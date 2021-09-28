U.S. markets close in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,353.43
    -89.68 (-2.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,315.30
    -554.07 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,556.14
    -413.83 (-2.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.20
    -43.81 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.95
    -0.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.80
    -15.20 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.22 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1684
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5220
    +0.0380 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3534
    -0.0171 (-1.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4780
    +0.5000 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,195.58
    -1,981.18 (-4.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.25
    -40.89 (-3.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

LifeNet Health's ViviGen® MIS optimizes leading cellular allograft for minimally invasive procedures

·2 min read

New solution for surgeons brings unrivaled precision, efficiency and reliability to bone grafting in MIS spine and orthopedic surgery

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health, the world leader in allograft biologics, has optimized its industry-leading cellular bone matrix for minimally invasive surgery with the launch of ViviGen® MIS Delivery System, a major improvement in precision, efficiency and reliability over traditional bone-graft delivery.

LifeNet Health logo. (PRNewsFoto/LifeNet Health)
LifeNet Health logo. (PRNewsFoto/LifeNet Health)

ViviGen MIS is the latest addition to the ViviGen family of cellular allografts, the first and only cellular biologics focused on recovering and protecting lineage-committed bone cells. The new delivery system offers a simple delivery method that is up to three-times faster than existing solutions like bone funnels.

"ViviGen MIS brings graft delivery for minimally invasive procedures into the 21st Century," said Rony Thomas, President and CEO of LifeNet Health. "It is a quantum leap forward that combines the clinical advantages of ViviGen with a fast, consistent delivery experience that eliminates one of the lingering challenges in MIS procedures. We are proud to bring this exciting solution to clinicians to support their patients' healing."

The ViviGen MIS system includes two single-use components: a pre-filled cannula containing the graft material and an easy-to-use delivery device. The convenience of a pre-filled cannula removes the difficulty and inconsistency associated with other bone graft-delivery options. The system facilitates rapid thawing of the graft, and it takes mere seconds to attach a cannula to the delivery device. ViviGen MIS is indicated for spine and orthopedic procedures requiring a bone graft.

Since its launch in 2014, ViviGen has grown into the world's leading cellular allograft, having been implanted in nearly 200,000 patients. It is comprised of cryopreserved, cortical cancellous bone matrix containing viable bone cells and demineralized bone to provide the three critical elements for bone healing — osteoconductivity, osteoinductivity and osteogenecity — that make ViviGen a viable alternative to autograft.

A growing body of published data illustrates the clinical advantages of ViviGen. Studies have shown that it supports fusion rates as high as 98 percent even in complex, multi-level fusions while also being associated with significantly lower hospital charges than other grafting solutions. Learn more at www.lifenethealth.org/vivigen.

About LifeNet Health
LifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health, and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world's most trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies — and a leader in regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors and healthcare professionals who enable healing. For more information about LifeNet Health, go to www.lifenethealth.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifenet-healths-vivigen-mis-optimizes-leading-cellular-allograft-for-minimally-invasive-procedures-301386960.html

SOURCE LifeNet Health

Recommended Stories

  • Is Cassava Sciences Back in the Game?

    Last week, biotech Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) published topline interim-analysis data for simufilam, a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Unfortunately, these developments do not paint a clear path to victory, but instead, they raise more perplexing questions about its science. In the study, the first 50 Alzheimer's patients with mild to moderate disease who received simufilam for a period of 12 months saw their cognition improve by an average of 3.2 points on the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-COG) from baseline.

  • CDC 'starting to see mix-and-match data' for COVID-19 vaccines: Director

    CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the U.S. will soon have enough data to decide on mixing-and-matching COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

  • 3 COVID Stocks Ready to Take On the Delta Variant

    If the COVID mutation takes a turn for the worse, what stocks will protect your port? Our trio of Fools has three suggestions.

  • ONPATTRO® (patisiran) Now Reimbursed in Canada For the Treatment of Hereditary Transthyretin (TTR)-Mediated Amyloidosis (hATTR)

    Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY) is pleased to announce that ONPATTRO® (patisiran) is now reimbursed almost everywhere in Canada for the treatment of hereditary ATTR (hATTR) amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. This comes following a positive recommendation for reimbursement from the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) and the Institut national d'excellence en santé et services sociaux (INESSS).

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks have been some of the most reliable capital-appreciation vehicles in the entire market for the past two decades. As proof, biotech equities such as CRISPR Therapeutics, Moderna, Novavax, Ocugen, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals -- just to name a few -- have all made their early shareholders market-crushing gains. Not all biotech stocks are cut from the same cloth, however.

  • 3 Big Pharma Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar By At Least 30%

    Here are three big pharma stocks that Wall Street thinks could soar by at least 30% within the next 12 months. The consensus Wall Street price target for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reflects a premium of nearly 34% to the current share price. Of the 22 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, the most pessimistic of the group thinks that the pharma stock could jump at least 10% higher.

  • UPDATE 2-Merck in advanced talks to buy Acceleron Pharma - WSJ

    Merck & Co is in advanced talks to acquire drugmaker Acceleron Pharma Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/merck-nears-deal-to-acquire-acceleron-pharma-11632778405?mod=latest_headlines on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. A potential deal could help Merck, which sells the blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda, to add drugs for rare diseases to its pipeline. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Acceleron focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat blood-related disorders.

  • Merck Nears Deal to Acquire Acceleron Pharma

    The deal for Acceleron, which has a market value of around $11 billion, could be announced this week and bolster the pharmaceutical giant’s rare-disease business.

  • Hopes rise that Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be authorized for use in children aged 5 to 11 by late October, and Russia suffers worst one-day death toll

    Pfizer and German partner BioNTech have submitted initial data from the late-stage trial of their COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 12 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, raising hopes that a key patient group can be added to the program by as soon as late October.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • Why Altimmune Stock Is Under Pressure Today

    Safety concerns poured water on otherwise positive clinical trial results for the company's experimental weight-loss drug.

  • KTRA: 2Q:21 Update

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:KTRA READ THE FULL KTRA RESEARCH REPORT VAL-083 Phase II Topline Data (MD Anderson) - Adjuvant Arm Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) announced topline results from its Phase II study of lead candidate, VAL-083, as adjuvant therapy in newly-diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients. The last patient in this group was dosed on June 3 rd and the topline

  • Walmart, Epic Systems partner to provide e-health records

    Dr. Cheryl Pegus, EVP of Walmart Health & Wellness, is teaming with Epic CEO Judy Faulkner, one of the country's most successful self-made women.

  • PrEP, the HIV prevention pill, now 100% free for the insured

    As long as you have health insurance, you'll never have to pay a dime for protection.

  • 3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The United Nations anticipates that the global population over the age of 65 is expected to surge from 727 million people in 2020 to over 1.5 billion people by 2050. Long-term investors should consider purchasing Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). There are 20 molecules currently in phase 1 clinical trials and 19 molecules in phase 2 or 3 clinical trials.

  • 20-year-old who believed he was too healthy to need COVID vaccine dies, NC mom says

    His change of heart to get the vaccine came too late.

  • Fully vaccinated Michigan couple both die of Covid, one-minute apart holding hands

    The couple had underlying health conditions and died together in hospital

  • The One Thing You May Need to Grow Muscles As You Age, New Study Suggests

    As you age, you naturally lose more and more of your muscle strength each year. It's a naturally occurring process that the body goes through, but a new study suggests that there may be a way to counteract this process. In fact, the results of the study even suggest that it's possible to grow muscles as you age, but it all comes down to one thing: your gut microbiome.Your gut microbiome is all the bacteria living inside you, and a healthy gut microbiome could be the key to improving your muscles

  • What Happens If You Mix COVID Vaccine Doses?

    Can you get a Pfizer or Moderna booster if you initially got the other one? What about Johnson & Johnson? Here's what we know now.

  • Merck in advanced talks to buy Acceleron Pharma - WSJ

    (Reporting by Uday Sampath and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)