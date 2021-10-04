U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,300.46
    -56.58 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,002.92
    -323.54 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,255.48
    -311.21 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.47
    -24.16 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.63
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.10
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1623
    +0.0027 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    +0.0160 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3611
    +0.0058 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9870
    -0.0210 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,771.96
    +673.64 (+1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,215.19
    +972.51 (+400.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

LifeLine CEO Maxim Gorin Partnered With Senator Bob Archuleta Providing PPE To California Establishments

·3 min read

Max Gorin, CEO and Founder of LifeLine has recently partnered with California Senator Bob Archuleta to provide PPE for establishments in the region.

MONTEBELLO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / LifeLine Ambulance CEO Maxim Gorin and California Senator Bob Archuleta have hosted two fantastic personal protection equipment (PPE) events. On September 20th and 27th, Gorin and Sen. Archuleta donated hygienic supplies to Los Angeles County school districts, city administrations, nonprofits organizations, local businesses, and essential workers.

The pandemic has brought a lot of shortages in terms of protective and hygienic products, especially for essential workers. In early March 2020, we can recall how hospitals struggle to provide their workers with PPEs, medical-grade masks, and sanitizers. Although the shortages have been resolved, there is still a pressing need to provide healthcare workers with necessary supplies as the COVID Delta variant continues to surge.

The state of Califonia, being one of the most populous in the country, has dealt with the new COVID Delta surge with a spike in cases in early July. Even with the rollout of vaccines, only 58% of the country is immunized against COVID-19. The current new infections average for about 7000-10,000 a day. The state needs emergency medical service (EMS) healthcare workers fully equipped to treat patients and serve their communities because the pandemic is still part of the foreseeable future.

Maxim Gorin founded LifeLine Ambulance to provide responsive critical care transport services as an answer to the tragic events of 9/11. Gorin continued his commitment to his community by developing, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality healthcare supplies to local other EMS providers during the crucial timelines of the COVID-19 pandemic. After providing hospitals, nursing homes, and LA county first-responders, he started donating essential supplies such as sanitizers, masks, and other critical tools to increase the safety and security of essential workers.

Realizing that the battle wasn't over yet, Gorin continued with his plans to expand services across the country, especially in California. Today, LifeLine stands strong as one of the healthcare companies that supports essential workers by donating sanitation and protective supplies to government first responders, hospitals, schools, nonprofits, and many more.

"We've been loading up truck after truck and van after van, ...for the community and organizations so they can get these masks and sanitizers. I want to thank Maxim and LifeLine Ambulance service and his staff. God bless you for what you're doing!" said Senator Archuleta.

During the two events in partnership with Senator Bob Archuleta (SD #32), Maxim Gorin donated thousands of boxes of products hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, and KN95 masks to the following:

The Montebello Unified School District

The Whittier Unified School District

Whittier Boys and Girls Club

American Legion Post 272

Heart of Compassion DistributionHelping Hands Giving Hope

The City of Montebello: Mayor Kimberly Cobos

The City of Norwalk

The City of Buena Park

La Cada: Santa Fe and Los Angeles

YMCA Lakewood

Enhancing Smiles Dental Office

The PPE has been donated to schools, cities, local businesses, and nonprofits whose staff often interact with people in the community. These hygienic supplies will be critical to continue curbing the spread of Covid19.

LifeLine Ambulance, a community-centered critical care transport provider, led by Max Gorin, brings value to his community and clients by protecting his patients and maintaining his staff's professional excellence.

To know more about LifeLine Ambulance, visit LifeLine-ems.com

The final event will take place Thursday and Friday, October 14 - 15, 7 am -9 am
WHILE SUPPLIES LAST!

For more information about getting sanitization supplies for your organization or attending the next donation event, please contact Duane "DJ" Johnson.

Contact:
Duane "DJ" Johnson
323-707-9591
DJ@GLORYDAYSCONSULTING.COM

SOURCE: LifeLine Ambulance



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666739/LifeLine-CEO-Maxim-Gorin-Partnered-With-Senator-Bob-Archuleta-Providing-PPE-To-California-Establishments

Recommended Stories

  • RedHill's stock is up 7.0% as it shares new data about experimental COVID-19 drug

    Shares of Redhill Biopharma Ltd. gained 7.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it had new data from a Phase 2/3 clinical study evaluating its experimental oral antiviral opaganib in severely ill, hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Redhill said the treatment candidate reduced mortality by 62% when evaluating 251 of the 475 patients enrolled in the study. Several companies developing COVID-19 drugs have shared new data since Friday, when Merck & Co. Inc. said its experimental oral

  • Why Merck's Covid Pill Is Shaking Vaccine Stocks Even As Boosters Launch

    The runway is growing for vaccine stocks. More than eight in 10 fully vaccinated Americans hope to receive a Covid booster shot.

  • 3 Stocks That Might Soar With Pills for COVID

    Are we seeing a major shift into oral medications for COVID? Our Foolish roundtable picks three of the strongest stocks in this rising subsector.

  • Moderna Stock Tumbled Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • Company suspected in California’s largest oil spill had dozens of prior violations

    The company that operates the pipeline suspected in one of California's largest oil spills has been cited 72 times for safety and environmental violations that were severe enough that drilling had to be curtailed or stopped to fix the problem, regulatory records show.

  • Oakland woman hailed as 'our bus hero' after she used her body to shield elderly Asian man from attacker

    A woman is being recognized in Oakland’s Chinatown after surveillance videos revealed how she protected an elderly Asian man and fought off his attacker during a bus ride in late April. Why this matters: Bystanders play a crucial role in the outcome of attacks against Asian Americans, which continue to be on the rise. The woman, identified only as Mychelle, used her body to shield 69-year-old Hua Zhen Lin from a cane-wielding man inside an AC Transit bus on April 26.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks With Big Catalysts in October

    Healthcare stocks have a reputation of keeping investors on their toes. The possibility of surging price action, or conversely, earth shattering drops is very real, but these movements can come and go in the blink of an eye. As a result, these stocks need constant monitoring ahead of key catalysts, as they can affect the price dramatically. Additionally, the price movement is usually dependent on one of the following: either a regulatory approval or trial data. Once either is announced to the pu

  • George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

    A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched. Sunday's act wasn't the first example of vandalism to the statue memorializing Floyd, whose killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis last year galvanized a racial justice movement across the country.

  • UPDATE 2-Teva halts output at U.S. drug plant after FDA flags concerns

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has temporarily halted drug production at its Irvine plant in California to address issues raised by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after a recent inspection, the company said on Monday. Israel-based Teva did not specify what issues were raised by the FDA. Bloomberg reported that the production halt followed Teva's recall of more than 2.5 million vials of drugs in recent months, many of them cancer medications.

  • Exclusive: Eli Lilly’s recalled emergency diabetes drug came from plant cited by FDA

    A recently recalled batch of Glucagon Emergency Kits, Eli Lilly and Co’s therapy for diabetic patients in crisis, was manufactured at an Indiana factory cited by U.S. health regulators this year for quality-control violations, including several involving that product, according to the company and a Reuters review of federal inspection records. The Indianapolis-based company on Sept. 24 issued a voluntary U.S. recall of one lot of the kits whose key ingredient is Glucagon, a drug used to treat dangerously low blood sugar in diabetes patients. The company issued a voluntary recall in Canada the following day.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • BioNTech CEO reportedly says a different COVID vaccine may be needed by next year

    BioNTech's chief executive officer, Ugur Sahin, warns that COVID-19 will keep mutating and a new vaccine may be needed as soon as mid next year.

  • Ron DeSantis's wife diagnosed with breast cancer: 'She will never, never, never give up'

    Florida's first lady is battling breast cancer in the "most difficult test of her life," Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday.

  • Husband of wife who sued to demand ivermectin treatment has died of Covid-19

    Jeffrey Smith, 51, died in the intensive care unit of a hospital on 25 September

  • She Was Training for a Marathon. Suddenly, She Could Barely Walk.

    WHAT COULD CAUSE SO SUDDEN A DECLINE? The 47-year-old woman lay in bed, exhausted and in pain. Her longtime partner lay next to her, anxious to do anything to help her feel better. Suddenly her right leg jerked and jumped as if possessed by some demon spirit — the movement was fast and erratic and lasted less than five seconds. “What was that?” her partner asked, amazed and worried. Then it happened again. And again. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The previous two wee

  • Orasure gets $109M government contract, plans to open additional manufacturing facility

    The funds will be used to expand manufacturing capacity at a Bethlehem plant, and to build a new plant.

  • Southern California oil spill under control after pipeline leak

    Amplify Energy's CEO says that a pipeline off the coast of Huntington Beach is no longer leaking oil. Crews are trying to protect wetlands from the oil.

  • CTI BioPharma's COVID-19 Candidate Misses Primary Endpoint Mark In Phase 2 Trial

    CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) has announced topline results from the PRE-VENT trial of pacritinib in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The final PRE-VENT analysis was conducted following the randomization of 200 patients. Pacritinib/standard of care, compared to placebo/standard of care, failed to statistically improve in the primary endpoint invasive mechanical ventilation or death by Day 28 (26.3% vs. 24.8%). The study was recently amended to a Phase 2 design due to the availability of COVID

  • Merck’s Covid Pill Progress Sparks Asian Vaccine Stock Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Makers of vaccines and other coronavirus treatments dropped in Asia after Merck & Co. said its experimental pill cuts the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 in half. The declines followed a slump in shares of BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. in New York on Friday after Merck delivered the news on its drug, which is seen by some as marking a turning point in the global fight against Covid-19.Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., which has a deal to distribute BioNTech a

  • South Sacramento hosts first annual Mid-Autumn Moon Festival after pandemic caused delays

    The first annual Mid-Autumn Moon Festival and Night Market kicked off on Saturday in Little Saigon in South Sacramento. "Very happy to be here," said Kim Pham, volunteering to raise money for her local Buddhist temple. "It has been a very sad year for all of us." The weekend festival commemorated one of the most important holidays in Asian culture, which celebrates the end of the autumn harvest. It is typical for friends and family to gather together to give thanks. See more above.