The life and rise of Jony Ive, the legendary Apple designer whose partnership with the company is officially over

Apple's partnership with famed design chief, Jony Ive, is over after three years.

Ive launched his own company in 2019, with an agreement for Apple to be a primary client.

Here's all you need to know about Jony Ive and his lasting, 27-year legacy at Apple.

Jony Ive, Apple's longtime design chief, is officially severing ties with the company.

Ive left Apple in mid-2019 to launch his own independent design company, LoveFrom, and signed a $100 million multi-year partnership with his former employer. But just three years later, both he and Apple have decided not to renew their contract, sources told The New York Times this week, in part so Ive could have more freedom with the clients he works with — whether they're Apple's competitors or not.

Ive worked at Apple for 27 years. In that time, he received countless awards and accolades for his ingenuity and commitment to Apple's minimalist design aesthetic.

The knighted London native is frequently spotted at clubs and lives in San Francisco, not terribly far from Apple's headquarters. Ive's success at Apple has made him a household name and catapulted him into pop culture discourse.

Here's what you need to know about Jony Ive, the famed Apple designer:

Jonathan Paul Ive was born on Feb. 27, 1967, in Chingford, England, a suburb of London. His father was a silversmith, and his mother was a psychotherapist.

While attending secondary school, Ive was diagnosed with dyslexia.

Ive studied industrial design at Newcastle Polytechnic, now called Northumbria University.

Some of Ive's collegiate drawings have been exhibited at the London Design Museum.

Here's an early Ive sketch of an electronic pen that could write in different widths and patterns.

His first design for Apple was the second-generation Newton MessagePad. Ive's favorite part was the flip cover, which foreshadowed the popularity of flip cellphones.

Here's a shot of Ive when he was a little younger. He joined Apple in 1992 and became Senior VP of Design after Steve Jobs became CEO in 1997.

Jobs' first major assignment for Ive was the classic, candy-colored iMac, pictured below.

Ive went on to lead the design on Apple's biggest products, including the iPod, the iPhone, and the iPad.

Steve Jobs holds the new iPhone at the Apple store in central London, on September 18, 2007. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Ive maintained creative oversight over the design of Apple's products and worked with CEO Tim Cook to launch new products like the Apple Watch.

These days, Ive lives in San Francisco.

YouTube/TheDesignStalker

In 2012 he bought this 4-bedroom house in Pacific Heights for $17 million. That part of the neighborhood is called "Billionaire's Row," and for good reason.

It was designed by Willis Polk, a renowned San Francisco architect who designed the city's Palace of Fine Arts.

Ive has a beach house on the island of Kauai in Hawaii, too.

Ive also has quite the car collection. He once helped his dad restore an Austin-Healey Sprite.

Ive used to own an Aston Martin DB9, but he crashed it near San Bruno, California.

Ive bought another DB9, but caught fire. So he complained to Aston Martin and they gave him a deal on their Vanquish supercar.

Next Ive bought a white Bentley Brooklands. Here's a shot of the interior.

Ive liked the Brooklands so much he bought a second one in black.

He also owns a Land Rover LR3.

After Steve Jobs died, Ive asked CEO Tim Cook for his own Gulfstream jet. Apple's board rejected the request, so Ive bought Jobs' former plane instead.

In May 2012, Ive was knighted in Buckingham Palace by Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter. Ive said the experience was "absolutely thrilling."

Ive met the Duchess of Cambridge in 2012 at Royal Academy of Arts creative industries reception.

He's friends with U2's Bono and prominent designer Marc Newson, too.

Ive is also close with Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer. The two sat together at this dinner in 2013.

In 2014, he was spotted at the Chiltern Firehouse, a posh nightclub in London's West End.

He also gets invited to mingle with the rich and powerful — here he is at the White House State Dinner for UK Prime Minister David Cameron in 2012.

In 2014, Ive was spotted at Apple headquarters with LA Lakers star Kobe Bryant. "I went up to Apple to spend the day there, talking with Jony (Ive) and picking his brain," Bryant said.

His design fame has led him to charity work. Ive designed this Leica, which set the record for a camera sold at auction.

He also designed this Jaeger-LeCoultre watch for an AIDS charity auction.

Ive was spotted at an Oscars party hosted by Madonna in 2015. He was reportedly "basically inseparable" from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

In May 2015, Ive was promoted to the role of chief design officer at Apple.

From 2015 to 2017, Ive focused on Apple's new headquarters, the Apple Park "spaceship," for which he designed most of the little details.

Ive regained direct control of Apple's design team in 2017.

Design team leads Evans Hankey, vice president of industrial design, and Alan Dye, vice president of human interface design, began reporting to Ive again.

In June 2019, Apple announced that Ive was leaving the company after 27 years at the company.

Ive revealed he would be leaving Apple to launch his own independent design company called LoveFrom. Apple is the design firm's first client, and Ive told the Financial Times he hopes to stay "very involved" in Apple's designs for "many, many years to come."

But in July 2022, that agreement came to an end when Ive and Apple decided not to renew their contract, sources told The New York Times. Their 30-year partnership is over.

This is an update to a story by Sam Colt originally published in 2014.

