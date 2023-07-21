Life or death: Court decides Yellow’s fate – WTT

On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is talking to a panel of industry experts about the fallout from Yellow’s court case in Kansas City. Will teamsters be allowed to strike? Will Yellow survive the outcome? We’ll find out from our great panel of Michael Bookout, Co-Founder at MyCarrierTMS; Todd Maiden, Editor at FreightWaves; Matthew Leffler, The Armchair Attorney; and Zach Strickland

