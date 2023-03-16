Life.Money.You.® Selects Fintech Platform Paperwork to Power Its Financial Wellness Initiative

The BCU-led CUSO will leverage Paperwork's comprehensive technology to expand its mission of financial wellness for all.

VERNON HILLS, Ill., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life.Money.You.® (LMY) – the CUSO formed by BCU to spearhead its financial wellness efforts – has announced its partnership with Paperwork, a comprehensive financial wellness platform focused on improving the financial health of credit union members. The partnership aims to provide a more comprehensive and personalized financial well-being solution for the CUSO's corporate partners and their employees.

"We're excited to partner with Paperwork to deliver a cutting-edge financial wellness solution to our program participants," said Bjorn Larson, executive director of LMY. "With Paperwork as its partner, LMY will be able to offer a cohesive and user-friendly mobile-first experience that combines education, guidance, and personalized insights to help end-users achieve their financial goals."

Paperwork's founders are no strangers to enterprise fintech solutions – the team pioneered robo-advisory services for the banking industry with their previous fintech startup, Jemstep (acquired by Invesco). Kevin Cimring, co-founder and CEO of Paperwork (and previously of Jemstep) is thrilled with the partnership: "Paperwork partners with credit unions to help hard working middle-class Americans achieve greater financial stability for themselves and their families. With LMY's support, we can expand our reach and help more people achieve financial wellness. We are incredibly grateful to be working with the LMY team on this mission."

Paperwork's data-driven financial wellness platform includes a modern app that offers personalized recommendations and insights in a friendly, conversational format. Its technology analyzes a user's financial data to provide actionable recommendations on savings, budgeting, insurance, estate planning and retirement, and helps them track their progress over time. If a member needs to speak with a financial coach, that is available directly from the app too.

The partnership between LMY and Paperwork is part of a growing trend towards helping credit union members improve their financial wellbeing in challenging economic times. With this partnership, LMY is demonstrating its commitment to providing its corporate partners and their employees with the best possible financial resources and support.

For more information on LMYs financial wellness initiative, please visit www.lifemoneyyou.com. For more information on Paperwork, please visit www.paperwork.co.

About BCU: BCU is a not-for-profit, member-owned Credit Union that is fiercely dedicated to Empowering People to Discover Financial Freedom. At just under $6B in assets, BCU is driven by its commitment to providing a fast, easy, secure banking experience and extraordinary service for close to 350,000 members. The BCU field of membership includes employees and families of large employers that are focused on the financial well-being of their workforce; those who live or work in northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and the island of Puerto Rico; and subscribers of BCU's wholly-owned Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO), Life. Money. You.® within communities and Fortune 100 workplaces throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. All BCU members enjoy lifetime access to financial services and well-being programming that inspire confidence through the brand promise "Here Today For Your Tomorrow."

About Paperwork. Paperwork is an enterprise financial wellness platform that helps credit unions and other financial institutions support their members in moments of need and beyond – empowering them to build financial stability and achieve their goals. Paperwork's solution enables its enterprise customers to put financial wellness at the center of their growth strategies, deepening affinity with their members, increasing retention, and building loyalty. To learn more please visit www.paperwork.co.

