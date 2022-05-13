LifeMD, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

LifeMD, Inc.

First quarter 2022 consolidated revenue of $29.0 million up 60% from the same year ago period.



Adjusted EPS of $(0.25), 14% sequential improvement versus the prior quarter.

Re-affirm Full Year Adjusted EBITDA guidance and remain on track to reach Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA profitability by fourth quarter 2022.

Cash balance of $25.1 million as of March 31, 2022 with no debt. Cash Flow during the quarter included $7 million of one-time cash outflows related to two acquisitions and related working capital investments.

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. All figure comparisons are to the same year-ago quarter unless otherwise noted. Management will host a conference call today, May 13, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the results.

Q1 2022 Financial Highlights

Record first quarter revenue of $29.0 million, up 60%

Gross profit totaled $23.8 million, up 59% with gross margins of 82%, flat to the same year-ago period

91% of revenue generated by subscriptions, up from 88%

$25.1 million of cash as of March 31, 2022 and no debt

Adjusted EPS $(0.25) for the first quarter, a 14% sequential improvement versus the prior quarter (see definition of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below)



Q1 and Recent Operational Highlights

Continued leverage of Selling and Marketing expenses despite market headwinds, with first quarter expenses as a percentage of revenue reducing to 75%, a 200-basis point improvement versus the prior quarter and a 2,700-basis point improvement versus the same year-ago period.

Telehealth orders increased 59% to approximately 257,000.

Closed the acquisition of Cleared Technologies, a leading allergy, asthma and immunology telehealth platform. The Cleared platform offerings include prescription drug, FDA approved over-the-counter (OTC) treatments, diagnostics and a growing pipeline of pharmaceutical and biotech customer partners.

Announced full-scale national launch of the Company’s virtual primary care platform following a successful beta launch last November. The Company expects to launch cross-sale functionality with its indication-specific offerings in the second quarter.

Key Performance Metrics

($ in 000s) Three Months Ended March 31 Y-o-Y Key Performance Metrics 2022 2021 % Growth Revenue Telehealth $ 22,598 $ 13,283 70 % WorkSimpli $ 6,445 $ 4,915 31 % Total Revenue $ 29,043 $ 18,198 60 % Subscription Revenue as % of Total 91 % 88 % 3 % Telehealth Volume Total Telehealth Orders 256,651 161,109 59 % Total Active Subscribers 164,605 91,685 80 % WorkSimpli Active Subscribers 105,050 81,387 29 %





Management Commentary

“In the first quarter 2022, LifeMD recorded its 13th consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth and a 14% sequential improvement in Adjusted EPS despite challenging macro conditions including significant advertising market headwinds. We successfully completed two acquisitions, including Cleared Technologies for our core telehealth business and ResumeBuild for our non-core subsidiary, WorkSimpli, as well as executed the national launch of our Virtual Primary Care platform,” said Justin Schreiber, CEO of LifeMD. “Despite these achievements, the first quarter of 2022 was very much a transitional quarter for the company in which we made important capital investments to scale our pharmacy infrastructure and related technology to proactively position us for expected rapid growth in the coming quarters and years. Looking ahead we remain focused on continuing to scale our existing telehealth offerings, integrating and scaling our new telehealth businesses and delivering upon our commitment to reach Adjusted EBITDA profitability by the fourth quarter of 2022.”

LifeMD CFO Marc Benathen commented: “During the first quarter, we continued to demonstrate our ability to consistently grow our top-line, while also achieving operating leverage to drive further improvements in sequential profitability. Our results had short-term impacts related to market headwinds in the advertising industry which we’ve since adapted to and the one-time deferral of approximately $1 million in re-billing revenue from the first to second quarter following a system upgrade. LifeMD remains on track to deliver our previously released Full Year Adjusted EBITDA guidance range and Adjusted EBITDA profitability by the fourth quarter of 2022. Additionally, we have hired a highly experienced M&A advisor to help us lead the WorkSimpli sale process which we believe to be a meaningful step forward in this process.”

Q1 2022 Financial Summary

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 increased 60% to $29.0 million from $18.2 million in 2021. The increase in revenues was attributable to a 70% increase in telehealth revenue and a 31% increase in WorkSimpli revenue versus the year-ago period. While our non-core subsidiary, WorkSimpli, revenues did decline sequentially following the integration of a new acquisition, the business achieved its strongest performance month ever in March 2022 recording over 13,000 net new subscribers in the month of March alone. WorkSimpli GAAP results were also impacted by $1.4 million of March 2022 deferred revenue related to new sign-ups and an increase in annual sign-ups.

Gross profit increased by 59% to $23.8 million, compared to $15.0 million in the prior year. Gross margin was 82% for both the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and 2021.

Operating expenses in 2022 were $36.9 million, up from $26.9 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to increases in selling and marketing expenses of $3.3 million, general and administrative expenses of $5.3 million, other operating expenses of $691,000, customer service expenses of $638,000 and development costs of $117,000. General and administrative expenses included $4.5 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for 2022 was $14.1 million or $(0.46) per share, as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $11.6 million or $(0.47) per share in the prior year.



Excluding $4.5 million related to stock-based compensation expense, $531,000 of depreciation and amortization expense, $168,000 of interest expense, $776,000 of preferred stock dividends and $545,000 of non-recurring expenses, adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP measure, totaled a loss of $(0.25) per share as compared to a loss of $(0.37) per share in the same year-ago period (see definition of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below).



Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, totaled a loss of $7.6 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $9.0 million in the same year-ago period (see definition of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below).



Cash totaled $25.1 million as of March 31, 2022.



Financial Guidance

For the Second Quarter 2022, the Company expects:

Revenue to total between $31 million and $33 million

Adjusted EBITDA between $(5.5) million and $(6.5) million

For the Full Year 2022, the Company expects:

Revenue to total between $132 million and $138 million

Adjusted EBITDA between $(14) million and $(20) million

The Company remains on track to achieve Adjusted EBITDA profitability by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Conference Call

LifeMD’s management will host a conference call today, May 13, 2022 at 8:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results and outlook, followed by a question-and-answer period. Details for the call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-704-4453 International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0920 Conference ID: 13729668 Webcast: Click here

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via a link provided in the Investors section of the company’s website at lifemd.com. Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.



Listeners are encouraged to review the company's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion of risk factors, historical results of operations and financial condition as provided in these reports.

About LifeMD

LifeMD is a 50-state direct-to-patient telehealth company with a portfolio of brands that offer virtual primary care, diagnostics, and specialized treatment for men’s and women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatological conditions. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform, 50-state affiliated medical group, and nationwide mail-order pharmacy network, LifeMD is increasing access to top-notch healthcare that is affordable to anyone. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

LIFEMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 25,084,644 $ 41,328,039 Accounts receivable, net 1,796,502 980,055 Product deposit 615,293 203,556 Inventory, net 1,240,034 1,616,600 Other current assets 842,989 793,190 Total Current Assets 29,579,462 44,921,440 Non-current Assets Equipment, net 506,367 233,805 Right of use asset, net 1,633,924 1,752,448 Capitalized software, net 4,710,120 2,995,789 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 13,860,603 19,761 Total Non-current Assets 20,711,014 5,001,803 Total Assets $ 50,290,476 $ 49,923,243 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 11,676,030 $ 9,059,214 Accrued expenses 11,550,232 11,595,605 Notes payable, net 63,400 63,400 Current operating lease liabilities 534,451 607,490 Deferred revenue 1,788,555 1,499,880 Total Current Liabilities 25,612,668 22,825,589 Long-term Liabilities Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 1,206,082 1,178,544 Contingent consideration 5,701,000 100,000 Purchase price payable 1,415,655 - Total Liabilities 33,935,405 24,104,133 Commitments and Contingencies Mezzanine Equity Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized Series B Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, 3,500 and 3,500 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately, $1,207 and $1,175 per share as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 4,223,014 4,110,822 Stockholders’ Equity Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $26.17 and $25.62 per share as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 140 140 Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 30,899,469 and 30,704,434 shares issued, 30,796,429 and 30,601,394 outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 308,995 307,045 Additional paid-in capital 169,026,965 164,517,634 Accumulated deficit (155,997,323 ) (141,921,085 ) Treasury stock, 103,040 and 103,040 shares, at cost (163,701 ) (163,701 ) Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity 13,175,076 22,740,033 Non-controlling interest (1,043,019 ) (1,031,745 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 12,132,057 21,708,288 Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Equity $ 50,290,476 $ 49,923,243





LIFEMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues Telehealth revenue, net $ 22,598,061 $ 13,283,315 WorkSimpli revenue, net 6,444,776 4,914,797 Total revenues, net 29,042,837 18,198,112 Cost of revenues Cost of telehealth revenue 5,086,068 3,123,025 Cost of WorkSimpli revenue 162,107 88,032 Total cost of revenues 5,248,175 3,211,057 Gross profit 23,794,662 14,987,055 Expenses Selling and marketing expenses 21,909,825 18,640,731 General and administrative expenses 12,302,478 7,021,541 Other operating expenses 1,327,734 636,787 Customer service expenses 933,307 295,277 Development costs 428,333 311,056 Total expenses 36,901,677 26,905,392 Operating loss (13,107,015 ) (11,918,337 ) Interest expense, net (167,934 ) (139,463 ) Gain on debt forgiveness - 184,914 Net loss (13,274,949 ) (11,872,886 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 24,726 (270,503 ) Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. (13,299,675 ) (11,602,383 ) Preferred stock dividends (776,563 ) - Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (14,076,238 ) $ (11,602,383 ) Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.46 ) $ (0.47 ) Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.46 ) $ (0.47 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 30,853,118 24,467,788 Diluted 30,853,118 24,467,788





LIFEMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (13,274,949 ) $ (11,872,886 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization of debt discount - 80,051 Amortization of capitalized software 383,812 24,451 Amortization of intangibles 114,394 83,903 Depreciation of fixed assets 32,477 - Gain on forgiveness of dent - (184,914 ) Operating lease payments 118,524 24,588 Stock compensation expense 4,472,781 2,325,775 Changes in Assets and Liabilities Accounts receivable (816,447 ) (703,022 ) Product deposit (411,737 ) (483,478 ) Inventory 383,734 (410,123 ) Other current assets (49,799 ) 50,075 Change in operating lease liability (45,501 ) (21,922 ) Deferred revenue 288,675 422,429 Accounts payable 2,477,466 124,633 Accrued expenses (1,764,573 ) 1,433,611 Net cash used in operating activities (8,091,143 ) (9,106,829 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for capitalized software costs (2,098,143 ) (48,860 ) Purchase of equipment (267,151 ) - Purchase of intangible assets (4,000,500 ) - Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (1,012,395 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (7,378,189 ) (48,860 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Cash proceeds from private placement offering, net - 13,495,270 Cash proceeds from exercise of options - 24,000 Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants 38,500 - Preferred stock dividends (776,563 ) - Purchase of membership interest of WorkSimpli - (100,000 ) Distributions to non-controlling interest (36,000 ) (36,000 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (774,063 ) 13,383,270 Net (decrease) increase in cash (16,243,395 ) 4,227,581 Cash at beginning of period 41,328,039 9,179,075 Cash at end of period $ 25,084,644 $ 13,406,656 Cash paid for interest Cash paid during the period for interest $ - $ 17,271 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Cashless exercise of warrants $ - $ 300 Cashless exercise of options $ 255 $ - Consideration payable for Cleared acquisition $ 8,079,367 $ - Consideration payable for ResumeBuild acquisition $ 500,000 $ - Principal of Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven $ - $ 184,914 Additional purchase of membership interest in WorkSimpli issued in performance options $ - $ 144,002





About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, financing transaction expense, inventory valuation, litigation costs, preferred stock dividends, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EPS is defined as the diluted net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, financing transaction expense, inventory valuation, litigation costs, preferred stock dividends, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (in whole numbers, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (14,076,238 ) $ (11,602,383 ) Interest expense (excluding debt discount and acceleration of debt) 55,742 17,271 Depreciation & amortization expense 530,683 152,743 Amortization of debt discount - 80,051 Gain on debt forgiveness - (184,914 ) Financing transactions expense 152,015 125,979 Litigation costs 48,865 - Inventory valuation adjustment 216,953 - Severance costs 101,849 - Acquisitions expenses 25,000 - Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock 112,192 122,192 Preferred dividends 776,563 - Stock-based compensation expense 4,472,781 2,325,775 Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,583,595 ) $ (8,963,286 )





Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Loss per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common shareholders $ (0.46 ) $ (0.47 ) Adjustments to Reconcile GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share to Adjusted EPS Interest expense (excluding debt discount and acceleration of debt) - - Depreciation & amortization expense 0.02 - Amortization of debt discount - - Gain on debt forgiveness - (0.01 ) Financing transactions expense 0.01 0.01 Litigation costs - - Inventory valuation adjustment 0.01 - Severance costs - - Acquisitions expenses - - Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock - - Preferred dividends 0.03 - Stock-based compensation expense 0.14 0.10 Adjusted EPS $ (0.25 ) $ (0.37 )







