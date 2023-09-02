Life360, Inc.'s (ASX:360) Path To Profitability

Life360, Inc. (ASX:360) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Life360, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of subscription and hardware tracking devices in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The AU$1.8b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$92m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$52m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Life360's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 6 of the Australian Software analysts is that Life360 is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$16m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 102%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Life360 given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 3.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

