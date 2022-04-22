U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

Lifeist Wellness Sets Out on Public Awareness and Investor Relations Initiative

Lifeist Wellness Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • NXTTF
Lifeist Wellness Inc.
Lifeist Wellness Inc.

- Company Signs Contract for 12 Part TV Series Across
Syndicated Television Networks -
- OakHill Financial to provide targeted investor outreach and
increased capital markets advisory services -

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness, today announced an initiative to raise public awareness of Lifeist and to promote the sale of Mikra products.

Engagement of FMW Media Works

FMW Media Works’ New to The Street TV will feature Lifeist on its national and international syndicated television program with management introducing the Company to TV anchors and viewers. The series will span twelve months and will follow the Company’s wellness journey and showcase wellness products emerging from its wholly owned subsidiary Mikra, Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”), including its new novel cellular therapeutic compound, CELLF™ and upcoming athletic-focused, cellular product in collaboration with six-time MLB All-Star and Olympic Bronze medalist, Jose Bautista.

FMW Media Works will produce and broadcast the show and commercial ads across all New to The Street syndicated televised platforms on Newsmax (50 million households reached), FOX Business Network (95 million households reached), and Bloomberg TV (124 million households reached). All broadcasted shows will stream for 18 months on the New to The Street website, www.newtothestreet.com.

“We are very excited to start working with FMW Media, increasing public awareness of Lifeist and Mikra products to a new, broader audience,” stated Meni Morim, Lifeist Wellness, Inc.’s CEO.

Engagement of Oak Hill Financial Inc.

The Company announced today that it has engaged Oak Hill Financial Inc. ("Oak Hill") to provide targeted investor outreach and capital markets advisory services to the Company pursuant to a services agreement between the parties (the "Services Agreement").

Under the terms of the Services Agreement, the consideration payable by Lifeist to Oak Hill for the provision of the services during the initial six months of the term of the Services Agreement, being approximately $72,000 plus applicable taxes, and thereafter rolling to a monthly term terminable on 30 days notice at $12,000 per month plus applicable taxes. In addition, the Company intends to issue 250,000 options (the "Options") at the next available grant date, at an exercise price equal to the closing price per Company share on the TSXV on the day before the grant date, with the options vesting quarterly in four equal tranches and vested options expiring 24 months from the grant date irrespective of the status of the Services Agreement. The issuance of the Options is subject to the approval of the Board and is subject to the limitations provided by the Company’s stock option plan and TSXV policies.

Oak Hill currently has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest (except for the Options to be granted).

The engagement of Oak Hill as an investor relations service provider of the Company remains subject to approval of the TSXV.

“Oak Hill shares our passion for the mission behind our core business,” said added Meni Morim. “I’m confident in their team’s abilities to help us achieve our market-based goals.”

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.
Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high margin cannabis 2.0 products; the CannMart.com marketplace, which provides U.S. customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; Australian Vapes, Australia’s largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; Findify, a leading AI-powered search and discovery platform; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company seeking to develop innovative therapies for cellular health.

Information on Lifeist and its businesses can be accessed through the links below:
www.lifeist.com
www.cannmart.com
www.australianvaporizers.com.au
www.wearemikra.com

About FMW Media:
FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored and syndicated Nielsen rated programming TV brands, “New to The Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the U.S. and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street &amp; https://www.newtothestreet.com/.


About Oak Hill Financial
Oak Hill Financial is a leading Canadian marketing and distribution firm, focused on IIROC retail brokerage networks, servicing both asset managers and public companies. Oak Hill Financial’s experienced team of former asset management wholesalers, research analysts and capital market professionals specializes in building credibility for their clients to a network of over 10,000 Canadian IIROC retail brokers and over 300 North American funds.

Contacts

Lifeist Wellness Inc.
Meni Morim, CEO
Matt Chesler, CFA, Investor Relations
Ph: 647-362-0390
Email: ir@lifeist.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen.

The forward-looking information contained herein, including, without limitation, statements related to the services to be provided FMW Media Works and Oak Hill are made as of the date of this news release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including, without limitation, the Company’s ability to obtain TSXV approval for Oak Hill’s appointment, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation: the failure to obtain TSXV approval for Oak Hill’s engagement. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company’s current MD&A and annual information form, both of which have been filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Source: Lifeist Wellness Inc.


