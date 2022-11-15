U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

LifeArc Ventures invests in Surgery Hero, world's first digital coaching clinic for patients

·4 min read

  • Surgery Hero is a digital clinic that helps people prepare for and recover from surgery at home

  • Seed funding will be used to scale the solution through the application of machine learning and establish a foothold in the US market

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeArc Ventures, the investment arm of LifeArc, today announced its participation in a Seed investment in Surgery Hero, formerly Sapien Health Limited. Headquartered in London, Surgery Hero is a digital clinic that helps people prepare for and recover from surgery at home.

The £2 million of seed funding brings total funding to £2.5m and will be used to scale their solution through the application of machine learning and establish a foothold in the US market.

In addition to LifeArc Ventures, the latest round of funding welcomes new investors Crista Galli Ventures and Clarendon Fund Managers, with pre-seed investors SFC Capital following on. Damien Lane (founding partner of Episode 1 Ventures) and Imran Hamid (former surgeon and Senior Investment Principal at LifeArc Ventures) both join the board.

Founded in May 2020, Surgery Hero has seen a spike in demand for its services as a result of the record numbers of people now on surgical waiting lists due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are currently commissioned by 10% of Integrated Care Systems in the UK and committed to provide over 8,000 programmes for people currently awaiting surgery.

Members access the programme via the Surgery Hero app, and each programme is unique to the individual, tailored according to their personal risk factors for surgery and upcoming procedure. Every Surgery Hero member is also paired with their own expert human health coach, whose role is to help patients turn the knowledge acquired through the programme into action.

In a recent study in collaboration with South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in England, patients following the Surgery Hero programme experienced an average length of stay in hospital of 1 day less, representing a cost saving of £273 per patient.

"Surgery Hero has the potential to significantly improve clinical outcomes and experience for patients undergoing surgery," said Dr Imran Hamid, Senior Investment Principal at LifeArc Ventures. "Healthcare systems, insurers, employers, and providers are facing major budget pressures and are struggling to meet demand, with growing waiting lists for surgery worsened by the risk of cancellations and avoidable readmissions. Surgery Hero is an excellent example of how technology can be leveraged to enhance the experience for patients undergoing surgery and improve outcomes in a cost-effective way. It's an exciting investment as we broaden the LifeArc Ventures portfolio into HealthTech."

"The name Surgery Hero reflects our values and identity as a company," said Dr. Matthew Beatty, CEO and co-founder. "It's inspired by our members - the people at the centre of everything we do, who overcome new challenges every day to become heroes of their own surgical journey. We want to help as many people as we can on that journey, and so this injection of capital comes at an important time, as we look to scale the reach and impact of our coaches. It's truly exciting to be welcoming on board such a distinguished group of new investors, and we are delighted with the continued support from our existing investors. This investment will fuel our growth and support our expansion into the US market."

Contacts:

LifeArc

mediaoffice@lifearc.org

Dr Imran Hamid

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7391 2700



Mo PR Advisory


Mo Noonan / Jonathan Birt

Tel: +44 (0) 7876 444977 / 07860 361746



Surgery Hero


Dr. Matthew Beatty CEO

+44 (0)7309 850381


About LifeArc Ventures
LifeArc Ventures is part of LifeArc, a self-funding medical research charity with more than 25 years of experience of translating early science into health care treatments. LifeArc Ventures invests in Seed and Series A stage Biotech and Healthtech companies, with significant follow-on investment reserved for successful portfolio companies. Our approach focuses on investing in novel translational science and technology with a dual goal of generating financial returns to the charity and positive impact for patients.

Find out more on www.lifearc.org or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter (@lifearc1).

About Surgery Hero (formerly Sapien Health)
Surgery Hero is a digital clinic (currently only available in the UK) that helps people prepare for and recover from surgery at home. Their mission is to help 100 million people have a successful surgery, by taking human care and super-powering with technology.

Find out more on http://surgeryhero.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifearc-ventures-invests-in-surgery-hero-worlds-first-digital-coaching-clinic-for-patients-301677047.html

SOURCE LifeArc

