LifeMD Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$1.24m

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At LifeMD

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Bertrand Velge for US$501k worth of shares, at about US$3.93 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$7.77. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months LifeMD insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about US$2.72. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does LifeMD Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that LifeMD insiders own 19% of the company, worth about US$58m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About LifeMD Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in LifeMD and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for LifeMD (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

