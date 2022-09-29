Liferay to Host its Annual Global Conference Debating the Future of Digital Experiences

Success stories in digital transformation from the Putzmeister Group, CIFA, and Hera Group are some of the highlights of Liferay Vision 2022, hosted virtually on October 6th, 2022.

Liferay Vision

Liferay Vision to be hosted on October 6th

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, Inc., which develops an enterprise level, cloud-powered digital experience platform (DXP), announced the agenda of its annual global conference. Liferay Vision, to be held on October 6th, will discuss how to tackle business challenges around improving customer experience, digital transformation, innovation, and reducing operational costs.

The agenda includes more than 10 hours of content, ranging from insights from industry experts like The Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) and Observatory, to success stories of leading companies like Putzmeister Group, Hera Group, and CIFA, and organizations like the City of Burbank. Liferay Vision is aimed at a wide cross-functional audience including CIOs, IT Managers, Business Unit, CMOs, experts in digital marketing and Human Resources Managers.

"Marketing, customer experience, and IT professionals are challenged every day to deliver the next great experience to their stakeholders. It is a pleasure for us to bring together internal and external experts to help professionals thrive in this scenario and showcase the key factors for success across their journey", said Jonathan Tam, Vice President of Marketing at Liferay.

Repeating last year's success, Liferay Vision 2022 will also present parallel tracks debating how digital experience platforms and the cloud are being used by leading companies globally. "Liferay Vision also brings insights from our team of experts that help companies from various industries and regions change the way digital experiences are delivered by utilizing our latest release and features", commented Tam.

Liferay Vision is sponsored by NTT Data, Open Reply, Placecube, SMC and Veriday as Diamond sponsors. Platinum sponsors are A.C.A Group, American Eagle, Ancud IT, Ariadne Group, Entelgy, USU and VASS. Silver sponsors are AIMDek Technologies, Dunn Solutions, Extrared, Izertis, Sourcesense, and Proventeq.

For more information about Liferay Vision 2022, visit: https://www.liferay.com/web/events/vision-2022

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations meet their unique challenges by creating innovative, customer-centered experiences on our cloud-powered digital experience platform (DXP). Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable and secure. Over a thousand organizations in financial services, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare and government use Liferay worldwide. Our goal is to help companies reach their full potential to serve others, and we try to leave a positive mark on the world through our business and technology. Engage with us at www.liferay.com .

