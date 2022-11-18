LifeLabs launches 2021 Community Report: Empowering Our Tomorrow

Toronto, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs is excited to announce the launch of our 2021 Community Report: Empowering Our Tomorrow. 2021 was a transformative year for our organization, marked by innovation, agility and a focus on building a new, better normal in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Empowering our Tomorrow is about creating an inclusive, caring and diverse workplace culture; leveraging emerging technologies to meet crucial healthcare needs; developing meaningful partnerships that will enrich the communities we serve; and developing sustainable, innovative and customer-focused products and services to build a healthier Canada.

“Like all Canadians, we at LifeLabs are relieved to see the hardship and suffering of the pandemic gradually lifting. And we are grateful for the positive changes that were triggered by the enormous challenges of the past two years,” shared LifeLabs President and CEO, Charles Brown.

“We can proudly say we were there for our customers throughout the pandemic, rapidly adjusting our services and protocols to help Canadians live, work and travel safely. What’s new is that the struggle of the pandemic has unleashed our entrepreneurial spirit. We now know just how much we are capable of as a team.”

As Canadians continue to adjust to a post-pandemic reality, LifeLabs is looking to the future, fueled by the momentum of the innovation, agility and expertise we’ve demonstrated throughout the past two years. From Using drones to fly healthcare supplies to remote communities in British Columbia, our partnerships with leading Indigenous and LGBTQ+ organizations, and our ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability in our operations, we’ve shown that the lessons we’ve learned can translate into a brighter, healthier future for Canadians – in more ways than one.

To learn more about these LifeLabs initiatives, all we have accomplished in 2021, and our plan for a path forward, view our 2021 Community Report: Empowering our Tomorrow

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and healthcare practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading edge technologies and our 6,500 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab, and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 5 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs has been named one of Canada’s Best Employers (2021 and 2022) and Best Employers for Diversity (2022) by Forbes, and recognized for having an award-winning Mental Health Program from Benefits Canada. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at lifelabs.com.

