almost 11% in premarket trading on Tuesday morning.

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction

    Americans who rely on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction at tax time may be in luck. A Democratic proposal aims to restore the SALT deduction for taxpayers who make less than $400,000 a year and increase the deduction … Continue reading → The post This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Could Be Worth Watching

    Let's talk about the popular Lumen Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:LUMN ). The company's shares saw significant share price...

  • Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Jumped 26% Today

    Shares of oil tanker owner Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) jumped by as much as 27.6% in trading on Monday after it was announced that an insider was buying shares. The big news was that on Monday, board of directors member Alexander Hansson -- son of founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson -- bought 250,000 shares of Nordic American stock for $2.05 per share. Alexander Hansson's purchase came on the heels of the delivery of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report Friday.

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Microsoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said Zain Nadella, son of Chief Executive Officer Satya, died Monday morning. He was 26 years old and had been born with cerebral palsy. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26World’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldThe s

  • Why Norwegian Cruise Line Is a Buy Despite Delayed Profitability

    On a day when Russia invades Ukraine, it pretty much doesn't matter what earnings a company reports; its stock is going to take a hit. The cruise ship operator's stock tumbled 8% at the open on Feb. 24 after the results missed analyst expectations for the fourth quarter. While revenue was substantially higher than a year ago as its 28-ship fleet was back at 70% strength, it reported a much wider-than-anticipated loss as disruptions caused by the rogue waves of the delta and omicron variants of COVID-19 swept over Norwegian.

  • GoodRx Stock Is Plunging to a Record Low. Its Earnings Were That Bad.

    Prescription-drug-referral platform GoodRx is seeing shares dive after the company reported a disappointing fourth quarter and glum outlook.

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Sea Limited Quarterly Results Miss on Earnings, Beat On Revenue

    SE stock fell during premarket action Tuesday as the Singapore-based provider of e-commerce and gaming reported quarterly results.

  • Baidu Stock Jumps Even as Earnings Miss Estimates. Here’s What to Like.

    Baidu, often hailed as China's Google, eked out a revenue beat despite a marked slowdown in its core business. Thank cloud computing and AI.

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$47.5 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of C$47,466,250, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option in the amount of C$6,191,250. The Offering was completed by way of a short form prospectus filed in all of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, and the Units wer