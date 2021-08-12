U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

Life Clips’ Cognitive Apps Completes Release Of Aiki, AI-Based Intuitive Mental Health ChatBot

Life Clips Inc.
·4 min read
AVENTURA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company”) announced today that its subsidiary Cognitive Apps Software Solutions unveiled Aiki, its AI-based interactive assistant that makes it easy to measure, understand, and improve the mental health of employees. Aiki will capitalize on the trend towards artificial intelligence platforms utilized by employers to raise awareness of employees’ mental health.

Aiki is available on the Apple App Store and will be available to Android users in September. Cognitive Apps has made Aiki free to download for a limited time at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/aiki-stress-test-self-care/id1577209358

"The release of Aiki is more than just another app available on Apple's app store. Aiki uses proprietary voice tone analysis and context analysis, which is processed by Cognitive Apps’ AI. It can monitor the overall mental health level of employees and detect early signs of burnout, depression, and anxiety," said Robert Grinberg, CEO of Life Clips. Mr. Grinberg continued, "In our original press release announcing the introduction of Aiki, I said it would be available by the end of the month. Dr. Gopishetty and his team put in a lot of extra hours in an effort to stay ahead of our timeline. Honoring my commitment to our shareholders is something that is very important to me. We are confident Aiki will improve the mental health of a large number of people."

Aiki is a next generation chatbot for understanding and managing your mental health. It includes:

  • Tracking of your emotions and mood

  • Analysis of your mental state

  • Treatment for improving your mental well-being

Aiki will target corporate users who want to use Cognitive Apps voice biomarkers to target improved employee mental health. According to a recent article on BenefitsPro.comi, research by Gallup shows mental health and emotional well-being have plunged to their lowest levels since 2001. Another study charted a 50% rise in depression and a 60% drop in focus among all ages in the workplace at the start of the year. Mental health at work was called one of the most far-reaching workplace issues of 2019—well before COVID, which creates a tremendous opportunity for Aiki.

Dr. Manideep Gopishetty, CEO and Co-founder of Cognitive Apps, said, “Cognitive Apps is currently working on groundbreaking AI technologies for mental health monitoring and diagnosis to identify early warning signs of mental health conditions.” Dr. Gopishetty continued, “Aiki would be a one-of-a-kind mental health chatbot in the mental health care space to allow for early intervention with preventive care to determine underlying causes for stress, anxiety and burnout and to suggest an appropriate treatment plan for cases that require attention. “

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law.

For Life Clips, Inc. Investor Relations Please Contact:

David Kugelman

(866) 692-6847 Toll Free - U.S. & Canada

(404) 281-8556 Mobile, WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram

Skype: kugsusa

dk@atlcp.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidkugelman

i https://www.benefitspro.com/2021/07/26/whats-your-plan-for-the-employee-mental-health-revolution/?slreturn=20210712105503


