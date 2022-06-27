U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,900.11
    -11.63 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,438.26
    -62.42 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,524.55
    -83.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.74
    +6.01 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.86
    +2.24 (+2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.30
    -6.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0585
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1940
    +0.0690 (+2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2267
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4750
    +0.3050 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,915.44
    -441.69 (-2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.80
    -6.00 (-1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.32
    +49.51 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,871.27
    +379.30 (+1.43%)
     

LifeMD Declares Quarterly Dividend on Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LifeMD, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LFMD
  • LFMDP
LifeMD, Inc.
LifeMD, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD/LFMDP), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend to holders of the Company’s 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: LFMDP) equal to $0.5546875 per share.

The preferred dividend will be paid on July 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on July 5, 2022.

About LifeMD
LifeMD™ is a 50-state direct-to-patient telehealth company with a portfolio of brands that offer virtual primary care, diagnostics, and specialized treatment for men’s and women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatological conditions. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform, 50-state affiliated medical group, and nationwide mail-order pharmacy network, LifeMD™ is increasing access to top-notch healthcare that is affordable to anyone. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

Company Contact                                
LifeMD, Inc.        
Marc Benathen, CFO
Email Contact


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Novavax and 1 to Sell

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a pandemic stock. Now it's down to $50, and the company's market cap is under $4 billion. Here are three arguments for buying Novavax stock and one reason for why you might want to avoid these shares.

  • Robert Kiyosaki says that hot inflation will 'wipe out 50% of the US population' — here's what he means by that and how to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' is more bearish than ever.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 10 Stocks for Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 Stocks for Recession. Recession fears have steadily been gathering pace at the stock market over the past few […]

  • Nike beats on earnings, company board authorizes $188 billion buyback program

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at Nike's stock following its Q4 earnings beat, along with its share buyback program its company board announced.

  • 11 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 11 best undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also read 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing has long been an investors’ go-to strategy to come atop the broad market and pocket huge profits for themselves and their […]

  • Better Stock-Split Buy: Alphabet or Tesla?

    Stock splits generate a ton of excitement among investors. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are on the clock, with Alphabet's 20-for-1 split coming up on July 1 and Tesla's date still to be determined. Tesla will hold its shareholder meeting on August 4th when it is expected a 3-for-1 split will be approved.

  • Nike Stock Jumps On Q4 Earnings Beat, $18 Billion Share Buyback

    "Nike's results this fiscal year are a testament to the unmatched strength of our brands and our deep connection with consumers," said CEO John Donahoe.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) investors are sitting on a loss of 76% if they invested five years ago

    We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. It hits...

  • 2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett may not be a fan of stock splits when it comes to some stock classes of his own company, Berkshire Hathaway, but several notable names have been going down this route recently. It is believed that the increased accessibility following a split can boost the retail demand for a company's shares, and thereby lead to an increase in the stock price. Warren Buffett's top holding, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), executed a stock split in August 2020.

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were plunging this morning, likely after a Barron's article published over the weekend said that the company, in some cases, sold cars before it even had the title to them. Barron's said in its reporting that Carvana was selling cars too quickly during the pandemic, when demand for buying a car online soared, which led to problems in receiving the proper title for vehicles for some customers. Apparently, enough people have experienced this problem that a lawsuit is being brought against the car seller, saying that some customers went years without legally being able to drive vehicles purchased from Carvana.

  • “I Dare All Meme Stock Maniacs”: Cliff Asness’ Short Position on AMC and His Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss Cliff Asness’ short position on AMC and his top 10 stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Asness portfolio, go directly to Cliff Asness’ Short Position on AMC and His Top 5 Picks. 2022 is not the year of meme stocks, the darlings of […]

  • 3 Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    A strange thing is happening on Wall Street: After months of falling stock prices and rising pessimism, some respected analysts are predicting that technology stocks have bottomed. Analysts expect it to generate an earnings per share of $3.44 this year and $4.53 next year.

  • Should You Consider Investing in NIO?

    Horos Asset Management, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Since the inception of Horos (May 21, 2018), Horos Value Internacional has returned 22.3%, below the 55.2% gain of its benchmark, while Horos Value Iberia has returned 8.1%, outperforming the 0.5% return of […]

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 10% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks’ past performance and latest trading trends, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield. Dividend stocks are in the limelight these days as risk of a recession grows and investors […]

  • Juul Ban: Here's What Altria Investors Need to Know

    The Food and Drug Administration recently announced a ban, blocking electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs from selling its products in the United States. The decision could mark a painful end to the disastrous saga for Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which bought a 35% stake in Juul for $12.8 billion in late 2018. Altria's stock responded to the move by dropping near its 52-week low, but the ban of Juul isn't necessarily the blow to Altria the market is acting like it is.

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Trump-tied SPAC subpoenaed, Cathie Wood’s ARKK sees long inflow streak, Frontier stock slumps

    Yahoo Finance Live examines several of today's stocks tied to trending industry stories, including Digital World Acquisition Corp. being subpoenaed by a New York grand jury and interrupting its merger with Truth Social, and Frontier and Spirit Airlines' stock action amid acquisition negotiations.

  • Buy-the-dippers, take note: Wall Street’s most notorious bear sees a stock rally coming

    Morgan Stanley equity strategists, led by the bearish Michael Wilson, say the S&P 500 Index may climb another 5% to 7%—before resuming losses.

  • 11 Big Stocks Boost Dividend Yields By 100% Or More

    If you like S&P 500 dividends, now's your time. Stocks' dividend yields are soaring this year.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Griffin

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Griffin. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Ken Griffin’s history and his views on the current market situation, go directly to 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Griffin. Ken Griffin was always […]