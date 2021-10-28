U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,590.09
    +38.41 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,651.66
    +160.97 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,420.95
    +185.11 (+1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,293.51
    +41.02 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.60
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.40
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1689
    +0.0083 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    +0.0400 (+2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3788
    +0.0046 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4510
    -0.3590 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,607.38
    +668.93 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,450.65
    +31.27 (+2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

LifeNet Health features powerful biologics to support wound healing at SAWC Fall

·3 min read

Live clinician presentations Oct. 29 will highlight clinical success of Dermacell AWM® acellular dermal matrix and new, full-thickness Matrion® placental membrane

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health, the world's leading provider of allograft biologics, is showcasing its unique allograft solutions for wounds at the 2021 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall meeting Oct. 29-31 in Las Vegas.

LifeNet Health logo. (PRNewsFoto/LifeNet Health)
LifeNet Health logo. (PRNewsFoto/LifeNet Health)

Its featured portfolio includes new Matrion®, the first full-thickness, decellularized placental membrane for wounds, and Dermacell AWM®, the only acellular dermal matrix proven to help resolve wounds in as little as one application1.

"LifeNet Health's wound solutions help physicians take patient care to the next level by solving clinical challenges they face every day," said Mike Falcon, Vice President of Wound Management and Surgical Reconstruction. "With Matrion and Dermacell AWM, we're providing the most advanced allograft biologics available for treating both commonplace and complex wounds."

Live Presentation
During the meeting, two clinicians will describe their clinical results with Matrion and Dermacell AWM. James Barksdale, DPM, and Zakee Shabazz, DPM, FACFAS will lead an SAWC-hosted Innovation Theatre session at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 29.

They will share the science and clinical results that show how Dermacell AWM supports positive outcomes for patients, including discussion of real-world case studies from their practice. They also will describe the unique technology and their early experience with Matrion.

Industry-Leading Solutions
Matrion is the only biologic of its kind to fully maintain the natural thickness and structure of the placental membrane. It includes the complete trophoblast layer, which is up to four times thicker than either the amniotic or chorionic membranes2. This allows Matrion to retain up to 50 percent more native growth factors than traditional placental membranes.4 Its natural thickness also means Matrion is less likely to adhere to itself or roll up during application.4

Dermacell AWM is backed by more than 30 publications demonstrating its exceptional clinical performance and ease of use. It is proven to provide complete resolution of even complex wounds, with exposed bone and tendon, in as little as one application.1

Both Matrion and Dermacell AWM are decellularized with LifeNet Health's patented Matracell® technology to remove donor cells and create a biohospitable scaffold for cellular infiltration and re-vascularization.

About LifeNet Health
LifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health, and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world's most trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies — and a leader in regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors and healthcare professionals who enable healing. For more information about LifeNet Health, go to www.lifenethealth.org.

  1. Cazzell, S., Vayser, D., Pham H., et al. A randomized clinical trial of a human acellular dermal matrix demonstrated superior healing rates for chronic diabetic foot ulcers over conventional care and an active acellular dermal matrix comparator. Wound Repair and Regeneration. 2017.

  2. Verbruggen SW, Oyen ML, Phillips AT, Nowlan NC. Function and failure of the fetal membrane: Modelling the mechanics of the chorion and amnion. PLoS One. 2017;12(3):e0171588.

  3. LifeNet Health. ES-20-057, Placental Membrane for Wound: Design Validation. Data on File. 2020.

  4. LifeNet Health. TR-004-2020 Characterization of the Amnion, Chorion, and Trophoblast Layers of Decellularized and Freeze-Dried Placental membrane. 2020.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifenet-health-features-powerful-biologics-to-support-wound-healing-at-sawc-fall-301411350.html

SOURCE LifeNet Health

Recommended Stories

  • Down 76%: Is Cortexyme Stock a Bargain?

    The biotech's stock took a big hit after its lead product candidate flunked a key clinical trial.

  • Merck Rises on Outlook for Billions in Covid Antiviral Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Merck & Co.’s closely watched Covid-19 antiviral molnupiravir could bring in as much as $7 billion in global sales through 2022, according to the drugmaker. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe figure includes up to $1 billion in revenue this year if th

  • Pfizer CEO blasts America's drug pricing system: 'We have a problem here'

    Prescription drug prices have become a key target of criticism by those calling for reforms to the U.S. health care system.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Small-Cap Stocks With Plenty of Upside

    Investors want to see a return on investment, it’s as simple as that. Regardless of the size of the investment, the end goal remains the same. Sure, there are several ways to go about achieving this objective, yet some Wall Street observers believe that the highest upside potential – and the best place to look for the big returns on investment – is found in the small-cap category. These are stocks valued at less than $2 billion in total market cap, and they typically (but not always) come along

  • Cortexyme's Alzheimer's Drug Fails -- 2 Lessons for Investors

    Another new drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease failed miserably in a clinical trial.

  • Should Biogen Investors Be Preparing for the Worst?

    With sagging sales and lackluster data in a recent trial, what does the future hold for shareholders?

  • Merck sees up to $7 billion in sales of COVID-19 drug through end of 2022

    (Reuters) -Merck & Co Inc on Thursday said its experimental COVID-19 drug could bring in between $5 billion and $7 billion in sales through the end of next year, assuming it gains U.S. authorization in December. Merck's shares rose more than 4% to $84.88 in early trading. The antiviral drug, molnupiravir, has been closely watched since Merck earlier this month reported data https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/mercks-covid-19-pill-cuts-risk-death-hospitalization-by-50-study-2021-10-01 that showed it could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of developing severe COVID-19 when given early in the illness.

  • How to Plan for Medical Expenses in Retirement

    Health care can be one of the biggest expenses a person faces in retirement. A 65-year-old couple who retired in 2020 can expect to spend $295,000 in health care and medical expenses throughout retirement. Despite saving and preparing for retirement their entire working lives, many retirees aren't mentally or financially prepared for the high cost of medical expenses in retirement.

  • AbbVie Stock Is Making A Comeback On Inflammatory Drugs — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares make a comeback on promising news for its drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, in inflammatory conditions?

  • These 14 "Harmless" Things Will Send You Straight To The Hospital

    Is the Poison Control Center on speed dial? Maybe it should be. (800) 222-1222.View Entire Post ›

  • Charlotte's Web Launches Pet Chew for Dogs with Sensitive Skin

    (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web," or the "Company"), the market leader in full spectrum hemp extract products today announced the newest addition to its pet product line: Charlotte's Web™ Skin Health & Allergy Support Chews for dogs with sensitive skin due to seasonal allergies. Like humans, some dogs suffer through allergy season with itchy, sensitive skin. The dog-loving Charlotte's Web product development team created Skin Health & Allergy Support C

  • U.S. Buys 50 Million Child-Sized Pfizer Doses

    The move suggests that the White House is confident that the CDC won't limit the rollout of the pediatric vaccine to children at high risk of serious illness.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As The FDA Considers Its Covid Shot In Children?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after FDA advisors said the benefits outweigh the risks of Covid shots in children age 5-11? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Boston Named World's Top Biotech Hub as the City's Leading Biotech Companies Continue to Make Major Breakthroughs

    Image provided by Unsplash The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. With over 1,000 biotech companies calling the Greater Boston area home, the Massachusetts capital has become the world’s top biotech hub, generating some of the most innovative developments in the manufacturing of treatments and diagnostics. Some factors behind Boston’s emergence include its proximity to Harvard Medi

  • This Little Company Thinks It Can Beat Long Covid

    The mitochondria of certain SARS-CoV-2 patients malfunction, as if their batteries can't hold a charge. A treatment from Axcella Health aims to offer a jump-start.

  • Drinking Coffee Has Some Super Benefits—Here Are 4 Health Perks of Your Morning Cup

    Your morning coffee is a lifesaver in more ways than one.

  • Why an Alzheimer's-focused biotech hoping to 'change the world' shed 70% of its value

    A clinical trial showed that patients with the greatest reduction in a specific bacterium saw the greatest cognitive benefit from the South San Francisco company's drug, but the trail failed to meet its primary targets.

  • UK study finds vaccinated people easily transmit Delta variant in households

    The Delta coronavirus variant can transmit easily from vaccinated people to their household contacts, a British study found on Thursday, although contacts were less likely to get infected if they were vaccinated themselves. The Imperial College London study illustrates how the highly transmissible Delta variant can spread even in a vaccinated population. The researchers underlined that did not weaken the argument for vaccination as the best way of reducing serious illness from COVID-19 and said booster shots were required.

  • Facetime: 3M Health Care's chief medical officer wants doctors, nurses to stop overlooking wound care

    One of 3M Health Care's most consequential areas revolves around wound care, an overlooked aspect of the industry which costs the U.S. health care system $85 billion annually.

  • Cigarette sales are on the rise as people puff through the pandemic

    Liquor sales also rose, making it a likely pandemic stress coping mechanism.