Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Operator: Good morning. Welcome to the Life Time Group Holdings First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that reproduction of this call in whole or in part is not permitted without written authorization from the company. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Ken Cooper with Investor Relations for Life Time.

Ken Cooper: Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the Life Time first quarter of 2023 earnings conference call. With me today are Bahram Akradi, Founder, Chairman and CEO; and Bob Houghton, CFO. During this call, the company will make forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements made today. There is a comprehensive discussion of risk factors in the company's SEC filings, which you are encouraged to review. Also, the company will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, net debt, free cash flow before growth capital expenditures and free cash flow. For purposes of this call, free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities after total capital expenditures.

This information, along with the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures where possible and without unreasonable efforts are included in the company's earnings release issued this morning, our 8-K filed with the SEC and within the Investor Relations section of our website. Our website also includes a supplemental presentation pertaining to the delevering of our business, a topic that Bahram and Bob will address this morning. I'm now pleased to turn the call over to Bob Houghton. Bob?

Robert Houghton: Thank you, Ken, and good morning to all our stakeholders on today's call. We appreciate you joining us this morning. I will briefly cover our first quarter 2023 results, the full details of which can be found in the earnings release we issued this morning. Bahram will then provide a bit more color on the quarter and how we will continue to grow our business, improve our profitability and reduce our leverage through the remainder of the year. We are off to a strong start this year. First quarter revenue increased 30% to $511 million, driven by a 31% increase in membership dues and enrollment fees and a 28% increase in in-center revenue. Center memberships increased 13% as we ended the quarter at approximately 764,000 memberships.

We added 39,000 center memberships during the quarter, including one of the strongest January enrollments in our more than 30-year history. Including digital on-hold memberships, total memberships increased 9% to approximately 814,000 memberships. First quarter average center revenue per membership increased to $667, up from $640 in the fourth quarter and up 15% from $580 in the prior year quarter as we continue to benefit from higher membership dues and increased in-center activity. We generated net income for the first quarter of $27 million compared with a net loss of $38 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA increased 196% to $120 million and our adjusted EBITDA margin increased 13.1 percentage points to 23.5% versus 10.4% in the first quarter of 2022.

We delivered another quarter of improving cash flow with net cash provided by operating activities of $74 million versus $9 million in the prior year quarter. As I move to an update on our adjusted EBITDA and leverage ratio, I will make reference to the new supplemental slides, which are posted to our IR website. As detailed on slide three, we reduced our net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage in the quarter and expect further improvement in this key metric as we continue to grow our adjusted EBITDA and reduce our net debt. We are very pleased with our start to 2023. We are successfully executing our strategies to deliver significant revenue growth and improve profitability through growing memberships, increasing club usage through our expanded programming and opening new clubs that are ramping faster in great locations across the country.

We are also clearly seeing the benefits from the re-wiring of the business and the strategic initiatives that we put in place last year. And we remain confident in our ability to increase cash flow and improve our balance sheet. I will now turn the call over to Bahram.

Bahram Akradi: Thank you, Bob. I am very pleased with our first quarter results. Our team has been executing on our strategy with a great deal of passion and care. With our newly re-wired structure, we delivered Q1 records of revenue and adjusted EBITDA for Life Time. We have great confidence that we can continue to elevate our programming and experiences for our dedicated member base, while also growing our revenue and adjusted EBITDA. As Bob mentioned, memberships grew very nicely, up nearly 40,000 in the quarter. Our attrition has been coming down steadily each quarter and we project June will be the first month with attrition rates below 2019 levels. Not only our membership is growing, our in-center businesses are also improving on both top and the bottom lines.

These improvements are driving better margins and are reflected in our better than expected first quarter performance, our Q2 guidance and our updated outlook for 2023. First, we are reiterating our full year revenue guidance of $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion. At the midpoint of that range, revenue increases approximately $430 million or 23.5% from last year. This guidance includes a revenue expectation of $560 million to $570 million for the second quarter, which is 21% to 24% growth over last year's second quarter. Second, we're increasing our full year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $470 million to $490 million from $440 million to $460 million. This includes an adjusted EBITDA expectation of $124 million to $126 million in the second quarter.

We continue to be very conservative in our assumptions and are focused on deleveraging our balance sheet. As I mentioned previously, our number one focus has been to lower our net debt to adjusted EBITDA by first and most importantly growing our adjusted EBITDA. We have made good progress in this effort, as Bob mentioned. Page three of our supplemental presentation shows the improvement trend for our leverages over the last four quarters and our projection for '23 year-end, which is around 3.5 times. It's important to mention, we have approximately $400 million of our debt associated with assets under development. These assets are not yet deployed nor are they generating any revenue or adjusted EBITDA. Once these assets are brought online and mature a bit, debt to adjusted EBITDA will reduce by nearly a full turn and that's before any sale leasebacks.

As I've mentioned on prior calls, earnings calls, our future development strategy will include building more clubs that are financed by landlords, which typically require less than $10 million of capital on average per location for Life Time. Further emphasizing this strategy would allow Life Time to generate as much as additional $300 million of free cash flow each year that could be utilized to reduce debt. In closing, I'm very happy with the position we're in today and we're very excited for the future. With that, we will answer your questions now.

