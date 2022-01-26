U.S. markets closed

Life360 Appoints Tile's Kirsten Daru As New General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life360, Inc. the leading family safety platform, today announced the appointment of Kirsten Daru as the company's General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer. In her new role, Daru leads all legal and government affairs across the company's umbrella of offerings, including the Life360, Tile and Jiobit products.

Kirsten Daru is General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer of Life360.

"Since being introduced to Kirsten, I've been impressed with her expertise, passion and strategic thinking/forward-thinking nature and, given our plans for the company in the coming years, knew she will make a significant contribution to the growth and development of the Life360 family," said Chris Hulls, CEO and Co-Founder of Life360. "We are thrilled to have Kirsten in this new role and helping guide our company into its next chapter."

Daru's appointment follows the close of the company's acquisition of Tile. The acquisition creates the only vertically integrated, cross-platform solution of scale that enables families and individuals to keep the people, pets and things they care about safe and connected.

Since 2019, Daru has served as General Counsel of Tile, which was recently acquired by Life360. Prior to that she was the Chief Privacy Officer of Electronic Arts, Inc. Daru started her career as a litigator with a focus on consumer protection and antitrust. Throughout her career, she has earned a reputation as a fierce advocate for protecting privacy and fostering a competitive marketplace where innovation can thrive. Daru has testified before Congress on a number of occasions, most recently in April 2021 when she advocated for legislation to protect privacy and competition in the digital marketplace.

"I am extraordinarily excited to join the Life360 team," said Daru. "I have a deep passion for the use of technology to enhance the human experience in meaningful ways, which Life360, Tile and Jiobit do every single day. I couldn't be more honored to be part of these companies' extraordinary mission to enhance the safety of the people, pets and things we all hold most dear in our lives."

For more information on Life360, please visit life360.com.

About Life360
Life360 operates a platform for today's busy families, bringing them closer together by helping them better know, communicate with and protect the people they care about most. The Company's core offering, the Life360 mobile app, is a market leading app for families, with features that range from communications to driving safety and location sharing. Life360 is based in San Francisco and had more than 33 million monthly active users (MAU) as at June 2021, located in more than 195 countries. For more information, please visit life360.com.

Media Contact
Kat Eller Murray
ROAM Communications for Life360
press@life360.com

Life360 operates a platform for today’s busy families, bringing them closer together by helping them better know, communicate with and protect the people they care about most. The Company’s core offering, the Life360 mobile app, is a market leading app for families, with features that range from communications to driving safety and location sharing. Life360 is based in San Francisco and had more than 33 million monthly active users as at June 2021, located in more than 195 countries. life360.com (PRNewsfoto/Life360)
