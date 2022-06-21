U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,764.79
    +89.95 (+2.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,530.25
    +641.47 (+2.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,069.30
    +270.95 (+2.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,694.03
    +28.34 (+1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    +1.02 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.90
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0534
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    +0.0680 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2281
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6280
    +1.5430 (+1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,889.30
    +423.09 (+2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.81
    +5.74 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

UPDATE - Life Sciences Investor Forum: Company Executives Present Live June 23rd

Virtual Investor Conferences
·3 min read
In this article:
  • IZOZF
  • EMMA
  • MSCLF
  • ACOGF
  • RVPH
  • POLBF
  • ORXOF
  • ORXOY
  • BABYF
  • ATHE
  • PRNAF
  • CLSN
Virtual Investor Conferences
Virtual Investor Conferences

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with Zacks Small-Cap Research, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Life Sciences Investor Forum to be held on June 23rd. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend. The program begins at 9:30 AM EDT on Thursday, June 23rd.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3b3hl9j

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Zack’s to highlight companies in the Life Science Sector,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Our Life Science Investor Forum continues to provide a unique opportunity for companies in this sector to engage to a broader investor base and share their innovations in this field.”

“Our team of 10 research analysts have approximately 50 life sciences companies currently under coverage,” stated Richard Hantke, Director of Business Development and Client Relations at Zacks Small-Cap Research. “These companies recognize this quarterly Forum as best in class, owing to its organization and attendance.”

June 23rd Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET)

Presentation

Ticker(s)

9:30 AM

Orexo AB

OTCQX: ORXOY | NASDAQ.STO: ORX

10:00 AM

Else Nutrition

OTCQX: BABYF | TSX: BABY

10:30 AM

Izotropic Corporation

OTCQB: IZOZF | CSE: IZO

11:00 AM

Alterity Therapeutics

NASDAQ: ATHE | ASX: ATH

11:30 AM

Satellos Bioscience

Pink: MSCLF | TSX-V: MSCL

12:00 PM

Alpha Cognition Inc.

OTCQB: ACOGF | TSX-V: ACOG

12:30 PM

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.

OTCQX: EMMA

1:00 PM

Reviva Pharma

NASDAQ: RVPH

1:30 PM

Poolbeg Pharma PLC

OTCQB: POLBF | AIM: POLB

2:00 PM

Celsion Corporation

NASDAQ: CLSN


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

About Zacks Small-Cap Research

Zacks Small-Cap Research, a Premium Research Provider for the OTC Markets Group, prepares company-sponsored, independent research and related content for distribution through a multitude of investor and media channels, both traditional and social. We deliver broad awareness among investors worldwide, create deep understanding of the company and hopefully generate significant interest in investment. Our advantages are the quality of our analysts, the depth of our research and the breadth of our distribution.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

Zacks Contact:
Richard Hantke
Business Development/Client Relations
Zacks/SCR
312.265.9448
rhantke@zacks.com
https://scr.zacks.com


