The life of the Arizona lineman: 'You forget you're 100 feet up' in the air

Like spiders on a web, maintenance and repair crews for utility Arizona Public Service are constantly scaling towers to keep power lines operating efficiently. But unlike spiders, their webs are often 100 or more feet high and collectively span tens of thousands of miles.

An APS drone captured the scale of a recent maintenance job in the Rio Verde section of northeast Scottsdale. The company's crews "climb every tower and structure across the state," said Todd Wilson, an APS construction supervisor. "We cover a lot of territory each year, including a lot of rough, rural country."

The crews regularly inspect and, when needed, repair electrical-line insulation, connections and other equipment. The lines carry electricity from power plants to switchyards to substations and then to neighborhoods. The 38,000 miles of lines in APS' network could wrap around the earth's circumference, one and a half times.

The work comes with hazards, including those from live electrical wires and heights of 10 stories or more. But after a while, "You really focus on the work and forget you're 100 feet up there," he said. The mechanical buckets and extension arms attached to some APS trucks can reach 200 feet high.

Given the risks, the linemen crews take safety and preparation seriously. "The crews get together, discuss every possibility, double-check the rigging and safety equipment and walk through the plans step by step," he said.

But along with risks, the work also offers benefits, including amazing scenery at times.

Not much wildlife was on display during the Rio Verde filming Jan. 17, but Wilson said it's not usual for him and his colleagues to see herds of elk or deer in the more remote reaches of Arizona, as well as bald eagles and more.

"We are often out in the boonies," Wilson said. "We get to see some really beautiful stretches of the state."

