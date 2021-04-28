Life Clips, Inc. Subsidiary Cognitive Apps Signs LOI to License Yuru Technology to Belfrics BT

AVENTURA, Fla., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company”) today announced that its subsidiary Cognitive Apps Software has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to license its Yuru software to Malaysian based BelfricsBT for use in its products in the Southeast Asian market. BelfricsBT provides a diverse mix of Blockchain related services, including Blockchain powered smart contracts and crypto exchange software, as well as custom solutions.



Cognitive Apps is the creator of the popular Yuru 3-in-1 tool for understanding and managing mental health. The Company recently announced a successful launch of Yuru on Apple‘s App Store. Yuru was developed by a team of licensed psychotherapists as a personal mental health monitor that screens early signs of mental health conditions, such as stress and depression. With a 10 second voice recording Yuru utilizes vocal biomarkers to recognize an individual’s current emotional state and mood. Yuru is considered by many to be an innovative application in the field of psychological assistance, since it allows individuals to track their mental health while providing them with extensive knowledge about human development and the psychology of everyday life.

Cognitive Apps is targeting employee mental health in the next phase of its rollout of Yuru. Major employers like SAP North America, a global enterprise software company are focusing on the trend toward increased employee mental health. SAP recently announced its first-ever Global Mental Health Day, giving all of its more than 100,000 employees a mandatory day off to help them recharge and balance priorities. The digital mental health space was growing rapidly before the COVID-19 pandemic, but stress and anxiety created by the pandemic have increased demand for virtual behavioral health services.

According to a recent report by Acumen Research and Consulting titled “Mental Health App Market – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”, the Global Mental Health App Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 24.2% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 3.7 billion by 2027. The report says the global mental health app market is estimated to gain potential growth over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027 due to increasing awareness about the importance of mental health among people across the globe. Mental health apps are designed to shape up the mood of the user, additionally, these apps let users connect with the licensed mental health professional and peers who can understand what they are going through. These apps also contain lots of information about mental health that helps its users to understand better about their condition. Social stigma for mental health in some regions prevents patients from visiting the concerned organization or professional additionally bolstering the number of mental health apps downloads.i

Dr. Manideep Gopishetty, CEO and Co-founder of Cognitive Apps, said, “The benefits of Yuru are clear. We can provide increased access to mental healthcare at our fingertips. Not only does Yuru provide mental healthcare to those who otherwise might not have access to it, we can personalize care to meet the exact needs of the patient. Yuru provides the potential to provide care that is more affordable, personalized, and accessible.”

Robert Grinberg, CEO and of Life Clips, Inc. said, "This LOI with BelfricsBT is the first of many opportunities we will have to expand the Yuru platform. In its Global Millennial Survey last year, Deloitte said that 48% of Gen Zs and 44% of millennials felt stressed or anxious all or most of the time from long-term career and financial outlooks, family welfare, and environmental concerns, among other issues. Our goal is to help with these mental health issues and improve the quality of life for those who are affected."

Life Clips appreciates all of its shareholders and would like to provide them with complimentary lifetime free access to the Yuru app. Shareholders are invited to download the app on the Apple store using this link https://apps.apple.com/us/app/yuru-stress-test-self-care/id1502398978.

About Life Clips, Inc.

Life Clips is the parent company of Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Inc. and distributes single-use and cordless batteries under the Mobeego brand for use with cellular phones and other mobile devices. Cognitive Apps is an AI-Powered mental health analytics platform that empowers businesses to measure, understand, and improve mental well-being of their employees, patients and customers. Drug development for mental health disorders and other cognitive impairments is hampered by the inability to identify at risk groups before the onset of clinically significant symptoms, as well as continuous assessments on the progress made by the participants. Cognitive Apps is addressing this problem by pioneering a speech-based AI technology which could help accurately predict risk for various types of depression and mood and anxiety-based disorders years before a clinical diagnosis is obtained. Our technology can help detect and monitor subtle changes in mental state by assessing individuals more frequently and more objectively than the assessments used today. www.lifeclips.com

About BelfricsBT

BelfricsBT is the leading provider of Distributed Ledger Technology to various sectors. The Company is a group of Blockchain experts armed with rich corporate experience. Belfrics BT provides any and all kinds of Blockchain related services, including blockchain powered smart contracts and crypto exchange software. BelfricsBT's aim is to generate revolutionary Blockchain concepts and convert them into Enterprise solutions that can solve real business problems. Its coders have the experience of developing completely fresh Blockchains as well as specific blockchain applications. BelfricsBT specializes in converting complex transactions and sequence into codes. Its management team has worked with clients from various industries and geographies. As a result, BelfricsBT's team is well aware of core problems of each of these industries. www.belfricsbt.com

