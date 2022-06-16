Life Science Reagents Market is Estimated to Rise at a CAGR of 5.7% during the Forecast Period, observes TMR Study

Transparency Market Research

Improvements in polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), enzyme-linked immunoassay (ELISA), single cell technology, and flow cytometry methods are expected to drive the life science reagents market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global life science reagents market was valued at US$ 54.7 Bn in 2021. The global market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The future market outlook for life science reagents predicts the market to attain value of more than US$ 100 Bn by 2031. Life science, pharmaceutical, and health care businesses all use life science reagents. Due to its higher use in in-vitro diagnostics for the detection of different chronic and infectious illnesses, the global life science reagents market is likely to rise rapidly over the forecast period.



Life science reagents are also utilized to forecast illness progression, create medication, and track treatment success. Government and private sector increasing spending and focus on pharmaceutical R&D funding are anticipated to stimulate the development of technologies and innovative products. Makers of life science reagents are expected to benefit from profitable business prospects during the forecast period.

In health care diagnostics, forensic sciences, clinical research and development, personalized medications, and drug discovery are estimated to fuel growth of the global life science reagents market. Besides, technological developments in biotechnology, life sciences, and molecular biology have resulted in substantial improvements. As a result, demand for reagents, sera, and biotechnology media, as well as biotechnology reagents, has skyrocketed. In addition, rising chronic and infectious illnesses and expansion of the life science industry is estimated to open up plethora of opportunities for the key players in the life science reagents market.

Key Findings of Market Report

In comparison with younger populace, the elderly population is expanding at much faster rate across the world. The geriatric population, as well as individuals with chronic conditions such as cancer, respiratory problems, and diabetes, need medical checks such as urine tests and blood tests on a regular basis as part of their preventative health care. This factor is expected to add to the growth of the life science reagents market in the forthcoming years.





Life science reagents market demand analysis predict the growing use of cell and tissue culture for drug discovery, monoclonal antibody manufacturing, vaccines, stem cell treatment, enzymes, stem cell treatment, and growth hormones is likely to drive up demand for life science reagents.





The life science reagents market is expected to be driven by the rise of the diagnostics category, which is again led by Covid-19 testing and ongoing R&D by various biotechnological and pharmaceutical businesses to develop medications and vaccines.





Due to the vast patient pool and higher spending on health care in countries such as India and China, the Asia Pacific life science reagents market is expected to develop at a faster CAGR than other regions during the forecast timeline.





Global Life Science Reagents Market: Growth Drivers

Based on product, in 2021, the immunoassay reagents segment is likely to have the largest revenue share in the life science reagents market. This pattern is anticipated to remain during the forecast timeframe. In pathology laboratories and hospitals, immunoassay is a widely recommended diagnostic procedure. Due to its high sensitivity, the convenience of use, and accurate findings, the immunoassay approach is becoming increasingly prevalent as a diagnostic tool.





Given its increasing use in hospitals and laboratories for Covid-19 diagnosis, the hospitals & diagnostic laboratories category led the global life science reagents market in 2021. The category is likely to have a prominent market share for life science reagents in the forthcoming years.





Global Life Science Reagents Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Sysmex Corporation

Waters Corporation

Global Life Science Reagents Market: Segmentation

Product

Chromatography Reagents

Molecular Diagnostics Reagents

Immunoassay Reagents

Clinical Chemistry Reagents

Flow Cytometry Reagents

Cell & Tissue Culture Reagents

Hematology & Hemostasis Reagents

Microbiology Reagents

Others



End-User

Hospitals & Diagnostics Laboratories

Commercial & Contract Research Manufacturers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

