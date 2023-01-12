U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,989.25
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,097.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,472.25
    -4.25 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,855.10
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.52
    +0.11 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.00
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0768
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    -0.0670 (-1.85%)
     

  • Vix

    21.09
    +0.51 (+2.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2158
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9310
    -0.4940 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,181.15
    +694.49 (+3.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.83
    +19.12 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.98
    +30.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,412.73
    -33.27 (-0.13%)
     

Service Lifecycle Management Market Size Worth 3.05 Billion with Excellent CAGR of 8.40%% by 2030, Size, Share, Industry Demand, Rising Trends and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research
·13 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the service lifecycle management market is expected to reach USD 3.05 billion by 2030, which is USD 1.60 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.40% during the forecast period.

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research titled “Service Lifecycle Management Market” guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. Service Lifecycle Management market report assists in directing the business in the correct direction by giving insights about products, markets, customers, competitors, and marketing strategy at the exact time. The Service Lifecycle Management report introduces a top to bottom evaluation of the Service Lifecycle Management industry including empowering technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future guide, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. This market research report is a resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2030. A lot of hard work has been involved while generating this market research report and no stone is left unturned.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the service lifecycle management market is expected to reach USD 3.05 billion by 2030, which is USD 1.60 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.40% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Get a Sample PDF of the Service Lifecycle Management Market Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-service-lifecycle-management-market

Service Lifecycle Management Market Analysis:

Service lifecycle management application is well-defined as a holistic approach that comprises complete service lifecycle of product during its life as a constant process. It also aids in allowing a single view of service for making a better decision and every step in service lifecycle process from closing of orders to aftermarket services invoicing to initial customer interaction

This service lifecycle management market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the service lifecycle management market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Opportunities

  • Increasing collaboration and partnership activities

Major market players in the market are focused on collaborations and partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the global market. For instance, Siemens PLM partnered with TCS to offer best-in-class PLM-SLM suite with TCS data analytics support in May 2016. Moreover, PTC partnered with ServiceMax to launch the first Connected Field Service in May 2015. Thus, the increasing collaboration and partnership activities will be anticipated to crate ample market growth opportunities.

  • Rise in research and development activities to innovate new products

Major companies in the market are highly focused on research and development activities to gain a competitive edge in the global market. For instance, Oracle has launched the Oracle Field Service Cloud, named TOA Technologies in April 2016, which increases customer satisfaction and response time. Moreover, Tech Mahindra has launched an aftermarket platform for maintenance in the automotive industry in January 2015.

Top Leading Key Players of the Service Lifecycle Management Market:

  • Atos SE (France)

  • Siemens (Netherlands)

  • IBM (U.S.)

  • Orcale (U.S.)

  • Wipro (India)

  • Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)

  • Tech Mahindra Limited (India)

  • Dassault Systèmes (France)

  • Broadcom (U.S.)

  • PTC (U.S.)

  • CollabNet Corporation (U.S.)

  • Intland Software. (Germany)

  • Digité, Inc  (U.S.)

Recent Development

  • In 2020, IBM Corporation entered into a contract with Fenergo to collaborate on solutions which can aid clients address numerous financial risks. This solution is mainly designed to aid financial organizations accelerate mitigation and discovery of financial crimes risks from human trafficking, terrorist financing, money laundering, fraud and sanctions throughout the customer lifecycle.

Access Full PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-service-lifecycle-management-market

Core Objective of Service Lifecycle Management Market:

Every firm in the Service Lifecycle Management Industry has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

  • Service Lifecycle Management Market Size and growth rate factors.

  • Important changes in the future Service Lifecycle Management Market.

  • Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

  • Scope and product outlook of Service Lifecycle Management Market.

  • Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

  • Tough Challenges and risk faced in the Market.

  • Global Service Lifecycle Management top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.

Service Lifecycle Management Market Drivers

  • Increasing usage of service lifecycle management applications in the metal manufacturing industry

The adoption of service lifecycle management application increases mainly with metal consuming original equipment producers such as automotive, aerospace and defence and transportation and others. However, metal companies that manufacture aluminium and steel mainly focus on product-centric approaches compared to service-centric ones. Service lifecycle management applications would aid in providing after-sales services such as welding and maintenance and repair of metals and tracking the performance of the metals. Thus, the Increasing usage of service lifecycle management applications in the metal manufacturing industry is expected to drive the market growth rate

  • Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology has extensive scope in real-time applications because it extracts what is necessary from the huge amount of information. According to analysis, the application of artificial intelligence (AI) is the increasing practice in service lifecycle management application and aftermarket support services which is providing a reliable method to extract information that captured by connected devices, this is decreasing the variability which humans bring to decision-making processes and problem-solving. It ensures that companies solve technical issues related to the product and the customer query resolution and product availability.

Restraint/Challenges:

  • The complexity of the application due to the introduction of new technology platforms

Introduction of cloud and its private, public and hybrid variants have offered various options for the deployment of service lifecycle management applications to many end users. However, the management of all these variants and applications can surge the complexity of service lifecycle management applications. Although cloud-based platforms increase effectiveness by providing real-time infrastructure, it also has the potential to increase complexity in areas such as management data, resources and applications spread across numerous cloud variants. Furthermore, service lifecycle management application’s integrated solutions across different industries in different regions result in rise in software complexity in terms of coding and understanding. Hence, all these factors are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

To Gain More Insights into the Market Analysis, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-service-lifecycle-management-market

Service Lifecycle Management Market Segmentations:

By Software Type

  • Cloud-Based Software

  • Web-Based Software

By Service-Based Models

  • Dealer-Based Model

  • Performance-Based Model

  • Depot-Based Model

  • Field-Based Model

By Solutions

  • Customer Contact and Support

  • Warranty and Service Management

  • Service Parts Information Management

By End-Use Industry

  • Automotive and Transportation

  • Aerospace and Defence

  • Medical Equipment

  • High Technology

  • Industrial Machinery and Equipment

  • Telecommunication

Service Lifecycle Management Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the service lifecycle management market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of Global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Service Lifecycle Management Market Report Answers the Following Questions:

  • How much revenue will the Service Lifecycle Management market generate by the end of the forecast period?

  • Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?

  • What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Service Lifecycle Management market?

  • Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Service Lifecycle Management market?

  • What indicators are likely to stimulate the Service Lifecycle Management market?

  • What are the main strategies of the major players in the Service Lifecycle Management market to expand their geographic presence?

  • What are the main advances in the Service Lifecycle Management market?

  • How do regulatory standards affect the Service Lifecycle Management market?

Table of Content

  1. Table of Content

  2. Introduction

  3. Market Segmentation

  4. Executive Summary

  5. Premium Insights

  6. Market Overview

  7. Global Service Lifecycle Management Market, By Software Type

  8. Global Service Lifecycle Management Market, By Service-Based Models

  9. Global Service Lifecycle Management Market, By Solutions

  10. Global Service Lifecycle Management Market, By End-Use Industry

  11. Global Service Lifecycle Management Market, By Region

  12. Global Service Lifecycle Management Market, Company Landscape

  13. SWOT Analysis

  14. Company Profile

  15. Questionnaire

  16. Related Reports

Get the Full Table of Content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-service-lifecycle-management-market

Browse More DBMR Reports:

  • Product Lifecycle Management Market By Software (Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDm) Software, Mechanical Computer Aided-Design Software (MCAD), Simulation and Analysis (S&A) Software, Digital Manufacturing (DM) Software), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), Organisation Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Automotive and Transportation, Industrial Machinery and Heavy Equipment, Aerospace and Defense, Semiconductor and Electronics, Energy and Utilities, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of the Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-product-lifecycle-management-market

  • Enterprise Key Management Market, By Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises) Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Application (Disk Encryption, File and Folder Encryption, Database Encryption, Communication Encryption and Cloud Encryption), End User (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Government, IT and Telecom, Retail, Aerospace and Defence, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-enterprise-key-management-market

  • Trade Management Market, By Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Model (0n-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), End User (Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Aerospace and Defense, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods and Retail, Energy and Utilities, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-trade-management-market

  • Identity and Access Management Market, By Components (Solutions, Services), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITes), Construction and Real Estate, Retail and e-Commerce, Manufacturing, Government and Non-Profit Organizations, Healthcare, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-identity-access-management-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what the future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars amid ongoing meme stock rally

    The current meme stock rally has Bed Bath & Beyond shares surging amid bankruptcy speculation while Party City's stock slides lower.

  • Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX

    Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong does not mince words. Nearly two months after rival Sam Bankman-Fried's empire went bankrupt, he's just delivered a massive blow to what until recently was the institutional face of crypto. Bankman-Fried's empire consisted of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • Why Amazon Stock Is Rallying Again Today

    Amazon maintained its buy rating with one Wall Street analyst, and has had some other bullish news flow of late.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Jumped Today

    Shares of growth and technology companies are leading the market higher today, but alternative energy company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) was outpacing even the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. While the Nasdaq was up by 1.1% as of 12:45 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was higher by 6% at that time. Investors have been feeling better about growth stocks over the past few days as they anticipate inflation data to keep heading in the right direction, which could mean the Federal Reserve will slow interest rate hikes.

  • Why GE HealthCare Technologies Surged Higher Today

    General Electric spinoff GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) Shares were up 8.6% by 11:30 a.m. today. According to the release, organic fourth-quarter revenue growth will be a whopping 12%. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) will come in above the $2.6 billion forecast on the investor day in December.

  • Why Thursday’s U.S. CPI report might kill stock market’s hope of inflation melting away

    A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase.

  • Why Carvana Stock Was Flying Higher Today

    Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were soaring today on an apparent short squeeze in shares of the struggling online seller of used cars, which could be approaching bankruptcy. The movement in Carvana comes as meme stocks like Bed Bath & Beyond, which is teetering on bankruptcy, and AMC Entertainment were rallying on a short squeeze, showing a coordinated effort to drive these stocks higher. Carvana was not previously part of the group of meme stocks that first got attention on Reddit's WallStreetBets page, but its low price and high short-selling ratio seem to have attracted the interest of the same crowd.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think TSMC (TSM) Could Surge 33.2%: Read This Before Placing a Bet

    The mean of analysts' price targets for TSMC (TSM) points to a 33.2% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • 3 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep

    Just imagine yourself sleeping tranquilly -- not even worried about the stock market's performance. Buying Dividend Kings is a great way to start because these companies have a long track record of increasing payouts. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a strong and steady player that makes a great addition to your portfolio -- for its dividend payments and earnings track record.

  • 3 Tobacco Stocks to Watch on Impressive Industry Trends

    The Zacks Tobacco industry players are benefiting from solid pricing power as well as focus on innovation and expansion of low-risk products. These upsides bode well for Philip Morris (PM), British American Tobacco (BTI) and Turning Point Brands (TPB).

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    AbbVie (ABBV) closed the most recent trading day at $159.64, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session.

  • GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Jumps After Company Releases Guidance

    GE HealthCare Technologies' shares rose Wednesday after the company issued preliminary results for the fourth quarter and forecasted continued organic revenue growth in the year ahead. The company, which [completed its spinoff](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-news-today-01-04-2023/card/ge-healthcare-spinoff-starts-trading-WpvaxRCwO5Vfht5JyHEo) from General Electric last week, said it expects 2023 organic revenue to grow by 5% to 7% from 2022 levels. In 2022, organic revenue grew by

  • Daughter of world’s richest man takes the helm at Dior as LVMH reshuffles its two biggest fashion houses

    A reshuffle at LVMH appears to have tightened Bernard Arnault's family grip on the luxury powerhouse.

  • Tom Brady owned more than 1M FTX shares before collapse, a stake that's likely gone

    The FTX collapse has left the cryptocurrency world reeling and former brand ambassador Tom Brady held over 1 million shares before it filed for bankruptcy.

  • Here's Why Investors Should Buy Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock

    Investors are optimistic about Exact Sciences (EXAS) on continued strength across the Screening and Precision Oncology businesses.

  • Used car prices post biggest drop ever as new luxury car sales boom

    The volatility in the used car market rolled on in 2022, but there might be some relief for car buyers coming this year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) for the month of December posted a 0.8% increase month over month, however it dropped a whopping 14.9% year over year, the largest annualized decline ever in the 26-year history of the index.

  • Devon Energy's Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Is Facing an Unexpected Headwind

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) paid out a gusher of dividends in 2022. Fueled by higher oil prices and its innovative dividend strategy, Devon paid over $5 per share in dividends last year, more than double its total in 2021. Now, it's facing another headwind as severe winter weather affected its production in the fourth quarter.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Warned of Bankruptcy. Then Its Stock Soared 166%.

    Bed Bath stock rose 69% on Wednesday, in another wild day of trading for the stock. Here's how to make sense of the move.

  • Where Will AMD Stock Be in 1 Year?

    The past year has been terrible for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) investors as shares of the chipmaker have crashed 50% thanks to multiple headwinds that include the broader stock market sell-off owing to a hawkish Federal Reserve, slowing semiconductor demand, and concerns that the economy may be headed for a recession in 2023. AMD stock carries a price target of $87.50 for the next 12 months as per a consensus estimate of 38 analysts. Or will the semiconductor market's weakness catch up with AMD and send the stock lower?