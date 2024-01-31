LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) shareholders have earned a 49% CAGR over the last five years

The LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) share price is down a rather concerning 33% in the last month. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 641%. Impressive! Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term. While the returns over the last 5 years have been good, we do feel sorry for those shareholders who haven't held shares that long, because the share price is down 75% in the last three years. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

View our latest analysis for LifeMD

Given that LifeMD didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, LifeMD can boast revenue growth at a rate of 50% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 49% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like LifeMD have been known to go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on LifeMD

Story continues

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that LifeMD has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 181% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 49% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for LifeMD (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

LifeMD is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.