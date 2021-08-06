Lifeloc Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Second Quarter Financial Highlights
Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $1.730 million resulting in a quarterly net loss of $(110) thousand, or $(0.04) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $1.320 million and quarterly net loss of $(350) thousand, or $(0.14) per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020. Revenue for the quarter increased 31% versus the second quarter last year, as demand recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic and the government ordered shutdowns. Net revenue of $3.539 million and a net profit of $294 thousand, or $0.12 per diluted share, compare to net revenue of $3.338 million and a net loss of $(515) thousand, or $(0.21) per diluted share, for the same six months of 2020. The income for the first six months of 2021 includes the benefit from the forgiveness of the first round SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan of $465 thousand.
As previously reported, Lifeloc qualified for and received a second PPP loan of $471 thousand in Q1 of 2021. These loans are completely forgivable by the SBA if the proceeds are spent in accordance with the program rules. As with the prior PPP loan, Lifeloc intends to comply with all requirements and plans to apply for forgiveness of this second loan in the third quarter of 2021. The PPP program was successful in mitigating the negative effect of the significant demand suppression on cash flow from the pandemic while allowing Lifeloc to carefully reduce structural costs and retain critical personnel, with no compromise to our product development efforts.
Demand is growing for our new platform LX9 and LT7 devices. The features and performance of the new L-series products have driven penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as wider temperature ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages. We expect that most L-series sales will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales. The L-series devices are meeting the requirements of the most modern registration standards, such as SAI's (Standards Australia International) latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors.
We continue to invest in the significant growth opportunities of alcohol monitoring and drug detection. The monitoring opportunity will be addressed primarily through the redesigned Real-Time Alcohol Detection and Reporting (R.A.D.A.R.®) device. Manufacture of the second generation R.A.D.A.R. 200 protoype devices began in late 2020. Testing of these redesigned R.A.D.A.R. devices and integration with the monitoring system has been extensive and has required additional modification before final release. The design has now been finalized with several devices currently in field testing by key customers and sales release planned this year. Several upgrades have been made to the reporting system including migration to the cloud for higher reliability and an entirely new enrollment app to automate that process.
Our most important goal remains the convergence of the market's need for rapid detection of drugs of abuse with Lifeloc's capabilities. Additional personnel and new equipment resources have been committed to finalizing the development of the SpinDx™ technology platform and the rapid, quantitative marijuana breathalyzer built on that platform. We have improved the detection sensitivity for delta-9-THC as well as the robustness of the device. Work continues to develop this system into a device that can be used for roadside testing, as well as other contexts requiring fast response.
"We saw a good uptick in sales this quarter versus last year, although we would still hope to see sales recover more as our customers' budgets open to replace aging equipment," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO. "But our real growth driver is the strong pipeline of recent and upcoming product releases. The L-series platform, a premium product already finding broad acceptance, is providing expanded features requested by various international law enforcement agencies. Together with the imminent release of the redesigned R.A.D.A.R. 200 devices, this should develop a healthy recurring revenue stream to fund growth. The next big milestone for Lifeloc will be completing the commercialization of the SpinDx platform – a major effort that will be prioritized over short-term profitability."
About Lifeloc Technologies
Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc's stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com/investor.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.
R.A.D.A.R.® is a registered trademark of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
SpinDx™ is a trademark of Sandia Corporation.
Amy Evans
Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
http://www.lifeloc.com
(303) 431-9500
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
ASSETS
June 30,
2021
December 31,
CURRENT ASSETS:
(Unaudited)
2020
Cash
$
2,390,591
$
2,195,070
Accounts receivable, net
499,050
523,603
Inventories, net
2,495,960
2,498,126
Income taxes receivable
275,163
220,657
Prepaid expenses and other
90,766
77,962
Total current assets
5,751,530
5,515,418
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, at cost:
Land
317,932
317,932
Building
1,928,795
1,928,795
Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software
569,448
569,448
Production equipment, software and space modifications
958,785
958,785
Training courses
432,375
432,375
Office equipment, software and space modifications
216,618
216,618
Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications
226,356
226,356
Research and development equipment, software and space modifications
249,279
190,818
Less accumulated depreciation
(2,405,026)
(2,277,839)
Total property and equipment, net
2,494,562
2,563,288
OTHER ASSETS:
Patents, net
138,774
144,702
Deposits and other
163,832
164,798
Deferred taxes
137,494
148,142
Total other assets
440,100
457,642
Total assets
$
8,686,192
$
8,536,348
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
232,015
$
333,851
Term loan payable, current portion
47,910
46,936
Paycheck Protection loan payable
471,347
465,097
Customer deposits
163,425
155,295
Accrued expenses
212,164
266,266
Deferred revenue, current portion
41,998
41,053
Reserve for warranty expense
46,500
46,500
Total current liabilities
1,215,359
1,354,998
TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and
debt issuance costs
1,253,113
1,277,531
DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion
6,162
3,177
Total liabilities
2,474,634
2,635,706
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares
authorized, 2,454,116 shares outstanding
4,650,812
4,633,655
Retained earnings
1,560,746
1,266,987
Total stockholders' equity
6,211,558
5,900,642
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
8,686,192
$
8,536,348
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
REVENUES:
2021
2020
Product sales
$
1,674,045
$
1,265,698
Royalties
33,652
32,851
Rental income
21,939
21,489
Total
1,729,636
1,320,038
COST OF SALES
1,124,218
991,969
GROSS PROFIT
605,418
328,069
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
266,633
182,485
Sales and marketing
214,124
274,780
General and administrative
256,908
324,041
Total
737,665
781,306
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(132,247)
(453,237)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest income
813
3,242
Interest expense
(13,544)
(14,016)
Total
(12,731)
(10,774)
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES
(144,978)
(464,011)
Benefit from (provision for) federal and state income taxes
35,266
114,419
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
(109,712)
$
(349,592)
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC
$
(0.04)
$
(0.14)
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED
$
(0.04)
$
(0.14)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC
2,454,116
2,454,116
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED
2,454,116
2,476,222
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
REVENUES:
2021
2020
Product sales
$
3,449,492
$
3,203,564
Royalties
46,216
92,132
Rental income
43,471
42,678
Total
3,539,179
3,338,374
COST OF SALES
2,109,884
2,232,229
GROSS PROFIT
1,429,295
1,106,145
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
573,845
479,382
Sales and marketing
444,602
601,344
General and administrative
607,028
680,928
Total
1,625,475
1,761,654
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(196,180)
(655,509)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loan
465,097
-
Interest income
1,312
10,418
Interest expense
(27,061)
(28,147)
Total
439,348
(17,729)
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES
243,168
(673,238)
Benefit from (provision for) federal and state income taxes
50,591
158,340
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
293,759
$
(514,898)
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC
$
0.12
$
(0.21)
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED
$
0.12
$
(0.21)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC
2,454,116
2,454,116
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED
2,454,116
2,454,116
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) With Changes
Three Months Ended March 31,
REVENUES:
2021
2020
Product sales
$
1,775,447
$
1,937,866
Royalties
12,564
59,281
Rental income
21,532
21,189
Total
1,809,543
2,018,336
COST OF SALES
985,666
1,240,260
GROSS PROFIT
823,877
778,076
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
307,212
296,897
Sales and marketing
230,478
326,564
General and administrative
350,120
356,887
Total
887,810
980,348
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(63,933)
(202,272)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loan
465,097
0
Interest income
499
7,176
Interest expense
(13,517)
(14,131)
Total
452,079
(6,955)
NET INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES
388,146
(209,227)
Benefit from (provision for) federal and state income taxes
15,325
43,921
NET INCOME
$
403,471
$
(165,306)
NET INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC
$
0.16
$
(0.07)
NET INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED
$
0.16
$
(0.07)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC
2,454,116
2,454,116
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED
2,454,116
2,454,116
Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Total stockholders' equity, beginning balances
$
6,321,270
$
6,659,026
$
5,900,642
$
6,792,221
Common stock (no shares issued during periods):
Beginning balances
4,650,812
4,635,415
4,633,655
4,603,304
Stock based compensation expense related
to stock options
-
312
17,157
32,423
Ending balances
4,650,812
4,635,727
4,650,812
4,635,727
Retained earnings:
Beginning balances
1,670,458
2,023,611
1,266,987
2,188,917
Net income (loss)
(109,712)
(349,592)
293,759
(514,898)
Ending balances
1,560,746
1,674,019
1,560,746
1,674,019
Total stockholders' equity, ending balances
$
6,211,558
$
6,309,746
$
6,211,558
$
6,309,746
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
2021
2020
Net income (loss)
$
293,759
$
(514,898)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net
cash provided from (used in) operating activities-
Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loan (round 1)
(465,097)
Depreciation and amortization
133,657
191,493
Provision for doubtful accounts, net change
(49,000)
5,000
Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change
(5,000)
42,265
Deferred taxes, net change
10,648
(11,516)
Stock based compensation expense related to
stock options
17,157
32,423
Changes in operating assets and liabilities-
Accounts receivable
73,553
96,567
Inventories
7,166
(486,414)
Income taxes receivable
(54,506)
(146,807)
Prepaid expenses and other
(12,804)
(88,920)
Deposits and other
966
(58,823)
Accounts payable
(101,836)
96,684
Customer deposits
8,130
(47,951)
Accrued expenses
(54,102)
(79,974)
Deferred revenue
3,930
(4,365)
Net cash provided from (used in)
operating activities
(193,379)
(975,236)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property and equipment
(58,461)
(9,088)
Patent filing expense
-
(18,772)
Net cash provided from (used in) investing activities
(58,461)
(27,860)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Principal payments made on term loan
(23,986)
(22,899)
Proceeds from Paycheck Protection loan (round 2)
471,347
465,097
Net cash (used in) financing
activities
447,361
442,198
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH
195,521
(560,898)
CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
2,195,070
3,185,996
CASH, END OF PERIOD
$
2,390,591
$
2,625,098
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:
Cash paid for interest
$
-
$
27,605
Cash paid for (received from) income tax
$
-
$
20,063
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifeloc-reports-second-quarter-2021-results-301350504.html
SOURCE Lifeloc Technologies