U.S. markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,432.67
    -3.85 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,142.76
    -65.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,852.45
    +16.68 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.19
    -7.57 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.43
    -1.85 (-2.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.20
    -33.90 (-1.92%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    -0.89 (-3.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1754
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    +0.0220 (+1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3860
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2510
    +0.0180 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,929.17
    +1,857.22 (+4.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,127.71
    +68.38 (+6.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.30
    +9.35 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Life Cuisine™ Launches Ten New Recipes Inspired By Modern Ways Of Eating

·5 min read

Ingredients like Banza® chickpea pasta, zoodles and cauliflower rice deliver key nutrients and delicious flavors to help you thrive

SOLON, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Cuisine is introducing exciting new recipes across a variety of formats with innovative ingredients, lifestyle options like cauliflower bites, gluten free pasta, single-serve cauliflower crust pizza, piadas and more.

On Behalf of Life Cuisine&#x002122;
On Behalf of Life Cuisine™

One of the latest brands from Nestlé, Life Cuisine delivers delicious food made with nutrients and ingredients that help you thrive. Recipes are inspired by four popular ways of eating: high protein, meatless, gluten free and low carb lifestyle. With a variety of offerings for any time of day, Life Cuisine provides thoughtfully created recipes designed for different lifestyles.

Available nationwide now at your local grocery store, these new offerings include an array of on-trend, flavorful and nutrition-forward ingredients, from spiralized zucchini to riced cauliflower, pasta made with chickpeas, cauliflower gnocchi and more. Life Cuisine meals are a nutritious option for anyone looking for a simplified way to explore new flavors and recipes that align with their lifestyle.

As part of this new product launch, Life Cuisine has teamed up with BANZA® Pasta to create two new, exciting recipes to give consumers more gluten free options in the freezer aisle. Banza Pasta is one of the fastest growing dry pasta brands in the grocery store, which makes it ideal for Life Cuisine. The two new Life Cuisine dishes made with Banza pasta are fully prepared entrées that offer a gluten free twist on traditional pasta dishes.

Read more about Life Cuisine's 10 new recipes:

  • Triple Cheese Macaroni & Cheese Bowl made with Banza chickpea pasta: A gluten free version of everyone's favorite recipe. This macaroni and cheese is made with Banza chickpea penne pasta and a creamy Vermont white cheddar cheese, Parmesan and Asiago Romano cheese sauce, featuring 28g of protein and 6g of fiber.

  • Pasta Bolognese made with Banza chickpea pasta: This gluten free dish made with Banza chickpea penne pasta is coated in a rich, hearty Bolognese sauce and offers 32g of protein and 9 grams of fiber.

  • Cauliflower Crust Chicken Mozzarella Piada and Cauliflower Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Piada: With these cauliflower crust piadas, you can enjoy a delicious, convenient and popular sandwich without the gluten! And they each have at least 18 grams of protein to fuel your day.

  • Cauliflower Crust Three Meat Pizza: Life Cuisine is introducing a new gluten free cauliflower crust pizza! A three-meat variety, topped with pepperoni, sausage, beef and mozzarella cheese. This pizza has 18 grams of protein.

  • Teriyaki Chicken Bowl: With 18 grams of protein, this gluten free recipe features grilled white meat chicken and a sweet teriyaki glaze with riced cauliflower, edamame, carrots and broccoli.

  • Pesto Cauliflower Gnocchi Bowl: Featuring trendy cauliflower gnocchi, this Meatless bowl is tossed with basil pesto and topped with Parmesan cheese to create a deliciously satisfying meal with 14 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber.

  • Buffalo Style Cauliflower Bites: These Meatless buffalo-style cauliflower bites are your favorite game day snack re-imagined, with cauliflower florets breaded and tossed in a mild buffalo sauce. These plant-based bites are also a good source of Vitamin C*.

  • Meatlovers Zoodles Bowl: This Low Carb Lifestyle bowl features spiralized zucchini imported from Italy, Italian sausage, pepperoni, tomato sauce and cheese has 12 grams of net carbs** so you can enjoy the great taste of a pasta dish. This delicious dish also offers 17 grams of protein.

  • Beef with Broccoli Bowl: Made with riced cauliflower, this Low Carb Lifestyle bowl features juicy strips of steak, broccoli and red peppers with an Asian-style sauce. With 15 grams of net carbs** and 13 grams of protein, this bowl will leave you feeling good inside and out.

"People are looking for variety in foods that fit their different lifestyles while delivering on taste and value," said Megan Smargiasso, Brand Manager, Life Cuisine. "For Life Cuisine, we are using a fast innovation model to launch new products quickly with fast prototyping and consumer testing, so we can meet those needs with relevant, on-trend meals."

New Life Cuisine items are now available at retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $4.29-$4.69 (prices may vary by retailer). For more information visit LifeCuisine.com. Follow along on social media at Facebook.com/LifeCuisine and @LifeCuisine on Twitter and Instagram.

*See nutrition information for sodium content
**Net Carbs = g Carbs – g Fiber

Nestlé USA
Named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" in Fortune magazine for 22 consecutive years, Nestlé USA brands are in nearly every home in the country. With some of the most recognizable food and beverage brands, including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House, the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S. with Nescafé, Nestlé Starbucks Coffee and Chameleon Cold Brew, and category disrupters like Sweet Earth, Nestlé USA makes delicious, convenient products people love. With 2018 sales of $9.7 billion, Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company. For product news and information, visit Nestleusa.com or Facebook.com/NestleUSA.

Contacts:

Ellie Reynolds

Steve Kaczynski, Nestlé USA


P. 312.988.2380

P. 440.264.5411


E. EReynolds@Team-N.net

E. Stephen.Kaczynski@us.nestle.com

On Behalf of Life Cuisine&#x002122;
On Behalf of Life Cuisine™
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life-cuisine-launches-ten-new-recipes-inspired-by-modern-ways-of-eating-301351206.html

SOURCE Life Cuisine™

Recommended Stories

  • Why Beyond Meat Plunged by 22.1% in July

    Investors are turning cautious as the plant-based meat producer faces a COVID-19 variant that may throw economies into turmoil again.

  • Cargill, Continental Grain to buy chicken producer Sanderson Farms for $4.5 billion

    The deal would see Sanderson Farms, the third-largest poultry producer in the United States, join hands with smaller rival Continental Grain's Wayne Farms to compete better with rivals Tyson Foods Inc and Pilgrim's Pride Corp. Wayne Farms Chief Executive Officer Clint Rivers will lead the combined business, which will be privately held upon the deal's closure expected to be by early 2022.

  • Exclusive: Impossible Foods names new CFO ahead of rumored IPO

    Impossible Foods Inc. will publicly announce a new chief financial officer and lead human-resources executive Monday as chatter about a possible IPO for the plant-based meat maker continues to sizzle.

  • How Much Does a Costco Membership Really Save You?

    It seems like a good idea -- getting that membership to Costco so you can save lots of money on groceries and household products. But if you're on the fence about whether a membership would be right...

  • Is drinking good for you in any way? If not, why is alcohol legal for adults?

    Beer, wine and hard liquor are causing nearly 100,000 U.S. deaths a year. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Is alcohol consumption of any benefit to humans? If not, why aren’t we thinking about banning it forever? – Lamiah S., Kerala, India Scientists have been trying to figure out whether alcoholic beverages can be good for your health for a long time, often

  • Wine cellar in the sea

    About a mile off the coast of Santa Barbara, Calif., a sunken treasure of wine is aging under the waves, where bottles are gently rocked and chilled by the ocean currents – and gain an artful flourish of sea shell adornments.

  • America's Largest Bakery Chain Is About to Expand Big-Time

    Big news for bread, bagel, and coffee lovers! An iconic U.S. bakery brand has just joined forces with two other well-known chains to double its services around the country. Check out what the three are cooking.On Thursday, Restaurant Business reported that Panera Bread has merged with Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels to form a conglomerate that will " build an unrivaled fast-casual platform," according to Panera Bread CEO Niren Chaudhary.RELATED: The Saddest Restaurant Closures in Your S

  • 22 Zucchini-Packed Recipes for Sunday Dinner

    Whether you prefer your green summer squash paired with herbaceous sauces or packed into a flavorful casserole, these dishes will surely hit the spot. Recipes like our Zucchini Lasagna and Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp make delicious Sunday feasts that everyone will love. This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb!

  • I Tried TikTok's Grilled Sunflower Trend And It’s Actually Really Good

    It tastes weirdly similar to corn on the cob!

  • If You Eat This Once a Day, Your Dementia Risk Increases, Study Says

    Whether it's a breakfast ritual or a post-dinner treat, some people have a favorite food they love so much that they can't help but eat it every day. But according to research, including one food in particular in your daily diet can significantly increase your risk of dementia. Read on to see what you might want to cut back on.RELATED: Doing This 30-Minute Workout a Few Times a Week Can Stave Off Dementia. Eating even small amounts of processed meat every day raises your risk of dementia. A stud

  • UPDATE 2-Cargill, Continental Grain to buy chicken producer Sanderson Farms for $4.5 bln

    (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

  • One Major Effect of Eating Oranges, New Study Says

    Sure, eating more fruits and vegetables can do wonders for your health and wellbeing. Yet according to the latest research from the American Academy of Neurology, adding even a small serving of an orange (or green, yellow, or blue) food in your diet each day may help keep your brain young.Since previous studies have concluded that flavonoids—a large group of naturally occurring compounds found in plants that act as powerful antioxidant agents—can slow down or prevent mental decline, medical rese

  • Alexandra Daddario Shares Her Easy Trick For Perfectly Cracking An Egg

    We ❤️celebs and their cooking tips!

  • The Not-So-Glamorous Diet of a Recipe Developer

    Or, how I ate potatoes for a whole week straight.

  • McDonald's Next Big Meal Collaboration Is Launching Tomorrow

    We're pretty used to seeing celeb-endorsed meals at McDonald's these days, and if you're the kind of fan that likes their Big Mac with a side of swag, this next one is right up your alley.The chain is launching its collaboration meal with superstar rapper Saweetie tomorrow, and this one comes with more actual food than any of its predecessors, so you'll be able to get creative with it, Saweetie-style. In this meal, you'll score a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Sprite,

  • Looking for the Healthiest Coffee Creamer? Here Are 15 to Try

    Unless you take your coffee black, you’ll need a splash of something light and creamy to make your morning...

  • Experts Say TikTok's Frozen Honey Trend May Not Be Good For You

    Better safe than sorry.

  • 17 Soup Recipes That Have Us Dreaming of Fall

    From creamy carrot soup to chili packed with pumpkin seeds and chunks of squash, there are all kinds of delicious flavors and spices at play here, so you're sure to find the perfect soup for you. Recipes like our Honeynut Squash Soup and Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry are perfect ways to celebrate fall. This comforting and creamy slow-cooker soup is loaded with earthy, umami flavor from the mushrooms and soy sauce.

  • I'm a Busy Parent & These Make-Ahead, Big-Batch Snacks Get Me Through the Week

    Making a big batch of healthy snacks at the beginning of the week helps me save time and money. My kids love them, too.

  • Choose a Healthier Snack Bar

    Breakfast, post-workout snack, afternoon pick-me-up—when you need something quick and portable, a snack bar is an easy solution. But before you grab just any bar to fuel up, take a closer look at...