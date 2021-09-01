U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

LifeQuotes.com Reminder: September is Life Insurance Awareness Month; Prices Fall to All-Time Lows

·7 min read

DARIEN, Ill., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeQuotes.com, the online insurance broker that offers instant, comparative quotes from 40 leading life insurers and allows customers to purchase from the company of their choice, today reminds consumers that September is Life Insurance Awareness Month and that life insurance prices are now at all-time lows.

LifeQuotes.com Logo (PRNewsfoto/LifeQuotes.com)

Life insurance rates fall to all-time lows.

Michell Zieba, vice president, said, "Parents without life insurance need to step up. Personal life insurance ownership among American households fell to 52% last year. And 42% of people believe they would struggle to pay living expenses within six months if a primary wage earner died. The good news is, getting fresh quotes takes only seconds at www.lifequotes.com."

The LifeQuotes proprietary technology enables instant quotes from up to 40 insurers, underwriting guidelines disclosed, instant-decision underwriting and online buying capability all backed by caring, salaried telephone specialists who are trained to assist and inform without any sales pressure.

Other customer-pleasing features of the LifeQuotes.com platform include automatic quoting of Final Expense, Term Life, Whole Life and Universal Life, no-exam underwriting, and the disclosure of actual underwriting guidelines so that people with health histories can better understand, up front, the expected final price.

Zieba continued, "No parent should rely solely upon life insurance from their workplace because that coverage is typically capped at two times annual earnings and the coverage might not be portable should you change employers. Having an adequate amount of life insurance in place is important and everybody's situation is unique. Here are some LifeQuotes.com guidelines."

  • For people who work and have dependents, children or a mortgage: 10-15 times annual income

  • For home caregivers: $300,000 minimum

  • For burial-only coverage: $10,000-$25,000

Owners of term life insurance policies are reminded that their policies might contain the right to convert all or part of their term life policy to a permanent policy with no health questions or medical exam.

Instant decision term life plans rise in popularity

The chart of sample monthly premiums below reveals the best possible monthly prices for a 10-year, instant decision level term life policy. Most 10-year term life policies are renewable, without evidence of insurability, to age 90+ and may be convertible to permanent insurance without having to undergo further underwriting. Other initial rate guarantee periods such as 15, 20, 25, 30 years and longer are also available as are Universal Life and Whole Life, both of which can provide a level death benefit and level premiums for life.

Instant Decision Sample Rates, 10 Year Term

Female Monthly Rates


Male Monthly Rates

Age

$100,000

$250,000

$500,000

$1,000,000


Age

$100,000

$250,000

$500,000

$1,000,000

20-35

$8

$9

$13

$23


20-35

$9

$10

$15

$25

40

$9

$13

$19

$30


40

$10

$12

$19

$33

45

$11

$16

$25

$45


45

$12

$19

$28

$51

50

$14

$24

$39

$73


50

$17

$28

$49

$87

55

$19

$33

$54

$101


55

$23

$41

$73

$135

60

$26

$52

$98

N/A


60

$40

$81

$158

N/A












Instant Decision Sample Rates, 20 Year Term

Female Monthly Rates


Male Monthly Rates

Age

$100,000

$250,000

$500,000

$1,000,000


Age

$100,000

$250,000

$500,000

$1,000,000

20-35

$9

$12

$18

$35


20-35

$10

$14

$22

$41

40

$10

$15

$24

$50


40

$11

$17

$27

$60

45

$14

$22

$39

$76


45

$16

$28

$49

$100

50

$21

$37

$65

$119


50

$25

$42

$79

$162

55

$30

$56

$95

$175


55

$39

$78

$129

$238

60

$49

$105

$212

N/A


60

$71

$151

$306

N/A












Instant Decision Sample Rates, 30 Year Term

Female Monthly Rates


Male Monthly Rates

Age

$100,000

$250,000

$500,000

$1,000,000


Age

$100,000

$250,000

$500,000

$1,000,000

20-35

$14

$21

$34

$61


20-35

$16

$24

$41

$73

40

$17

$27

$48

$89


40

$22

$33

$60

$112

45

$23

$39

$71

$135


45

$30

$47

$90

$176

50

$36

$70

$125

N/A


50

$47

$94

$168

N/A

55

$56

$112

N/A

N/A


55

$75

$151

N/A

N/A

The sample premiums shown above assume that the applicant is in good health and has no ratable medical issues. Applicants with pre-existing medical issues can view instant quotes at www.lifequotes.com. Customers who want quotes and advice by phone can talk to our licensed specialists by calling (800) 556-9393.

Past Accolades for LifeQuotes.com:

  • 2021: LifeQuotes.com celebrates 1,000 Google Reviews averaging 4.8 stars

  • "2017 Life Insurance Innovation" award winner… Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association

  • "The premier Web site in terms of details and ease of use..." -- Yahoo! FINANCE

  • Twice Ranked #1 life insurance website by Kiplinger's

  • Named a "100 Most useful website" by MSN Money

  • Past Winner: Forbes' "Best of the Web"

  • The best web site I've found..." -- Dallas Morning News

  • "...we'd recommend you do your insurance shopping here..." -- Barron's

  • "...outstanding - as good as a Web site on insurance can possibly be. Hats off and a gold star to the top insurance site on the Web." -- Insurance for Dummies

About LifeQuotes.com

LifeQuotes.com is an insuretech pioneer that caters to self-directed life insurance shoppers at www.lifequotes.com. The company's innovative technology allows customers to instantly view quotes from 40 insurers and buy from the company of their choice on a paperless basis. The company's comparative rater also reveals underwriting guidelines for improved accuracy. More than 390,000 people have purchased policies through LifeQuotes.com since the firm's founding in 1984. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the insuretech market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 42.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach $46 billion by 2028.

Survey Methodology, Participating Insurers

Life insurance policies described, quoted, shown and illustrated in this press release may not be available in all states and certain terms may vary by state where required by state law. The supplemental policies described provide limited benefits and are NOT comprehensive health insurance or major medical insurance and they do NOT satisfy a person's individual obligation to secure the requirements of minimum essential coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). For more information about the ACA, refer to http://www.HealthCare.gov. Policies examined include American Family Life Insurance Company, Madison, WI, policy form ICC14-LD10001; American National Insurance Company, Galveston, TX, policy form ART 12; Assurity Life Insurance Company, Lincoln, NE, policy form I L1702; Banner Life Insurance Company, Urbana, MD, policy form ICC08-LIA, and William Penn Life Insurance Company, Garden City, NY, policy form LIA-WP, both Legal & General America companies; Foresters Financial of Toronto, Canada, under form ICC16 770620; Haven Life Insurance Agency, Issued by C.M Life Insurance Agency, LLC, a subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (Mass Mutual) of Springfield, MA. Policy form # ICC19PCM-SI 0819); Lincoln Life & Annuity Insurance Company of New York, Syracuse, NY, policy form LEF06321-18_7-10, and The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, Fort Wayne, IN, policy form LEF06321_5-12, both insurance company affiliates of Lincoln National Corporation, whose marketing name is Lincoln Financial Group; John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A) of Boston, MA 02117, on policy form number ICC16 2016TERM and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595, Minnesota Life Insurance Company and Securian Life Insurance Company of St. Paul, MN under policy number F76777-15; Pacific Life Insurance Company of Newport Beach, CA, policy form P16YLT. North American Company for Life & Health Insurance, Chicago, IL, policy form LS174; Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company of Horsham, PA, under policy form ICC13-LT; Principal Life Insurance Company of Des Moines, IA, under policy form ICC17 SN 104; Protective Life and Annuity, Birmingham, AL, policy form TI-15; Pruco Life Insurance Company of New Jersey, Newark, NJ, policy form ORD 96200-2010, member companies of Prudential Financial, Inc., Newark, NJ; Sagicor Life Insurance Company of Scottsdale, AZ under form number 1000; The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts, Woburn, MA, policy form A91-OSV (SBLI and The No Nonsense Life Insurance Company are registered trademarks of The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts; Transamerica Life Insurance Company, Cedar Rapids, IA, policy form 1-304 11-107, both AEGON companies; Vantis Life Insurance Company, Windsor, CT, policy form # ICC17DTC; United of Omaha Life Insurance Company, Omaha, NE, policy form LAP1099, a Mutual of Omaha affiliate company. Copyright 1984-2021 Life Quotes, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifequotescom-reminder--september-is-life-insurance-awareness-month-prices-fall-to-all-time-lows-301367741.html

SOURCE LifeQuotes.com

