LifeMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

LifeMD, Inc.

  • FY2021 consolidated revenue of $92.9 million up 149% from the same year ago period; fourth quarter revenue of $27.4 million

  • Fourth quarter Adjusted EPS of $(0.29), 19% sequential improvement versus the prior quarter

  • Continued progress in reducing cash burn with a 21% sequential improvement in fourth quarter Operating Cash Flow versus prior quarter

  • Record liquidity with over $41 million of cash as of year-end 2021 and no debt

  • FY2022 revenue guidance of between $142 and $148 million; Company on track to achieve Adjusted EBITDA profitability by fourth quarter 2022

NEW YORK, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. All figure comparisons are to the same year-ago quarter unless otherwise noted. Management will host a conference call today, March 7, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results.

Q4 and FY2021 Financial Highlights

  • Record fourth quarter revenue of $27.4 million, up 113%

  • FY2021 consolidated revenue of $92.9 million, up 149%

  • Record FY2021 Gross Margins of 81%, up from 76% in the same year-ago period

  • 93% of revenue generated by subscriptions, up from 82%

  • Gross profit for the fourth quarter totaled $21.8 million, up 144%

  • $41.3 million of cash as of December 31, 2021 and no debt

  • Adjusted EPS $(0.29) for the fourth quarter, a 19% sequential improvement versus the prior quarter (see definition of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below)

  • Fourth quarter Operating Cash Flow of ($5.8) million, a 21% sequential improvement versus the prior quarter

Q4 and Recent Operational Highlights

  • Continued leverage of Selling and Marketing expenses despite market headwinds, with fourth quarter expenses as a percentage of revenue reducing to 77%, a 400 basis point improvement versus the prior quarter and a 5,800 basis point improvement versus the same year-ago period.

  • Completed a public offering of 3,833,334 shares of its common stock and 1,400,000 shares of its 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock raising approximately $55 million in net proceeds.

  • Total patients and customers served nationwide surpassed 493,000 as of the quarter ending 12/31/2021, up from 250,000 as of 12/31/2020

  • Telehealth orders increased 107% to approximately 242,000

  • Announced appointment of seasoned Technology leader, Dennis Wijnker, as Chief Technology Officer and transition of Stefan Galluppi to Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer

Subsequent Events

  • Announced full-scale national launch of the Company’s virtual primary care platform in February 2022 following a successful beta launch last November

  • On January 18, 2022, the Company closed the acquisition of Cleared, a leading allergy, asthma and immunology telehealth platform. The Cleared platform offerings include prescription drug, FDA approved over-the-counter (OTC) treatments, diagnostics and a growing pipeline of pharmaceutical and biotech customer partners.

Key Performance Metrics

($ in 000s)

Three Months Ended December 31

Y-o-Y

Key Performance Metrics

2021

2020

% Growth

Revenue

Telehealth

$

20,573

$

10,297

100

%

WorkSimpli

$

6,844

$

2,596

164

%

Total Revenue

$

27,417

$

12,894

113

%

Subscription Revenue as % of Total

93

%

82

%

13

%

Telehealth Volume

Total Telehealth Orders

241,881

116,674

107

%

WorkSimpli

Active Subscribers

102,023

57,271

78

%

Management Commentary
“2021 was an extraordinary year for us, with record growth in sales of our products and services driving revenues to increase by 149% versus 2020. Equally as important, we began to demonstrate significant progress this year in driving meaningful improvements in reducing LifeMD’s cash burn on our way to achieving Adjusted EBITDA profitability by the fourth quarter of 2022 and further diversifying our telehealth platform,” said Justin Schreiber, CEO of LifeMD. “Following quarter end, we announced two transformational initiatives for the Company, including the acquisition of Cleared, a leading telehealth platform for allergy, asthma and immunology and the nationwide launch of our Virtual Primary Care platform which we demonstrated at our recent February 22nd Analyst & Investor Day. The combination of these new business lines with our already successful platform brands and near-term pathway to profitability positions us uniquely well to continue our ascent as a leader in telehealth.”

LifeMD CFO Marc Benathen, commented: “During the fourth quarter we not only successfully capitalized the Company on a long-term basis, but continued to demonstrate our commitment to aggressively growing LifeMD with continued sequential improvement in quarterly profitability. We remain on track to achieve our stated goal of Adjusted EBITDA profitability by the fourth quarter of 2022, while at the same time investing in the growth of our Company.”

FY2021 Financial Summary

  • Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased 149% to a record $92.9 million from $37.3 million in 2020. The increase in revenues was attributable to both the increase in telehealth revenue of 123% and an increase in WorkSimpli revenue of 267%.

  • Gross profit increased by approximately 163% to $74.9 million, compared to $28.4 million in the prior year. Gross margin was 81% as compared to 76% in the prior year.

  • Operating expenses in 2021 were $129.2 million, up from $86.3 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to increases in selling and marketing expenses of $43.5 million, customer service expenses of $2.1 million and other operating expenses of $2.4 million. General and Administrative expenses decreased $5.4 million during the year. General and Administrative expenses included $12.1 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders for 2021 was $61.8 million or $(2.29) per share, as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $63.4 million or $(4.44) per share in the prior year.

  • Excluding $12.1 million related to stock-based compensation expense, $6.1 million related to debt discounts/ extinguishments, $1.8 million of financing transaction expense, $0.9 million of depreciation and amortization expense, $0.9 million in preferred stock dividends and an income tax provision of $8 thousand, adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP measure, totaled a loss of $(1.48) per share as compared to a loss of $(1.74) in the same year-ago period (see definition of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below).

  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, totaled a loss of $38.3 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $14.9 million in the same year-ago period (see definition of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below).

  • Cash totaled $41.3 million as of December 31, 2021.

Financial Guidance
For the First Quarter 2022, the Company expects:

  • Revenue to total between $30 million and $32 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA between $(6) million and $(7) million

For the Full Year 2022, the Company expects:

  • Revenue to total between $142 million and $148 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA between $(14) million and $(20) million

The Company remains on track to achieve Adjusted EBITDA profitability by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Conference Call
LifeMD’s management will host a conference call today, March 7, 2022 at 4:30 pm ET (1:30 pm PT) to discuss the company’s financial results and outlook, followed by a question-and-answer period. Details for the call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number:

1-877-705-6003

International dial-in number:

1-201-493-6725

Conference ID:

13727334

Webcast:

Click here

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via a link provided in the Investors section of the Company’s website at lifemd.com. Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

Listeners are encouraged to review the Company's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion of risk factors, historical results of operations and financial condition as provided in these reports.

About LifeMD
LifeMD is a 50-state direct-to-patient telehealth company with a portfolio of brands that offer virtual primary care, diagnostics, and specialized treatment for men’s and women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatological conditions. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform, 50-state affiliated medical group, and nationwide mail-order pharmacy network, LifeMD is increasing access to top-notch healthcare that is affordable to anyone. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

Company Contact
LifeMD, Inc.
Marc Benathen, CFO
marc@lifemd.com

Investor Relations Contact
Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact
Eric Herman
Kivvit
eherman@kivvit.com


Tables to Follow


LIFEMD, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash

$

41,328,039

$

9,179,075

Accounts receivable, net

980,055

997,757

Product deposit

203,556

816,765

Inventory, net

1,616,600

1,264,258

Other current assets

793,190

154,876

Total Current Assets

44,921,440

12,412,731

Non-current Assets

Equipment, net

233,805

-

Right of use asset, net

1,752,448

274,437

Capitalized software, net

2,995,789

375,983

Intangible assets, net

19,761

339,840

Total Non-current Assets

5,001,803

990,260

Total Assets

$

49,923,243

$

13,402,991

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

20,654,819

$

12,143,420

Notes payable, net

63,400

779,132

Current operating lease liabilities

607,490

93,001

Deferred revenue

1,499,880

916,880

Total Current Liabilities

22,825,589

13,932,433

Long-term Liabilities

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

1,178,544

192,322

Contingent consideration on purchase of WorkSimpli

100,000

100,000

Total Liabilities

24,104,133

14,224,755

Commitments and Contingencies

Mezzanine Equity

Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized

Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, 3,500 and 3,500 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately, $1,175 and $1,045 per share as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

4,110,822

3,655,822

Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)

Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 and zero shares issued, 1,400,000 and zero shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $25.62 and $0 per share as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

140

-

Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 30,704,434 and 23,433,663 shares issued, 30,601,394 and 23,330,623 outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

307,045

234,337

Additional paid-in capital

164,517,634

77,779,370

Accumulated deficit

(141,921,085

)

(80,151,905

)

Treasury stock, 103,040 and 103,040 shares, at cost

(163,701

)

(163,701

)

Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)

22,740,033

(2,301,899

)

Non-controlling interest

(1,031,745

)

(2,175,687

)

Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)

21,708,288

(4,477,586

)

Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)

$

49,923,243

$

13,402,991


LIFEMD, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues

Telehealth revenue, net

$

20,573,309

$

10,297,413

$

68,197,128

$

30,561,163

WorkSimpli revenue, net

6,843,577

2,596,139

24,678,678

6,732,747

Total revenues, net

27,416,884

12,893,552

92,875,806

37,293,910

Cost of telehealth revenue

5,436,214

3,854,347

17,549,550

8,572,490

Cost of WorkSimpli revenue

131,416

84,455

445,844

288,696

Total cost of revenues

5,567,630

3,938,802

17,995,394

8,861,186

Gross profit

21,849,254

8,954,750

74,880,412

28,432,724

Expenses

Selling and marketing expenses

21,169,141

17,384,395

82,541,956

39,053,441

General and administrative expenses

11,375,433

23,090,902

39,569,738

44,958,999

Other operating expenses

1,061,502

421,716

3,452,196

1,076,663

Customer service expenses

1,564,439

227,870

2,838,831

716,325

Development costs

343,416

157,936

778,772

446,749

Total expenses

35,513,931

41,282,819

129,181,493

86,252,177

Operating loss

(13,664,677

)

(32,328,069

)

(54,301,081

)

(57,819,453

)

Interest expense, net

(153,566

)

(354,526

)

(3,019,716

)

(1,667,536

)

Loss on debt extinguishment

(4,180,473

)

(914,862

)

(3,995,559

)

(914,862

)

Net loss before provision for income taxes

(17,998,716

)

(33,597,457

)

(61,316,356

)

(60,401,851

)

Provision for income taxes

(7,700

)

(122,500

)

(7,700

)

(122,500

)

Net loss

(18,006,416

)

(33,719,957

)

(61,324,056

)

-

(60,524,351

)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

104,830

(1,469,228

)

(426,352

)

(1,877,408

)

Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc.

$

(18,111,246

)

$

(32,250,729

)

$

(60,897,704

)

$

(58,646,943

)

Preferred dividends

(871,476

)

-

(871,476

)

-

Deemed distribution to holders of common and Series B Preferred stock

-

-

-

(4,716,021

)

Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders

$

(18,982,722

)

$

(32,250,729

)

$

(61,769,180

)

$

(63,362,964

)

Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders

$

(0.62

)

$

(2.56

)

$

(2.29

)

$

(4.44

)

Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders

$

(0.62

)

$

(2.56

)

$

(2.29

)

$

(4.44

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic

30,572,003

12,581,401

27,007,961

14,275,153

Diluted

30,572,003

12,581,401

27,007,961

14,275,153


LIFEMD, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

$

(18,006,416

)

$

(33,719,957

)

$

(61,324,056

)

$

(60,524,351

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Amortization of debt discount

-

-

2,090,236

817,118

Amortization of capitalized software

334,961

26,152

512,887

62,153

Amortization of intangibles

1,853

83,903

342,310

335,612

Write-down of inventory

-

-

57,481

-

Depreciation of fixed assets

10,695

-

13,560

-

Acceleration of debt discount

-

-

-

500,145

Loss on debt extinguishment, net

4,180,473

914,862

3,995,559

914,862

Operating lease payments

17,018

818

22,700

4,533

Liability to issue shares for services

-

(32,500

)

-

-

Stock issued for services

-

18,269,800

-

18,305,000

Stock compensation expense

4,087,768

1,757,408

12,071,659

18,656,141

Deferred tax liability

-

(70,000

)

-

(70,000

)

Changes in Assets and Liabilities

Accounts receivable

986,755

(289,033

)

17,702

(816,756

)

Product deposit

708,392

276,623

613,209

(666,765

)

Inventory

(29,506

)

594,287

(409,823

)

(314,199

)

Other current assets

(103,835

)

22,702

(638,314

)

95,595

Deferred revenue

63,899

504,264

583,000

807,328

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,922,004

5,266,439

8,966,401

9,761,970

Net cash used in operating activities

(5,825,939

)

(6,394,232

)

(33,085,489

)

(12,131,614

)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Cash paid for capitalized software costs

(1,401,186

)

(67,550

)

(3,132,693

)

(398,136

)

Purchase of equipment

(177,260

)

-

(247,365

)

-

Purchase of intangible assets

-

-

(22,231

)

-

Payment to seller for contingent consideration

-

-

-

(400,000

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,578,446

)

(67,550

)

(3,402,289

)

(798,136

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Cash proceeds from private placement offering, net

-

14,900,220

13,495,270

14,900,220

Proceeds from issuance of debt instruments

-

-

15,000,000

-

Cash proceeds from Series A Preferred and Common Stock Offering

55,342,927

-

55,342,927

-

Cash proceeds from Series B Convertible Preferred Stock

-

-

-

2,892,500

Proceeds from convertible notes payable

-

-

-

2,350,000

Repayment of debt instruments

(15,000,000

)

-

(15,000,000

)

-

Cash proceeds from sale of common stock

-

-

-

2,338,349

Cash proceeds from sale of common stock under ATM

-

-

493,481

-

Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants

-

-

480,609

622,763

Cash proceeds from exercise of options

(150,000

)

2,000

670,750

302,400

Cash proceeds from sale of warrants

-

-

-

25,000

Payment of debt issuance costs

-

-

-

(15,000

)

Preferred stock dividends

(871,476

)

-

(871,476

)

-

Purchase of membership interest of WorkSimpli

-

-

(300,000

)

-

Distributions to non-controlling interest

(36,000

)

(36,000

)

(144,000

)

(157,223

)

Proceeds from notes payable

-

-

963,965

242,000

Repayment of notes payable

-

-

(1,494,784

)

(2,498,808

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

39,285,451

14,866,220

68,636,742

21,002,201

Net increase in cash

31,881,066

8,404,438

32,148,964

8,072,451

Cash at beginning of period

9,446,973

916,637

9,179,075

1,106,624

Cash at end of period

$

41,328,039

$

9,321,075

$

41,328,039

$

9,179,075

Cash paid for interest

Cash paid during the period for interest

$

314,986

$

1,072,210

$

435,048

$

1,665,171

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

Cashless exercise of options

$

-

$

-

$

8,730

$

-

Cashless exercise of warrants

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

49,551

Principal of Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven

$

-

$

-

$

184,914

$

-

Additional purchase of membership interest in WorkSimpli issued in performance options

$

-

$

-

$

144,002

$

-

Deemed dividend from warrant price adjustments

$

-

$

73,636

$

-

$

1,289,657

Deemed distribution from warrants issued with Series B Convertible Preferred Stock

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

3,500,000

Stock yet to be issued for capitalized costs

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

40,000

Deemed distribution from down-round provision on unissued shares

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

194,022

Liability to issue common stock

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

76,348

Debt issuance costs for liability to issue shares

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

219,450

Conversion of convertible notes payable and interest for Series B Convertible Preferred Stock

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

607,500

Stock issued for capitalized costs

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

12,675

Warrants issued for debt instruments

$

-

$

-

$

6,270,710

$

-

Common stock issued for conversion of debt

$

-

$

1,119,408

$

-

$

1,119,408

Debt exchange agreement

$

-

$

25,000

$

-

$

25,000

Right of use asset

$

1,752,448

$

274,437

$

1,752,448

$

274,437

Right of use lease liability

$

1,786,034

$

285,323

$

1,786,034

$

285,323

About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as loss attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, financing transaction expense, acceleration/amortization of debt discount, debt extinguishment, inventory valuation/deposit write-off, litigation costs, preferred stock dividends and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EPS is defined as the diluted net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders before stock-based compensation expense, acceleration/amortization of debt discount, debt extinguishment, depreciation and amortization expense, preferred stock dividends financing transaction expense and taxes. We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss, loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(in whole numbers, unaudited)

Fourth Quarter ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$

(18,982,722

)

$

(32,250,729

)

$

(61,769,180

)

$

(63,362,964

)

Interest expense (excluding debt discount and acceleration of debt)

38,882

239,841

474,480

1,552,851

Depreciation & amortization expense

347,509

110,055

868,757

397,765

Amortization of debt discount

-

-

2,090,236

817,118

Loss on debt extinguishment, net

4,180,473

-

3,995,559

-

Warrant settlement

-

914,862

-

914,862

Financing transactions expense

543,398

175,000

1,802,469

237,012

Acceleration of debt discount

-

-

-

500,145

Inventory valuation/deposit adjustment

571,338

1,341,929

571,338

2,111,307

Litigation costs

-

-

279,666

-

Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock

114,685

114,685

455,000

114,685

Deemed distribution to holders of Series B Preferred stock

-

-

-

4,716,021

Preferred dividends

871,476

-

871,476

-

Stock-based compensation expense

4,087,768

20,027,208

12,071,659

36,961,141

Income tax provision

7,700

122,500

7,700

122,500

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(8,219,493

)

$

(9,204,649

)

$

(38,280,840

)

$

(14,917,557

)


Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Loss per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EPS

Fourth Quarter ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common shareholders

$

(0.62

)

$

(2.56

)

$

(2.29

)

$

(4.44

)

Adjustments to Reconcile GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share to Adjusted EPS

Stock-based compensation expense

0.13

1.59

0.45

2.59

Financing transaction expense

0.02

0.01

0.07

0.01

Depreciation & amortization expense

0.01

0.01

0.03

0.03

Loss on debt extinguishment, net

0.14

-

0.15

-

Preferred dividends

0.03

-

0.03

-

Amortization of debt discount

-

-

0.08

0.06

Income tax provision

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.01

Adjusted EPS

$

(0.29

)

$

(0.94

)

$

(1.48

)

$

(1.74

)



