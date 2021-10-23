U.S. markets closed

Life Jacket Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% by 2025|Evolving Opportunities with Johnson Outdoors Inc. & H3O Water Sports|17000+ Technavio Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The life jacket market size is expected to increase by USD 1 billion from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.54% according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Life Jacket Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For More Insights on Life Jacket Market - Request a Free Sample Report!

The report on the life jacket market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies the growing popularity of water sports tourism as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as the frequent need for maintenance of life jackets may impede the market growth.

The life jacket market report analysis includes segmentation by product (inherent and inflatable), end-user (commercial operators, professional users, and swift water rescue users), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The life jacket market covers the following areas:

Some Companies Mentioned

  • Bernhardt Apparatebau GmbH

  • H3O Water Sports

  • Hansen Protection AS

  • Johnson Outdoors Inc.

  • Kent Water Sports LLC

Life Jacket Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.54%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.83

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Brazil, and Australia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bernhardt Apparatebau GmbH, H3O Water Sports, Hansen Protection AS, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Kent Water Sports LLC, Marine Safety Supplies Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., SeaSafe Systems Ltd, Survitec Group Ltd., and VIKING LIFE-SAVING EQUIPMENT AS

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

