U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,797.21
    +0.65 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,858.04
    +272.98 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,614.06
    -218.73 (-1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.92
    +21.61 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.05
    +0.97 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.30
    +15.20 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    +0.27 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1292
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6670
    +0.0390 (+2.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3536
    +0.0059 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1050
    +0.7690 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,072.27
    -281.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,176.40
    +5.05 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

LifeProof Announces WĀKE for Samsung GALAXY S21 FE 5G

·2 min read

- Sustainable, protective cases available now -

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G helps you take your photography to the next level with powerful zoom settings. Protect your new Galaxy S21 FE 5G with a case that is ready for adventure. WĀKE, created from ocean-based recycled plastic, is available now on lifeproof.com.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G helps you take your photography to the next level with powerful zoom settings. Protect your new Galaxy S21 FE 5G with a case that is ready for adventure.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G helps you take your photography to the next level with powerful zoom settings. Protect your new Galaxy S21 FE 5G with a case that is ready for adventure.

LifeProof is dedicated to helping make an impact on our world's water and has recycled over 63,000 pounds of plastic that may have otherwise ended up in the ocean. LifeProof WĀKE for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is made from 85 percent ocean-based recycled plastic and features a mellow wave pattern as an homage to the ocean.

"LifeProof is committed to making responsible choices when designing our cases," said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. "Every case that we make uses recycled plastic, that means fewer pieces of plastic are ending up discarded in the ocean or a landfill."

WĀKE offers drop proof protection, guarding Galaxy S21 FE 5G from tumbles of up to 6.6 feet and comes in a variety of colors. This slim case slides on and off Galaxy S21 FE 5G with ease, featuring a one-piece design that fits comfortably in pockets.

In line with our corporate mission of giving back, LifeProof invites our consumers to make a difference, too. In partnership with Water.org, Coral Reef Alliance, American Rivers and Oceana, LifeProof makes a donation for every registered purchase to support a healthier future for our world's water. Consumers can visit lifeproof.com/makewaves to register their product and select the charity of their choice.

LifeProof WĀKE for Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available now on lifeproof.com for $39.99.

About LifeProof:

LifeProof was created for those who rise before dawn for a pre-work paddle out. And those who put off sleep to tighten up a new song. And those who lose all track of time because they're lost in creating, exploring, practicing, dancing or reinventing themselves. LifeProof is there to keep the wind in their sails while they live fulltime.

At LifeProof, we build products that inspire individuals to get lost in the now. From independents to athletes, scenesters to world travelers, creatives to curators — free spirits everywhere turn to our cases and accessories to feed their passions because only LifeProof is made to follow you into the moment.

For more information, visit lifeproof.com. #ShowUsYourProof

Notes:

©2020 TreeFrog Developments, Inc. All rights reserved. The LifeProof name and LifeProof trademarks are the property of TreeFrog Developments, Inc. registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

LifeProof Cases Logo. LifeProof Cases, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets cases that provide all-environmental protection, functionality and interactivity to SmartPhones and Tablet PCs. The registered brand name &#39;LifeProof&#39; is inspired by the protection and fully functional convenient operation of the device in rain, in water while swimming or surfing, in mud, sand, dust, snow or ice. The company mantra is &#39;Freedom&#39; - freedom to be connected anywhere with your mobile device. For more information, visit www.lifeproof.com. (PRNewsFoto/LifeProof Cases, Inc.)
LifeProof Cases Logo. LifeProof Cases, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets cases that provide all-environmental protection, functionality and interactivity to SmartPhones and Tablet PCs. The registered brand name 'LifeProof' is inspired by the protection and fully functional convenient operation of the device in rain, in water while swimming or surfing, in mud, sand, dust, snow or ice. The company mantra is 'Freedom' - freedom to be connected anywhere with your mobile device. For more information, visit www.lifeproof.com. (PRNewsFoto/LifeProof Cases, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifeproof-announces-wke-for-samsung-galaxy-s21-fe-5g-301453891.html

SOURCE LifeProof

Recommended Stories

  • CES 2022: The biggest trends to expect from the consumer tech conference

    CES 2022 kicks off today, and these are the biggest trends to watch for.

  • AMD, Nvidia, Intel, Qualcomm Tout Chip Advances At CES 2022

    Four top chipmakers on Tuesday introduced their latest products ahead of the CES 2022 tech conference.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Sector Takes Hit In Early 2022

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • AMD releases new laptop chips, taking aim at business computers

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Tuesday released a new line of central processors for laptops, including ones aimed at taking market share from rival Intel Corp in the world of corporate PCs. AMD has overtaken Intel's former lead in making the fastest chips for most Windows-based laptops, helping to push its market share to 22% in the third quarter of last year. It announced a deal with Lenovo Group Ltd to supply chips for a new laptop model called the ThinkPad Z, a pricey machine aimed at corporate users, a market where Intel's market share has been slower to erode.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • BlackBerry pulls life support for once-indispensable business smartphone

    Former U.S. President Barack Obama, one of its most celebrated users, made headlines in 2016 when he was asked to give up his BlackBerry and replace it with an unnamed smartphone. In a document published in 2020, the company said it would take steps to decommission legacy services for BlackBerry 10 and BlackBerry OS operating systems and added devices running on them would no longer be supported and may not be able to receive or send data, make phone calls or send messages reliably. A U.S. judge on Monday rejected the company's bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it defrauded shareholders by inflating the success and profitability of smartphones using BlackBerry 10 OS, and said the class-action case could go to trial this fall.

  • Apple hits $3 trillion market cap, becoming first company to hit the mark

    Apple's market cap has surpassed $3 trillion.

  • Intel Shows Off New Laptop Computer Processors, Graphics Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the biggest maker of computer processors, released a new set of laptop chips and more powerful graphics components for notebooks, stepping up efforts to take on rivals Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S

  • Google confirms it acquired cybersecurity specialist Siemplify, reportedly for $500M, to become part of Google Cloud's Chronicle

    Cybersecurity breaches are at a high watermark, and so any company serious about expanding its credibility and business in enterprise IT has to continue investing in tackling it. To that end, Google is kicking off the new year by stepping up its operations in cloud-based and enterprise security. Today the company confirmed that it has acquired Siemplify, an Israel-based cybersecurity startup that specializes in end-to-end security services for enterprises, typically referred to as security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) services.

  • Self-driving truck company TuSimple to use Nvidia chips for autonomous computing

    TuSimple Holdings Inc on Tuesday said it has partnered with Nvidia Corp to use the company's vehicle chips to design and build an advanced autonomous driving computer for its self-driving trucks. The computer, known as a domain controller in the automotive industry, will be specifically engineered for TuSimple's commercial self-driving trucks, and will power sensor perception and vehicle operation. Nvidia will provide artificial intelligence expertise and its Drive Orin hardware, a chip specifically designed for autonomous driving capabilities.

  • 3 Surefire Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2022

    The metaverse has created quite a buzz as companies and investors scramble to stake a claim in this digital gold rush. In simplest terms, the metaverse combines a number of emerging technologies -- including augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) -- with elements of ubiquitous tech like social media and video, resulting in an immersive digital world where users can work, play, shop, and socialize. Bulls are calling the metaverse the next evolution of the internet, providing a network of always-on virtual spaces where people can interact.

  • 5 Cryptos That Could Surpass Shiba Inu in 2022

    Forget meme coins! Here are five tokens with better long-term potential, even if they're not as cute.

  • Amazon Stocks Looks Attractive After a Wild Year for Tech. Here’s Why.

    Shares of Amazon lagged the rest of Big Tech in 2021. Now the stock may be the most appealing of the tech giants.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Buyback Looms As Catalyst, 2022 Guidance A Wild Card

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Terra (LUNA) Is The Only Leading Crypto With A Strong Upward Trend

    LUNA stays strong despite the broad pullback in crypto markets.

  • TCL's first laptop is the $349 Book 14 Go

    TCL, which is mostly known for its TVs and other electronics, has launched its very first laptop called the BOOK 14 Go.

  • India Hits Apple With Antitrust Investigation Over App-Store Practices

    The probe into how Apple runs its App Store adds to a series of global regulatory actions against U.S. tech companies. India’s watchdog was responding to allegations by a nonprofit group that a 30% fee on content sold through apps stifles competition.

  • The Morning After: Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty of defrauding investors

    Today’s tech headlines: Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is found guilty of defrauding investors, OnePlus and Samsung both unveil new phones, Targus’ new backpack has a built-in Find My tracker.

  • 10 Cryptocurrencies Redditors are Buying for 2022 and Beyond

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cryptocurrencies Redditors are buying for 2022 and beyond. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these currencies, go directly to the 5 Cryptocurrencies Redditors are Buying for 2022 and Beyond. The crypto industry had an eventful 2021, topping $3 trillion in market capitalization for a brief […]

  • 7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2022

    Whether you’re trying to stay incognito or access international Netflix, we’ve got you covered