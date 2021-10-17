U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.25
    +36.25 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,191.00
    +407.00 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,144.25
    +107.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,264.10
    -8.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +1.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -29.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • Vix

    16.30
    -0.56 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.5230 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,362.03
    +406.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

LifeProof Extends Sustainable Case Lineup to New iPhone 13

·3 min read

- LifeProof Continues to Repurpose Ocean-Based Recycled Plastic into iPhone 13 Cases -

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple and LifeProof, share a critical dedication to sustainability. The latest iPhones are a testament to this dedication, from incorporating recycled aluminum and a end-of-life recycling program to helping reduce water impact during production. Coupled with LifeProof's efforts to repurpose ocean-based plastics, you can feel good about your plans to upgrade to the latest device and keep it protected.

LifeProof Extends Sustainable Case Lineup to New iPhone 13
LifeProof Extends Sustainable Case Lineup to New iPhone 13

LifeProof WĀKE, NËXT and SEE cases for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, featuring recycled materials, are available now on lifeproof.asia, and a colorful assortment of waterproof FRĒ and FRĒ with MagSafe cases will be available soon.

"Similar to Apple's commitment to reducing, reusing, and returning as much water as possible to the local environments, LifeProof is committed to preserving our oceans by innovating a durable ocean-based recycled plastic for our cases," said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. "All LifeProof cases are now comprised of recycled plastics which has led to the repurposing of over 37,500 pounds of ocean-based recycled plastics."

WĀKE was created to help address the growing problem of plastics in our oceans. This 85 percent ocean-based recycled plastic case doesn't compromise on protection – meeting the LifeProof standard of 6.6 feet of drop protection. WĀKE is available in four colors and features a sleek wave pattern.

SEE is a clear-backed case designed to shield iPhone 13 from drops. This slim single-piece case is clear to show off your device and comprised of over 50 percent recycled materials. SEE for MagSafe is a two-toned slim case designed for the perfect wireless charging connection.

NËXT has quickly become a fan favorite and delivers fresh new colors for iPhone 13. NËXT is drop-proof up to 6.6 feet, dirt-proof and snow-proof and made from 50 percent recycled plastic.

FRĒ features its most streamlined design ever and is comprised of 60 percent recycled materials. With its signature waterproof protection down to 6.6 feet along with drop-proof, dirt-proof and snow-proof coverage, FRĒ is ready to go where you go. A built-in screen protector keeps the display scratch free and touchscreen sensitivity intact. FRĒ will be available soon for iPhone 13 in a variety of colors and MagSafe compatibility.

A wide array of LifeProof cases for iPhone 13 are available today. WĀKE, NËXT, SEE and SEE for MagSafe are now ready on lifeproof.asia. To pick up these products and for more information, visit lifeproof.asia.

About LifeProof:
LifeProof was created for those who rise before dawn for a pre-work paddle out. And those who put off sleep to tighten up a new song. And those who lose all track of time because they're lost in creating, exploring, practicing, dancing or reinventing themselves. LifeProof is there to keep the wind in their sails while they live fulltime.

At LifeProof, we build products that inspire individuals to get lost in the now. From independents to athletes, scenesters to world travelers, creatives to curators — free spirits everywhere turn to our cases and accessories to feed their passions because only LifeProof is made to follow you into the moment.

For more information, visit LIFEPROOF.ASIA. #ShowUsYourProof

Notes:

©2021 TreeFrog Developments, Inc. All rights reserved. The LifeProof name and LifeProof trademarks are the property of TreeFrog Developments, Inc. registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE LifeProof

Recommended Stories

  • Selling Cars in the Era of the Chip Shortage: Online Chats and No More Haggling

    Salespeople who once spent days walking dealership lots offering test drives now scout for online leads and explain the chip shortage to frustrated customers.

  • Elon Musk Has Disrupted the Auto and Space Industries. 1 More Thing He Can Add to His Resume.

    Elon Musk has built two industrial behemoths—Tesla and SpaceX—revolutionizing two industries. But that isn't all he has done to change industry.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 16th, 2021

    After a bullish Friday, avoiding the day’s pivot levels would be needed to support a breakout from Friday’s highs…

  • AT&T and Verizon set to deliver earnings as wireless competition builds

    Even with minimal impact from the latest iPhone launch, the growing competitiveness of the wireless industry will be on full display when telecommunications companies start reporting quarterly results in the week ahead.

  • Xi Jinping still refuses to leave China, even for COP26

    The will-he-or-won’t-he guessing game around Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s attendance at a major climate summit in Scotland next week continues. UK prime minister Boris Johnson was advised that Xi likely will not be showing up at COP26 in Glasgow, the BBC reports. World leaders will be gathering at the conference from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 to discuss ways to minimize global warming and the effects of climate change.

  • Apple's new MacBook Pro chips may be called the M1 Pro and M1 Max

    Apple's new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro may use speedier M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 16th, 2021

    It was a bullish day for Bitcoin and the broader market on Friday, with Bitcoin futures news delivering support. A Bitcoin move through to $64,000 would signal a breakout.

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Take on Global Warming

    Global warming could have a significant impact on our economy if left unchecked. Here's why they believe TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) are great stocks to consider owning as the fight against global warming heats up.

  • Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists in New York

    One Bitcoin mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution in finding cheap energy to run the power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency.

  • At Alaska's most popular national park, climate change threatens the only road in and out

    DENALI NATIONAL PARK, Alaska - Denali National Park has just one road in and out. And each year, hundreds of thousands of visitors fill the park's trademark buses for tours, hoping for a glimpse of a wolf or a brown bear in the shadow of North America's highest peak. The road's 92-mile route winds up, over and around a series of sheer mountain passes before dead-ending at an old mining community at its westernmost point. When it was built, designers made what seemed like a reasonable assumption

  • Amazon is having a weekend-long sale-athon — here are the highlights, starting at just $4

    Save a whopping 70 percent on great brands like Apple, Samsung, Shark and more.

  • Using the World’s First Green Steel to Make a Dump Truck

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s steelmakers need a makeover. Their industry is one of the dirtiest, and it’s blamed for about 7% of global carbon emissions. The biggest producers essentially rely on the same manufacturing processes they used a century ago, and now they face a reckoning. With the planet’s viability at stake because of global warming, producers know they must adapt to survive in a low-carbon future.Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkOut-o

  • Electric car revolution risks going flat unless rollout of chargers doubles in speed

    The installation of electric car chargers needs to nearly double in speed to meet demand as petrol is phased out, figures suggest.

  • We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $150 on MacBooks, the iPhone 13, and iPads

    Who says Apple doesn’t do sales?

  • Welp, Now We Have Robo-Dogs With Sniper Rifles

    The "Special Purpose Unmanned Rifle" has materialized from your Black Mirror nightmares.

  • Enpal closes out Series C with $174M from SoftBank for tech to make it easier for homeowners to make the switch to solar energy

    One of the gating factors for getting more homeowners to make the switch to solar energy has been that solar, as a business, is hard one to get right, with many a company failing when they've been unable to strike the right balance between the technology working as it should, provisioning services in a cost-effective way, providing good customer service, and handling their own overhead. Today, a startup that believes it has squared some of these problems away is announcing a big funding round as it gears up for growth. Enpal -- a solar startup out of Berlin, Germany, that uses AI for provisioning and installing services, and then a subscription-style model for homeowners to pay for it (you might even call it a SaaS model: solar-as-a-service) -- has raised €150 million ($174 million) from SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

  • 50 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

    If you're like most people facing retirement, you don't have an unlimited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean that you have to settle for living out what are supposed to be your golden years in a...

  • Manchin’s Opposition May Doom Clean-Power Plan Biden Backs

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Joe Manchin has told the White House and congressional leaders that he will not support including a key clean-power provision in the Democrats’ spending package, putting at risk a central element of the legislation designed to fight climate change, according to a person familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline

  • Coast Guard: 1,200-foot ship dragged California oil pipeline

    Investigators believe a 1,200-foot (366-meter) cargo ship dragging anchor in rough seas caught an underwater oil pipeline and pulled it across the seafloor, months before a leak from the line fouled the Southern California coastline with crude. A team of federal investigators trying to chase down the cause of the spill boarded the Panama-registered MSC DANIT just hours after the massive ship arrived this weekend off the Port of Long Beach, the same area where the leak was discovered in early October. During a prior visit by the ship during a heavy storm in January, investigators believe its anchor dragged for an unknown distance before striking the 16-inch (40-centimeter) steel pipe, Coast Guard Lt. j.g.

  • Jabra's wireless earbuds are up to 40 percent off at Amazon for today only

    Jabra's Elite 75t and 85t wireless earbuds are up to 40 percent off as part of a one-day Amazon sale.