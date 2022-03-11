U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,272.50
    +15.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,247.00
    +95.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,645.00
    +59.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.90
    +6.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.58
    +1.56 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,994.30
    -6.10 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    26.20
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0975
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.16
    -2.29 (-7.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3076
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.8980
    +0.7680 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,070.22
    -131.02 (-0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    877.90
    -2.62 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,162.60
    +63.51 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Life-Annuity Companies Have Found Challenges in Boosting Profitability by Increasing Sales: USA Overview 2019

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019: Life-Annuity Industry Expenses Treading Water" report from Conning & Company has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Life-annuity companies have found challenges in boosting profitability by increasing sales.

With respect to life insurance, sluggish sales have been the order of the day, and both annuities and life insurance have been hit with increasing reserve requirements in a low interest rate environment.

Claims experience for life insurance has been worse than expected, and net flows on annuities have been challenging profitability. It can be difficult to control sales, benefit levels, and other income sheet items, but one item has often been looked at to boost profitability: expenses.

In this study, the publisher explores life insurance and annuity expenses, analyzes how much "economies of scale" and product mix influence a company's efficiency, and whether low expense ratios lead to higher profitability in the current economic environment. By choosing appropriate peer groups, by size or business focus, insurers can evaluate their own expense trends against the industry.

The analysis is based on results from 2008 to 2017, focusing on life-annuity insurers and their expenses in life products, both group and individual lines. The study is organized into three main sections.

The first section, chapter three, provides a high-level view of expense trends for the life-annuity industry and looks at whether low expense companies have a profitability or growth advantage.

The second section, chapters four and five, provide a detailed look at expense categories, split into selling and non-selling expenses.

The third section, chapters six, seven, and eight, provide expense trend profiles based on insurer size, as size is the preeminent determinant of overall expense levels.

While the study does cover trends from 2008 to 2017, there is a special focus on trends covering 2013-2017, especially with respect to how expense levels in those years have affected financial results.

Key Topics Covered:

Total Expenses for the Life-Annuity Industry

  • Key Findings

  • Life-Annuity Expenses: A Lever for Reducing Costs

  • Expenses and Financial Results for the Life-Annuity Industry

  • Overall Industry Life Expenses

  • Expense Trends by Size

  • Expense Trends by Ownership Structure

  • Low Expense Companies

Selling Expenses

  • Key Findings

  • Total Selling Expense Trends

  • Selling Expense Subcategories

  • Correlation Between Selling Expenses and Premium Growth

  • Summary

Non-Selling Expenses

  • Key Findings

  • Total Non-Selling Expense Trends

  • People Expenses Category

  • Overhead Expenses Category

  • IT Expenses Category

  • Investment Expenses Category

  • Non-Selling Expenses for Low Expense Groups and Remaining Industry

Large Insurers

  • Overall Life Expenses for Large Insurers

  • Selling Expenses

  • Non-Selling Expenses

Midsized Insurers

  • Overall Life Expenses for Midsized Insurers

  • Selling Expenses

  • Non-Selling Expenses

Small Insurers

  • Overall Life Expenses for Small Insurers

  • Selling Expenses

  • Non-Selling Expenses

Companies Mentioned

  • Aegon

  • Aetna

  • AFLAC

  • AIG

  • Allianz

  • Allstate

  • American Equity

  • America Financial

  • American Natinoal

  • OmeAmerica Financial

  • Ameriprise

  • Ameritas

  • Athene Holding

  • AXA

  • Berkshire Hathaway

  • CNO Financial

  • Cigna

  • CUNA Mutual

  • Brighthouse

  • Jackson National

  • Guardian Lif,e Fidelity

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2xiluu

Source: Conning & Company

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian stock falls after missing on both the top and bottom line

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details Rivian's miss on both the top and bottom line for Q4 earnings.

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Russia at risk of default within days

    Russia is facing effective bankruptcy as soon as Wednesday after the World Bank warned that crippling sanctions have left the Kremlin “mighty close” to a default on its foreign debts.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • 12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

    These companies are expected to produce rapid growth for sales and earnings, and have high dividend yields well-covered by cash flow.

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles as Outlook Again Falls Short

    It was the second quarter in a row that forecasts by the digital-signature company have fallen short of Street estimates and spurred a selloff in the stock.

  • DraftKings CEO says people selling his company’s stock will ‘regret that decision more than any other decision you’ve ever made in your life’

    DraftKings stock is down more than 43% over the past three months, and down 72.1% during the last 12 months.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Follows Alphabet’s. Here’s Who’s Next.

    Bank of America data show that about 15% of the S&P 500’s market cap is in stocks that trade for at least $500---a level that could be high enough to make a split worthwhile.

  • Amazon stock split isn't the tech giant's only important news

    Don't forget this nugget in the press release detailing Amazon's big 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Oracle stock falls after disappointing earnings, Ulta stock rises after Q4 beat

    Oracle's disappointing earnings report is driving the stock down while Ulta is up after its earnings beat.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs' Big Bet Looks Like It Paid Off

    This steel company has transformed itself over the past few years in ways that have been great for investors. But can the good times last?

  • Rivian’s $117 Billion Wipeout Turns Sell-Side Fans Into Skeptics

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s embrace of Rivian Automotive Inc., last year’s electric-vehicle startup darling, is waning already as the company has lost about $117 billion in market value in just four months. Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says 40,000 Evacuated, Attacks PersistUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanU.S

  • Why Nio Stock Is Plunging Today

    After a stunning double-digit rally in its shares yesterday, Nio (NYSE: NIO) is swiftly giving up all of those gains and more today. March 10 will go down in Nio's history as an important day: The company's shares started to trade on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Nio decided to list in Hong Kong after regulatory pressure on foreign stocks in the U.S. intensified, with the Securities and Exchange Commission's recent rule allowing the delisting of foreign stocks in the U.S. if the companies fail to meet audit requirements.

  • Didi’s Brief U.S. Foray Is Ending. What Happens Next?

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. is preparing to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, after its initial public offering there last year drew the wrath of Beijing. The Chinese ride-hailing giant said it plans to list in Hong Kong instead, allowing existing shareholders to convert their holdings in the company. There are challenges ahead -- for Didi, its shareholders and other Chinese companies looking to go public. Meanwhile, the government’s ongoing investigation and new regulatory measures h

  • Oracle stock boomerangs after forecast and a knowing laugh about TikTok

    After Oracle Corp. Chief Financial Officer Safra Catz offered an in-line forecast and Larry Ellison knowingly laughed when asked about storing TikTok's data in the U.S. on Thursday afternoon, the software company's shares rebounded from a steep after-hours post-earnings decline.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 300% Upside Potential

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means

  • Think It Is Too Late To Buy Oil Stocks? These 5 Stocks Still Look Appealing

    With crude oil prices zooming past $125 per barrel, most oil and gas stocks have also risen substantially. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 39% so far this year. Canadian energy giant Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) stock has risen about 12% so far this year.