Life in Lockdown: How Businesses in Europe Are Coping

(Bloomberg) -- In Spain, it’s “cerrado,” in Italy “chiuso,” and in Germany “geschlossen.” The signs everywhere say Europe is closed for business. Efforts by governments to contain a disease that’s killed 90,000 worldwide have led to dramatic measures.

Factories across the continent have gone quiet. In cities, towns and villages, supermarkets and pharmacies are open, but books stores, bars and furniture outlets are dark.

Some workers are furloughed, getting a portion of their pay while they await the resumption of normal life, many others are working from home, and some, unfortunately, have been laid off.

Thousands of firms — from family-run hotels to cafes — have lost business, and are relying on government support to get them through. Others appear luckier, seeing demand in their area surge, though they face their own problems with securing raw materials.Here are some of their stories.

Hotel Corisco

Family-owned 24-room hotel Based in Tossa de Mar on Spain’s Costa Brava

“We’re not going to bring in any revenue but the bills will keep coming just the same.”

The 24-room Hotel Corisco was gearing up for the summer high season along the Mediterranean Coast when Spain’s lockdown forced it to close its doors.

Even before then, Maria Teresa Coris was having to consider her family’s health, and she took action herself.

“I live in the hotel with my father, who is 86 years old, and my son. So I was worried. I thought, oh man, should I let clients into our hotel? I decided to cancel reservations on that Wednesday. And the lockdown was decreed on Saturday. I thought people wouldn’t understand why we were cancelling their reservations, but they all understood. I cancelled thinking about my father. My employees and my family.”

The 45-year-old temporarily laid off three employees and didn’t hire two more who she had planned to bring on this summer. Those two join the tens of thousands of other temporary workers in Spain’s tourism industry who are likely to miss their one shot each year at full-time work.

After Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ordered the lockdown, Coris’s banker called, saying she needed to take advantage of the nearly 100 billion euros in government-backed lending.

Last week, she received a 40,000-euro loan with a 1.5% interest rate issued by Spain’s state-owned bank. She has to pay it back next year, but in the meantime it will help with fixed costs such as electricity, gas, water, suppliers, last month’s paychecks.

“We’re not going to bring in any revenue but the bills will keep coming just the same,” she said.

Coris is now working on getting another loan and feels confident the funds will help her make it through the summer.

Until then, Coris posts photos of the Mediterranean on Facebook for regular visitors and potential new clients.

“I’m trying to do my part and let people know that we’re here and we’re waiting for them. When we’re all better, we will meet again.”

Terry Groenen

Based in Groenekan, the Netherlands Modeling agent

In business for just a year and a half, Terry Groenen said she “shed a tear” when the Dutch government announced it would slap fines on gatherings of more than three people. That’s put an end to photo shoots for her agency, Inbetween Models, and the bleak prospects for the economy also mean companies are reluctant to spend on marketing right now.

The number of cases in the Netherlands is far less than in Italy and Spain. Like many, 25-year-old Groenen initially clung to hope that authorities would get the disease under control fast and restrictions would be lifted. But that hope is gone.

“The difficult thing is that I don’t know when this will be over,” she said. “That’s what scares me. First we were told that the lockdown would last until April — now it is until June.”

Groenen plans to request government aid for the self-employed. If she qualifies, her income will be supplemented retroactively by the government to 1,500 euros net a month — the so-called social minimum — from March 1 until at least June 1.

“Every day I have a to-do list. This ranges from cleaning my desk to doing backlogged administration,” she said. “So far, it keeps me busy, but if I think about the prospect that this might take two more months, it drives me crazy.”

