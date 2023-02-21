U.S. markets close in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,002.84
    -76.25 (-1.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,192.22
    -634.47 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,527.86
    -259.42 (-2.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.44
    -53.91 (-2.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.50
    +0.16 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.60
    -8.60 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    +0.16 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0643
    -0.0046 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9470
    +0.1190 (+3.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2102
    +0.0063 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9900
    +0.7300 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,693.60
    -127.84 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.03
    -5.24 (-0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,977.75
    -36.56 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Life Diagnostics Partners with Omega Laboratories to Open a New Laboratory in UAE

·2 min read

MOGADORE, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Laboratories ("Omega"), a leading provider of laboratory testing solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with Life Diagnostics to open state-of-the-art drugs of abuse testing laboratory in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The new laboratory will bring drugs of abuse testing to the MENA region.

(PRNewsfoto/Omega Laboratories, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Omega Laboratories, Inc.)

The laboratory will incorporate Omega's years of toxicology experience and its IT solutions, with the leading industry expertise of Life Diagnostics "Life Dx.", UAE's fastest-growing diagnostics services provider. The partnership will benefit government authorities, healthcare providers, and private companies within the region by offering high-quality testing, a fast turnaround time for results, and exceptional customer service that Life Dx. has become known for in the UAE.

Life Dx. offers an extensive collection network in the region and Omega brings technical expertise to the partnership, with advanced online reporting and online multi-language custody and control form systems.

"Omega is honored to be partnering with one of the highest quality, fastest growing diagnostic services organizations in the Region," said Jerry Crosby, President of Omega Laboratories, Inc. "This partnership enables Omega to offer its clients the ability to have quality testing done in the region, saving time and cost in testing and reporting."

"Life Dx. is proud to offer drugs of abuse testing through Omega Labs in our new Toxicology center in UAE," said Hosam Found, CEO of Life Dx. "We believe in providing the most cost-effective and unique diagnostic services to patients and healthcare providers in the region."

This cooperative laboratory has been specifically designed to provide faster delivery options for clients in the UAE while maintaining the consistent quality that Omega and Life Dx. have become known for.

For additional information about this partnership, please contact Omega Laboratories at 1-800-665-5569 or sales@omegalabs.net

About Omega Laboratories, Inc.

Omega Laboratories, headquartered in Mogadore, Ohio with additional state-of-the-art facilities in Ontario and British Columbia, Canada provides laboratory-based advanced testing solutions to over 6,000 clients worldwide. Omega Laboratories has over 22 years of experience in pioneering innovative drug testing methodologies, specializing in the detection of drugs of abuse utilizing Hair, Oral Fluid, and Urine. Omega continues to innovate with the launch of its Technical Solutions portfolio that incorporates a paperless Custody & Control Form system (oCCF) in eight languages, as well as licensure of a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) designed specifically for Toxicology testing and powers new laboratories in countries that have demand for local service providers.

About Life Diagnostics

Life Diagnostics has been established in 1998 at the heart of Abu Dhabi city as a fully-fledged diagnostic center that provides a wide range of laboratory and radiology services under one roof by adopting innovative technologies to deliver exceptional diagnostic services. Life Diagnostics acquires the latest diagnostics technologies and instruments for clinical testing and imaging. Life Diagnostics also focuses on insourcing esoteric and complex diagnostics services through laboratory and imaging expertise. Life Diagnostics established strong and open partnerships with industry leaders to provide a unique diagnostics experience to its clients.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life-diagnostics-partners-with-omega-laboratories-to-open-a-new-laboratory-in-uae-301752091.html

SOURCE Omega Laboratories, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Kyocera’s president says Biden’s chip controls will tank Chinese manufacturing: ‘Producing in China and exporting abroad is no longer viable’

    Hideo Tanimoto, president of Kyocera, said tensions between Washington and Beijing will make it difficult to export goods made in China.

  • Amazon’s Stock Slump Is Hitting Employee Pay

    The company's use of restricted stock units for a large part of staff compensation is leaving pay for 2023 between 15% and 50% lower than the forecasts given to workers, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Lithium's Plunge Is Pitting Cathie Wood Against Sector Veterans

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium’s recent price collapse and the prospect that supply from new mines could accelerate the slump are stoking fierce debate in the electric-car battery industry.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkrainePutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose

  • Tesla scales back German battery plans, won over by U.S. incentives

    Tesla has paused plans to produce entire batteries in Brandenburg, Germany, and will instead carry out some production steps in the United States where tax incentives are more favourable, the Brandenburg economy ministry said on Tuesday. The U.S. carmaker had originally planned to produce the full battery at the Gruenheide site in Germany, with a peak capacity of over 50 gigawatt hours per year.

  • Tesla may get into the lithium-mining business, and these stocks are cratering

    Tesla Inc. reportedly is on the prowl for its own lithium-mining company, and losses are pilling up for the stocks of lithium producers.

  • Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings

    After beginning the year at record levels, global events have caused market volatility to jump and equities to fall. The S&P 500 Index is experiencing its first major correction since 2020, so investors are understandably looking to safeguard their assets. … Continue reading → The post Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • Elon Musk Cites Jury Verdict Over Tesla Tweets in SEC Battle

    Elon Musk has filed legal paperwork to parlay a recent court victory over his tweets in 2018 about potentially taking Tesla private into a win also in a long-running legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mr. Musk has been trying to scrap a settlement he reached with securities regulators in 2018 that required some of his tweets be preapproved. The unusual settlement came after the SEC alleged that Mr. Musk misled investors in 2018 with tweets that weren’t truthful.

  • Judge to hear final arguments in trial over Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay

    Lawyers for Elon Musk and a Tesla Inc investor will make closing arguments on Tuesday in a trial over his $56 billion pay package and whether it fueled the electric carmaker's growth or improperly subsidized Musk's dream of one day traveling to Mars. The arguments follow a five-day trial in November that featured testimony from the Tesla chief executive about the origins of the 2018 pay package and whether its performance goals were difficult to achieve and accurately described to investors. Richard Tornetta, a small Tesla investor, sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove Musk coerced compliant directors into providing a package of his design, which is many times larger than the combined pay of the next 200 highest-paid CEOs.

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm High-Net-Worth & Approaching Retirement. How Can I Make Sure I'm Ready For the Transition?

    For anyone who anticipates retiring one day, planning is critical. This means saving throughout your career, calculating your future Social Security benefits and anticipating your expenses in retirement. But retirement planning for high-net-worth individuals can be even more complex. These … Continue reading → The post High-Net-Worth Retirement Planning Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 of the easiest ways to catch up (and fast)

    It’s crunch time.

  • Can The Social Security Bridge Strategy Help Me Increase My Retirement Income?

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nio to build factory in China for budget EVs - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory to produce budget EVs under a new brand for export to Europe from as early as next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The plan to broaden the company's lineup and expand overseas sales comes as EV sales sharply weaken in China, the world's largest auto market, following an end in state subsidies for EV purchases. Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 as part of projects codenamed "Firefly" and "Alps", according to the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

  • How Europe Ditched Russian Fossil Fuels With Spectacular Speed

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s most remarkable response to Russia’s war on Ukraine hasn’t been marshaling military equipment and billions of euros in aid. It’s been the unprecedented speed of an energy transition that in one year has nearly eliminated its dependence on Russian fossil fuels in an attempt to strangle the key source of funding for President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend Ne

  • Home Depot says it will raise pay for US, Canadian workers

    Home Depot said Tuesday it’s investing $1 billion in wage increases for its U.S. and Canadian hourly workers. The Atlanta-based home improvement chain said every hourly employee will get a raise starting this month. Home Depot is one of many big retailers who have raised pay to attract workers in a strong U.S. job market, where unemployment is at its lowest level since 1969.

  • Why This 'Guaranteed' Retirement Income Product May Be Too Good to Be True

    Current investors aren't just navigating a bear market; they're also contending with rising interest rates that are driving down bond returns. For retirees and those approaching retirement, these challenges are even more daunting. While experts and past research have pointed … Continue reading → The post Why You May Want to Avoid This Guaranteed Retirement Income Product appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s Newest Weapon to Nab Western Technology—Its Courts

    Rulings have nullified patents in industries China deems important, including technology, pharmaceuticals and rare-earth minerals. “It is puzzling that so many cases went wrong at the same time,” said one Western executive.

  • Ericsson to Cut 1,400 Jobs as Orders Slow

    The cuts are part of an effort the company announced late last year to reduce costs by the end of 2023 through streamlining processes, closing facilities and using fewer consultants.