Lifepoint Health proposes $45 million inpatient hospital on Green Bay area's west side

HOWARD — A Tennessee-based health care provider wants to spend $45-$48 million on a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital on the Green Bay area's west side.

Lifepoint Health submitted plans to the village of Howard to build a 62,000-square-foot, two-story hospital in the 100 block of South Taylor Street, near the Shawano Avenue-Taylor Street roundabout. The 3.2-acre site includes two lots east of Meijer and south of the new Bank First branch currently under construction. The property is currently owned by Bank First.

Howard's Plan Commission will consider Lifepoint's site plans when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the village hall, 2456 Glendale Ave. Here's a closer look at the project details, more about Lifepoint Health and how it fits in with an ongoing wave of health care-focused development in the Green bay area.

Lifepoint Health expects new hospital to cost $45 million, create 120 jobs

Lifepoint estimated the two-story hospital will cost about $35 million to construct, take 11-14 months to complete and have a total project cost of about $45-48 million. A timeline submitted to the village targets starting construction in fall 2024 and opening in late 2025.

The hospital would operate 24/7 and require about 120 employees to staff three shifts.

The site layout for LifePoint Health's proposed inpatient hospital on South Taylor Street in the village of Howard.

The hospital will generally be oriented south, toward Taylor Street, will have 92 parking spots, 12 of which will be accessible. The first floor will include about 38,000 square feet of space and the second floor will be about 24,500 square feet.

The Press-Gazette on Friday contacted Lifepoint Health for further details about its plans and will update this report if Lifepoint responds.

What kind of services will Lifepoint provide patients at the proposed hospital?

Lifepoint would provide inpatient rehabilitation services at the proposed Howard hospital.

Patients would be recovering from physical injuries, strokes and conditions that require rehab services beyond what traditional hospitals provide. The hospital will include large rehabilitation gyms and therapy spaces.

It estimates the average patient stay at 14 days.

A rendering looking west at LifePoint Health's proposed 50-bed hospital in the village of Howard.

Green Bay area amid a multiyear health care construction boom

The new hospital would continue a recent trend in health care construction. Green Bay's major hospitals alone spent $125 million on new primary care clinics, specialty care clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and outpatient surgery centers.

Smaller health care providers have also built or opened new specialty care clinics and a microhospital.

Lifepoint's $45 million, 50-bed rehab hospital seems similar to Green Bay Rehabilitation Hospital, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation facility that opened this year in a multi-purpose health care facility at 1110 Kepler Drive. Green Bay building permit records show the Kepler complex cost about $25 million to build.

A rendering of LifePoint Health's proposed 50-bed hospital in the village of Howard.

Lifepoint Health already in Waukesha, Madison and the Upper Peninsula

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Lifepoint Health operates more than 120 hospitals across 31 states, including Wisconsin and Michigan, according to its website.

It includes:

More than 60 acute care facilities

More than 40 rehabilitation hospitals and

More than 20 behavioral health hospitals

It already operates two rehabilitation hospitals in Wisconsin: UW Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Madison and Rehabilitation Hospital of Wisconsin in Waukesha. In the Upper Peninsula, Lifepoint operates UP Health System, which includes a 25-bed hospital and care center in Ishpeming, a 36-bed hospital and care center in Hancock and a 222-bed specialty care hospital and care center in Marquette.

Lifepoint also operates primary and specialty care clinics, acute rehabilitation centers, outpatient service centers, ambulatory surgery centers, skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities.

How can I share my feedback on this project with Howard village officials?

Two Howard village committees will need to discuss Lifepoint's site plan, if you want to learn more or offer your thoughts on it.

The village's Plan Commission will consider Lifepoint's site plan at 5:30 p.m. Monday and could make a recommendation to the Village Board on whether to approve or deny the site plan. It also could request modifications to the plans.

The Village Board would then also have to approve the site plan request before Lifepoint could proceed.

