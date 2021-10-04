LifeLine CEO Maxim Gorin Partnered With Senator Bob Archuleta Providing PPE To California Establishments

Max Gorin, CEO and Founder of LifeLine has recently partnered with California Senator Bob Archuleta to provide PPE for establishments in the region.

MONTEBELLO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / LifeLine Ambulance CEO Maxim Gorin and California Senator Bob Archuleta have hosted two fantastic personal protection equipment (PPE) events. On September 20th and 27th, Gorin and Sen. Archuleta donated hygienic supplies to Los Angeles County school districts, city administrations, nonprofits organizations, local businesses, and essential workers.

The pandemic has brought a lot of shortages in terms of protective and hygienic products, especially for essential workers. In early March 2020, we can recall how hospitals struggle to provide their workers with PPEs, medical-grade masks, and sanitizers. Although the shortages have been resolved, there is still a pressing need to provide healthcare workers with necessary supplies as the COVID Delta variant continues to surge.

The state of Califonia, being one of the most populous in the country, has dealt with the new COVID Delta surge with a spike in cases in early July. Even with the rollout of vaccines, only 58% of the country is immunized against COVID-19. The current new infections average for about 7000-10,000 a day. The state needs emergency medical service (EMS) healthcare workers fully equipped to treat patients and serve their communities because the pandemic is still part of the foreseeable future.

Maxim Gorin founded LifeLine Ambulance to provide responsive critical care transport services as an answer to the tragic events of 9/11. Gorin continued his commitment to his community by developing, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality healthcare supplies to local other EMS providers during the crucial timelines of the COVID-19 pandemic. After providing hospitals, nursing homes, and LA county first-responders, he started donating essential supplies such as sanitizers, masks, and other critical tools to increase the safety and security of essential workers.

Realizing that the battle wasn't over yet, Gorin continued with his plans to expand services across the country, especially in California. Today, LifeLine stands strong as one of the healthcare companies that supports essential workers by donating sanitation and protective supplies to government first responders, hospitals, schools, nonprofits, and many more.

"We've been loading up truck after truck and van after van, ...for the community and organizations so they can get these masks and sanitizers. I want to thank Maxim and LifeLine Ambulance service and his staff. God bless you for what you're doing!" said Senator Archuleta.

During the two events in partnership with Senator Bob Archuleta (SD #32), Maxim Gorin donated thousands of boxes of products hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, and KN95 masks to the following:

The Montebello Unified School District The Whittier Unified School District Whittier Boys and Girls Club American Legion Post 272 Heart of Compassion Distribution Helping Hands Giving Hope The City of Montebello: Mayor Kimberly Cobos The City of Norwalk The City of Buena Park La Cada: Santa Fe and Los Angeles YMCA Lakewood Enhancing Smiles Dental Office

The PPE has been donated to schools, cities, local businesses, and nonprofits whose staff often interact with people in the community. These hygienic supplies will be critical to continue curbing the spread of Covid19.

LifeLine Ambulance, a community-centered critical care transport provider, led by Max Gorin, brings value to his community and clients by protecting his patients and maintaining his staff's professional excellence.

To know more about LifeLine Ambulance, visit LifeLine-ems.com

The final event will take place Thursday and Friday, October 14 - 15, 7 am -9 am

WHILE SUPPLIES LAST!

For more information about getting sanitization supplies for your organization or attending the next donation event, please contact Duane "DJ" Johnson.

Contact:

Duane "DJ" Johnson

323-707-9591

DJ@GLORYDAYSCONSULTING.COM



