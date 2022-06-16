U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

Life Science Reagents Market is Estimated to Rise at a CAGR of 5.7% during the Forecast Period, observes TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·6 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Improvements in polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), enzyme-linked immunoassay (ELISA), single cell technology, and flow cytometry methods are expected to drive the life science reagents market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global life science reagents market was valued at US$ 54.7 Bn in 2021. The global market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The future market outlook for life science reagents predicts the market to attain value of more than US$ 100 Bn by 2031. Life science, pharmaceutical, and health care businesses all use life science reagents. Due to its higher use in in-vitro diagnostics for the detection of different chronic and infectious illnesses, the global life science reagents market is likely to rise rapidly over the forecast period.

Life science reagents are also utilized to forecast illness progression, create medication, and track treatment success. Government and private sector increasing spending and focus on pharmaceutical R&D funding are anticipated to stimulate the development of technologies and innovative products. Makers of life science reagents are expected to benefit from profitable business prospects during the forecast period.

In health care diagnostics, forensic sciences, clinical research and development, personalized medications, and drug discovery are estimated to fuel growth of the global life science reagents market. Besides, technological developments in biotechnology, life sciences, and molecular biology have resulted in substantial improvements. As a result, demand for reagents, sera, and biotechnology media, as well as biotechnology reagents, has skyrocketed. In addition, rising chronic and infectious illnesses and expansion of the life science industry is estimated to open up plethora of opportunities for the key players in the life science reagents market.

Request Brochure of Life Science Reagents Market Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1162

Key Findings of Market Report

  • In comparison with younger populace, the elderly population is expanding at much faster rate across the world. The geriatric population, as well as individuals with chronic conditions such as cancer, respiratory problems, and diabetes, need medical checks such as urine tests and blood tests on a regular basis as part of their preventative health care. This factor is expected to add to the growth of the life science reagents market in the forthcoming years.

  • Life science reagents market demand analysis predict the growing use of cell and tissue culture for drug discovery, monoclonal antibody manufacturing, vaccines, stem cell treatment, enzymes, stem cell treatment, and growth hormones is likely to drive up demand for life science reagents.

  • The life science reagents market is expected to be driven by the rise of the diagnostics category, which is again led by Covid-19 testing and ongoing R&D by various biotechnological and pharmaceutical businesses to develop medications and vaccines.

  • Due to the vast patient pool and higher spending on health care in countries such as India and China, the Asia Pacific life science reagents market is expected to develop at a faster CAGR than other regions during the forecast timeline.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Life Science Reagents Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1162


Global Life Science Reagents Market: Growth Drivers

  • Based on product, in 2021, the immunoassay reagents segment is likely to have the largest revenue share in the life science reagents market.  This pattern is anticipated to remain during the forecast timeframe. In pathology laboratories and hospitals, immunoassay is a widely recommended diagnostic procedure. Due to its high sensitivity, the convenience of use, and accurate findings, the immunoassay approach is becoming increasingly prevalent as a diagnostic tool.

  • Given its increasing use in hospitals and laboratories for Covid-19 diagnosis, the hospitals & diagnostic laboratories category led the global life science reagents market in 2021. The category is likely to have a prominent market share for life science reagents in the forthcoming years.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Life Science Reagents Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1162

Global Life Science Reagents Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Sysmex Corporation

  • Waters Corporation

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1162

Global Life Science Reagents Market: Segmentation

Product

  • Chromatography Reagents

  • Molecular Diagnostics Reagents

  • Immunoassay Reagents

  • Clinical Chemistry Reagents

  • Flow Cytometry Reagents

  • Cell & Tissue Culture Reagents

  • Hematology & Hemostasis Reagents

  • Microbiology Reagents

  • Others

End-User

  • Hospitals & Diagnostics Laboratories

  • Commercial & Contract Research Manufacturers

  • Academic & Research Institutes

  • Others

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Stem Cells Market: Stem cells are used in treating various illnesses in the body. Technological advancements in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries are creating potential revenue opportunities for market players operating in the stem cells market.

Cell Culture Market: Launch of advanced cell culture products and demand for novel therapeutics such as biosimilar are expected to boost the growth of the global cell culture market throughout the assessment tenure.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market: Increase in R&D expenditure, developments in pharmacogenomics, trend of self-diagnosis of diseases as a preventive measure, and emergence of the digital PCR technology highly benefiting cancer diagnosis are factors projected to boost the growth of the global PCR market during the forecast period.

Molecular Diagnostics Market: Increase in geriatric population, rise in demand for personalized health care, and surge in awareness about molecular diagnostics are the key factors projected to drive the global molecular diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market: Rise in obesity among pets and increase in awareness about veterinary diagnostics are projected to drive the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market during the forecast period.

PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market: Technological advancements and increase in burden of cancer & infectious diseases across the globe are projected to drive the global PCR & real-time PCR molecular market in the near future.

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzers Market: High incidence & prevalence of chronic diseases to escalate the growth of global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market. Moreover, increase in demand for laboratory automation is boost the growth of market.

HIV/AIDS Immunoassay Diagnostics Market: Rise in prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases, HIV infected population, and development of new treatment modes are key factors projected to drive the global HIV/AIDS immunoassay diagnostics market during the forecast period.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing market research reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com   
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


