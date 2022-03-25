Life Clips, Inc. Provides Webcast Information For Its Virtual Shareholders' Update

U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

AVENTURA, Fla., March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company”) would like to provide the necessary information for analysts and investors to access its Virtual Shareholders' Update webcast on March 29, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. EST.

Speakers on the call from Life Clips will be Robert Grinberg, Life Clips’ CEO; Victoria Rudman, the Company’s CFO; Praveen Kumar, President of Belfrics and Board Member; and Manideep Gopishetty, President Cognitive Apps and Board Member. At the end of the call, members of Management will answer questions submitted in advance by shareholders.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the webcast using the following link:
https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/adminConsole?streamId=3949&modSecStr=i6fNJA24074F

Pre-registrants will be given a calendar reminder. Participants may register at any time.

A live webcast of the call will be available at the following link:
https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/activeParticipantList?streamId=3949&modSecStr=i6fNJA24074F

A recording and a transcript of the call will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at https://www.lifeclips.com.

About Us

Life Clips is the parent company of Belfrics Global and Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Inc. Belfrics Global is a Malaysian based blockchain provider and cryptocurrency exchange and platform that is licensed and regulated by Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. With 10 operational offices in 8 countries, Belfrics’ multi-feature trading platform offers digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and crypto derivative contracts to its clients. Belfrics blockchain has been recognized by Gartner as being a top 10 blockchain in terms of real-world projects and has received a patent for its Belrium KYC verification System (BKVS) by the Nigerian patent authority. Cognitive Apps is disrupting the space of mental health with its speech-based, AI-powered mental health analytics platform that empowers businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, and customers. Aiki delivers CBT and IPT therapies using a chatbot which and includes the voice analysis solution that takes in other health data from Apple and Google HealthKit to make a more accurate analysis of one’s mental health. Aiki was developed to capitalize on the trend towards artificial intelligence platforms utilized by individuals and companies to raise awareness of employees’ mental health. Cognitive Apps is developed by a team of licensed psychotherapists that makes use of vocal biomarkers to screen for early signs of mental health conditions, such as stress and depression. Aiki is available on Apple‘s App Store.

For more information on Life Clips visit www.lifeclips.com
For more information on Belfrics Global visit www.belfricsgroup.com
For more information on Cognitive Apps Software Solutions visit https://cogapps.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the government and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law.

For Media and Investor Relations, please contact:

David L. Kugelman
(866) 692-6847 Toll Free - U.S. & Canada
(404) 281-8556 Mobile and WhatsApp
dk@atlcp.com
Skype: kugsusa
https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidkugelman/


