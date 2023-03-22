Life science software market size to increase by USD 3,967.58 million between 2022 and 2027; ArisGlobal LLC, Cegedim SA., among others identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The life science software market size is forecast to grow by USD 3,967.58 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and others), deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Life Science Software Market 2023-2027

The market will witness maximum growth in the pharmaceutical segment during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical companies are the major end-users in the market. They adopt life sciences software to enhance existing ERP, improve the capabilities of logistic partners, and collaborate with trading partners such as contract packagers. Life sciences software solutions also help pharmaceutical companies throughout the product lifecycle. They lower the time-to-market, speed up research and drug discovery, and streamline commercial operations. All these factors are driving the growth of the segment. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Company Profiles

The global life science software market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional players. Large vendors are entering partnerships and working in collaboration with each other to improve their market presence. They are also acquiring small businesses to expand their customer base and improve market shares. These factors will increase the competition in the market during the forecast period.

The life science software market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Cegedim SA. - The company offers life science software such as ActivCloud services, ActivInfinite, iGestion, MyDigitalsales, Hospitalis, and Arkevia.

Dassault Systemes SE - The company offers life science software such as 3DEXCITE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, and 3DEXPERIENCE.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - The company offers life science software called ConvergeHEALTH software.

DXC Technology Co. - The company offers life science software through life science analytics, security, cloud, IT outsourcing, and ROI-focused applications.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global life science software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 49% of market growth during the forecast period. The region is home to some of the major vendors such as SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corp., and Veeva Systems Inc. In addition, enterprises in the region are early adopters of advanced technologies, such as machine learning, predictive analytics, and quantum and cognitive computing, across business processes. This has led to an increase in the adoption of automation solutions across all business verticals, including the life sciences industry. All these factors are driving the growth of the life science software market in North America.

Market Landscape

The market is driven by factors such as the growing focus on storing patient information, the increasing need for improving operational efficiency and increasing technological innovations. However, frequent changes in mandates will challenge the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and others.

By deployment, the market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premise.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Life Science Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3967.58 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.86 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key countries US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ArisGlobal LLC, Cegedim SA., Dassault Systemes SE, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., DXC Technology Co., EPAM Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Model N Inc., Oracle Corp., Persistent Systems Ltd., PTC Therapeutics Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Signiant Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Veeva Systems Inc., SAP SE, and Sryas Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

