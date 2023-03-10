U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,930.48
    +12.16 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,391.18
    +136.32 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,364.89
    +26.53 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,805.00
    -21.59 (-1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.37
    +0.65 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.60
    +28.00 (+1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    20.61
    +0.45 (+2.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0663
    +0.0077 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7270
    -0.1980 (-5.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2059
    +0.0136 (+1.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1490
    -1.0130 (-0.74%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    20,207.38
    -1,424.18 (-6.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    459.54
    +5.70 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,737.93
    -142.05 (-1.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     
LifeLabs' Named the Most Trusted Brand in Health Diagnostic Services by Canadians

LifeLabs
·2 min read

Canada's Most Trusted Health Diagnostic Service LifeLabs

BrandSpark names LifeLabs as the Most Trusted Source Voted by Canadian Shoppers
BrandSpark names LifeLabs as the Most Trusted Source Voted by Canadian Shoppers

Toronto, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians across the country have named LifeLabs' as the Most Trusted Brand in Health Diagnostic Services. The annual Most Trusted award program, hosted by market research firm BrandSpark surveyed nearly 16,000 Canadians to identify the brands they trust the most and why. "To be recognized by Canadians as a top brand of choice is a meaningful achievement and speaks to the investments we are making in our customer care and experience," said Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs. "Trust and reliability are central to what we do, and I am pleased to know that consumers agree."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, LifeLabs supported residents to live, work and travel while adapting to the ever-evolving situation. LifeLabs' agility and emphasis on customer-focused vision led to the diagnostic capabilities ramping up to prepare residents across Canada with the confidence to navigate the pandemic. "Thank you to our customers for trusting us to assist them in their healthcare journey. I would also like to thank our LifeLabs teams, particularly our front-line staff, who meet with and support our customers daily, making it easier for them to choose LifeLabs," said Charles Brown.

LifeLabs strives to empower customers to make informed healthcare decisions and to be trusted partners in their healthcare journey. By continuing to focus on accessibility, inclusivity, and the highest standards of testing and reporting through technological advancements, partnerships, and community investments, LifeLabs demonstrates that customers come first.

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada's leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and healthcare practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading-edge technologies and our 6,500 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada's first commercial genetics lab, and the country's largest online patient portal, with more than 5 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs has been named one of Canada's Best Employers (2021, 2022 and 2023) and Best Employers for Diversity (2022) by Forbes and recognized for having an award-winning Mental Health Program from Benefits Canada. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at lifelabs.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: LifeLabs Media Team Media@LifeLabs.com


