U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,789.54
    +24.75 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,669.74
    +139.49 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,179.78
    +110.48 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,692.09
    -1.94 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.90
    -4.62 (-4.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.70
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.47
    -0.30 (-1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0595
    +0.0057 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1470
    -0.1600 (-4.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2303
    +0.0024 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8810
    -0.7760 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,512.62
    -994.79 (-4.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.55
    +2.47 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,092.70
    -59.35 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Life Extension Launches Gummy Science™ Melatonin

Life Extension
·3 min read

New melatonin gummy formula supports restful sleep with no added sugar

Life Extension's new Gummy Science™ Melatonin 3 mg strawberry flavored nonGMO Gluten Free gummy

A good night's sleep is crucial for overall health and well-being. Gummy Science™ Melatonin gummies deliver 3 mg of melatonin to help make falling asleep—and staying asleep—easier. Melatonin also has strong antioxidant properties and has been shown to support immune health, healthy brain function, and more.
A good night's sleep is crucial for overall health and well-being. Gummy Science™ Melatonin gummies deliver 3 mg of melatonin to help make falling asleep—and staying asleep—easier. Melatonin also has strong antioxidant properties and has been shown to support immune health, healthy brain function, and more.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When tossing and turning is a struggle, many people forgo counting sheep and choose melatonin supplements instead. Healthy melatonin levels are crucial for that restorative sleep we all deserve—and when our bodies don’t produce enough of it because of lack of sleep, a dietary supplement can get those circadian rhythms back on track. But not everyone wants to swallow tablets or capsules, and regular gummies are not the best choice for people watching their sugar intake. For these sleep seekers, Life Extension has introduced a tasty solution designed to usher in sweet dreams with no added sugar: Gummy Science™ Melatonin, which delivers 3 mg of the “sleep” hormone to make falling asleep—and staying asleep—easier.

According to Dr. Michael A. Smith, MD, Life Extension’s Director of Education, melatonin is a hormone derived from the amino acid tryptophan. It’s primarily produced by the pineal gland in the brain and is released in response to darkness. “Not only is melatonin well-known for increasing the speed of falling asleep and enhancing sleep quality, but it also confers strong antioxidant protection, supporting immune health, healthy brain performance and more,” he explained.

But not all melatonin supplements are equally beneficial for your health, noted Dr. Smith. “The caveat with sleep support formulas is that they can have added sugars, which can be counteractive in supporting optimal health,” he said. “Gummy Science™ Melatonin is designed to deliver the sleep-enhancing and health-supporting benefits of melatonin in tasty strawberry-flavored gummies and with no added sugar.”

Gummy Science™ Melatonin is the latest sleep support product to join Life Extension’s extensive array of capsules, liquid drops, softgels and tablets. Why so many options? “Everyone has unique preferences and biology,” explained Dr. Stephen Tapanes, Ph.D., a scientist at Life Extension. “We wanted to make melatonin available to people who don’t like other forms of delivery, and gummies seemed like a no-brainer.”

Gummy Science™ Melatonin is strawberry flavored with no added sugar, and the formula is gluten-free and non-GMO.

About Life Extension®

For 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

 

Gummy Science™ Melatonin (item #02503): For occasional sleeplessness.

Not a low-calorie food. See nutrition information for sugar and calorie content.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

# # #

 

Attachment

CONTACT: Rey Searles Life Extension 954-766-8433 rsearles@lifeextension.com


Recommended Stories

  • Ocugen's efforts to bring Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to U.S. boosted by positive study results in children

    The Chester County company is working with the India-based developer of Covaxin to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to North America.

  • FDA Rejects Acer Therapeutics - Relief Therapeutics' Urea Cycle Disorder Candidate

    The FDA issued a Complete Response Letter regarding the marketing application for Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACER) and its collaboration partner, Relief Therapeutics Holding SA's (OTC: RLFTF) ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate), for urea cycle disorders (UCDs). The CRL states: "[The FDA's] field investigator could not complete inspection of [Acer's third-party contract packaging manufacturer] because the facility was not ready for inspection. Satisfactory inspection is required before [the NDA]

  • Raleigh pharma sees stock tumble after stopping trial. Now what?

    A Raleigh drug developer's stock dropped hard after the company said it would end a late-stage study for its co-lead drug candidate.

  • Government’s Moderna partnership to bring over £1 billion investment

    A partnership to open a new research and manufacturing centre in the UK will mean over £1 billion in mRNA research investment.

  • COVID-19 vaccine scheme for world's poorest pushes for delivery slowdown

    Leaders of the global scheme aiming to get COVID-19 vaccines to the world's poorest are pushing manufacturers including Pfizer and Moderna to cut or slow deliveries of about half a billion shots so doses are not wasted. COVAX, the World Health Organization-led scheme, wants between 400 and 600 million fewer vaccines doses than initially contracted from six pharmaceutical companies, according to internal documents seen by Reuters. While at first the initiative struggled for shots as wealthy nations snapped up limited supply, donations from those same countries later in 2021, as well as improved output from manufacturers - alongside delivery challenges and vaccine hesitancy in a number of countries – has led to a glut of vaccine in 2022.

  • Krystal Biotech applies for biologics license for gene therapy

    Krystal Biotech Inc. has applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for permission for one of its gene therapies to treat a rare genetic skin disorder. Pittsburgh-based Krystal (Nasdaq: KRYS) said it had filed a biologics license application for beremagene geperpavec, also known as B-VEC, in the treatment of people with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB). DEB is a skin disorder that often occurs at birth and involves blistering and scarring throughout the whole body and a potential for squamous cell carcinoma.

  • AstraZeneca, Ionis plan to seek FDA approval for rare-disease therapy this year

    U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca were up 2.5% in trading on Tuesday after the company said an experimental therapy for hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy met its primary endpoints in a Phase 3 clinical trial. AstraZeneca is developing eplontersen with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. ; shares in Ionis were up 5.1% on Tuesday. The rare disease can cause nerve damage and motor disability and affects about 40,000 people worldwide, the companies said. They also said they plan to see

  • I'm a Virus Expert and I Warn You Not to Go Here Even if it's Open

    As much as we all want the pandemic to be over, it's not. Cases are spiking in many areas and although safety precautions have been lifted, trying to avoid COVID is still recommended because there can be long lasting damaging effects that harm overall health and lingering symptoms that can continue for months. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with different virus experts who explain what to know about COVID right now, when to still wear a mask and places to avoid in an effort to prevent getting

  • Black patients more likely to be diagnosed with late stage lung cancer, regardless of income, education level

    Story at a glance Lung cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related death in America, and disproportionately impacts vulnerable communities. Looking at data collected between 2004 and 2016, researchers assessed late-stage diagnosis rates among different racial/ethnic populations. After adjusting for insurance type, treatment facility type, and other factors, Black individuals were more likely…

  • Hammerling-Hodgers: Got small, red bumps? Don't wait. See your dermatologist immediately

    Hidradenitis suppurative is an inflammatory skin condition that can be localized throughout the body, specifically armpits, breasts and the groin.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rules against DaVita over dialysis coverage

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected dialysis provider DaVita Inc's claims that an Ohio hospital's employee health plan discriminates against patients with end-stage kidney disease by reimbursing them at low rates in hopes they would switch to Medicare. In a 7-2 decision https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/byvrjaqorve/06212022davita.pdf authored by conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the court ruled that Marietta Memorial Hospital's employee health plan did not violate federal law by limiting benefits for outpatient dialysis because it did so without regard to whether patients had end-stage renal disease.

  • Buying From Mark Cuban’s Pharmacy Could Save Medicare Billions, Study Says

    The government health-insurance program for seniors could have saved as much as $3.6 billion over one year if it had bought generic drugs from the pharmacy, Harvard Medical School researchers estimate.

  • Biden administration is writing a plan to cut nicotine levels in cigarettes

    The Biden administration is writing a plan that would order cigarette manufacturers to cut nicotine levels.

  • Moderna to Build New Vaccine Facility in the U.K.

    Moderna said it would manufacture vaccines in the U.K. as part of a deal with the British government aimed at ensuring speedy access to mRNA vaccines in the event of future pandemics.

  • This Supplement Helps Lower Cholesterol and Blood Pressure, Experts Say

    Heart attack and stroke are among the top causes of death in the U.S., meaning that having a healthy heart should be among your top priorities. One way to do that is by managing your cholesterol and blood pressure, which can lower your risk of these acute heart episodes and more. Experts say you can achieve this through lifestyle changes, medication, and supplements. In fact, the Mayo Clinic says there's one popular supplement that should help you slash your LDL cholesterol and lower your blood

  • White House unveils plans to reduce nicotine in cigarettes

    The plan could dramatically reduce cancer deaths - a goal of President Joe Biden's administration.

  • Still testing positive for COVID-19 after 10 days? Here's what to know

    Experts share their advice about isolation, masking and more if you're still testing positive late into a COVID-19 infection.

  • Walmart Just Issued This Urgent Warning for Shoppers at Over 100 Stores

    When you think about shopping at Walmart, odds are low prices and a wide selection of products come to mind. These stores are crucial hubs for those in search of weekly groceries, as well as bargain hunters looking to score the best deal. But if you frequent Walmart or even just stop in for necessities, you'll want to pay attention to a new warning from the retailer. Read on to find out what Walmart is urging customers to look out for—and what product you should ditch immediately.READ THIS NEXT:

  • Biden touts coronavirus vaccines for kids, warns against political interference

    “The United States is now the first country in the world to offer safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old,” President Biden said Tuesday at the White House.

  • The five at-home tests that reveal how fast you’re ageing

    Stand on one leg, right now – with the toes of your free foot touching the heel of the fixed one. Stare straight ahead, and keep your arms by your side. How long can you manage it, without putting the other foot down?