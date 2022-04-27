Life Time to Report First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on May 11, 2022

CHANHASSEN, Minn., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time" or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH) today announced that its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 will be released before market open on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-451-6152 (international callers please dial 1-201-389-0879) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.lifetime.life.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at https://ir.lifetime.life.

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of nearly 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

