U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,640.47
    -78.57 (-2.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,225.61
    -458.13 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,737.51
    -314.13 (-2.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,674.93
    -40.31 (-2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.56
    -0.59 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.50
    -1.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    -0.08 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9809
    +0.0070 (+0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    +0.0420 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1104
    +0.0219 (+2.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4540
    +0.3320 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,452.47
    -93.32 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.40
    -1.58 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.59
    -123.80 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Liferay to Host its Annual Global Conference Debating the Future of Digital Experiences

Liferay
·2 min read

Success stories in digital transformation from the Putzmeister Group, CIFA, and Hera Group are some of the highlights of Liferay Vision 2022, hosted virtually on October 6th, 2022.

Liferay Vision

Liferay Vision to be hosted on October 6th
Liferay Vision to be hosted on October 6th

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, Inc., which develops an enterprise level, cloud-powered digital experience platform (DXP), announced the agenda of its annual global conference. Liferay Vision, to be held on October 6th, will discuss how to tackle business challenges around improving customer experience, digital transformation, innovation, and reducing operational costs.

The agenda includes more than 10 hours of content, ranging from insights from industry experts like The Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) and Observatory, to success stories of leading companies like Putzmeister Group, Hera Group, and CIFA, and organizations like the City of Burbank. Liferay Vision is aimed at a wide cross-functional audience including CIOs, IT Managers, Business Unit, CMOs, experts in digital marketing and Human Resources Managers.

"Marketing, customer experience, and IT professionals are challenged every day to deliver the next great experience to their stakeholders. It is a pleasure for us to bring together internal and external experts to help professionals thrive in this scenario and showcase the key factors for success across their journey", said Jonathan Tam, Vice President of Marketing at Liferay.

Repeating last year's success, Liferay Vision 2022 will also present parallel tracks debating how digital experience platforms and the cloud are being used by leading companies globally. "Liferay Vision also brings insights from our team of experts that help companies from various industries and regions change the way digital experiences are delivered by utilizing our latest release and features", commented Tam.

Liferay Vision is sponsored by NTT Data, Open Reply, Placecube, SMC and Veriday as Diamond sponsors. Platinum sponsors are A.C.A Group, American Eagle, Ancud IT, Ariadne Group, Entelgy, USU and VASS. Silver sponsors are AIMDek Technologies, Dunn Solutions, Extrared, Izertis, Sourcesense, and Proventeq.

For more information about Liferay Vision 2022, visit: https://www.liferay.com/web/events/vision-2022

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations meet their unique challenges by creating innovative, customer-centered experiences on our cloud-powered digital experience platform (DXP). Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable and secure. Over a thousand organizations in financial services, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare and government use Liferay worldwide. Our goal is to help companies reach their full potential to serve others, and we try to leave a positive mark on the world through our business and technology. Engage with us at www.liferay.com .

Attachment

CONTACT: Anne Durey Liferay pr@liferay.com


Recommended Stories

  • General Motors CEO Mary Barra revises return-to-office plan after pushback

    General Motors CEO Mary Barra yesterday apologized to salaried workers for the timing of a memo sent late Friday afternoon outlining a new back-to-office policy and delayed the implementation of the plan. The email said that GM employees who had been working remotely during the pandemic would be required later this year to return to the office at least three days a week, the Detroit Free Press reported. The email triggered employee pushback about both the updated policy and the timing of the announcement, leading Barra to partially walk back the decision, announcing Tuesday that the automaker will not implement the requirement this year but that “a more regular, in-person presence” will still be the plan for the future.

  • Amazon Raises Hourly Wages at Cost of Almost $1 Billion a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. announced a pay increase for hourly workers in the US that it says will take average starting wage for most front-line employees in warehousing and transportation to more than $19 an hour.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Mar

  • This 'Cheap' Car Brand Just Got Real Expensive

    A brand long associated with being a 'value' choice now commands the biggest markup over its showroom sticker price.

  • Restaurants like P.F. Chang’s are looking a lot like Netflix with their new business model

    The restaurant chain is the latest to introduce a subscription model. It isn't the only one.

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces hiring freeze and restructuring

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith details a new report that Meta is planning to cut costs, freeze hiring, and restructure its teams.

  • U.S. SEC fines Deloitte's China affiliate $20 million for auditing violations

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday fined the Chinese affiliate of Deloitte, one of the "Big Four" accounting firms, $20 million for letting some clients, including foreign companies listed on U.S. exchanges, conduct their own audit work. Over multiple years, Deloitte's Chinese affiliate asked some clients to select their own samples for testing and to prepare documentation that gave the appearance that Deloitte-China had tested the clients' financial statements and internal controls, when there was no evidence it had in fact done so, the SEC said. Auditors are essential gatekeepers in the financial markets, with both issuers and investors relying on them to critically and independently examine issuers' financial statements, identify any material misstatements in them, and sign off on them when they are free of material errors.

  • Fidelity's Genius Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock: It's All Over But the Shouting

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • Wall Street hit with $1.8 billion in fines over staffers texting on personal devices

    Bankers texting away on their personal phones are costing the biggest banks on Wall Street chunk of money.

  • Can I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These Are The Best Ages to Retire

    Part of a sound retirement planning strategy involves choosing the best age to retire. The normal retirement age is typically 65 or 66 for most people; this is when you can begin drawing your full Social Security retirement benefit. It … Continue reading → The post What Are the Best Ages to Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Mark Zuckerberg says Meta will freeze hiring and cut costs

    After a decade of explosive growth, the company formerly known as Facebook is planning to trim down. Bloomberg reports that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to freeze hiring and restructure some groups within the company Thursday in an internal all-hands call. According to Bloomberg, Meta plans to shrink budgets widely within the company, including to teams that it was recently investing in.

  • Boeing to sell 24 Dreamliners to Asian airline

    The Boeing Co., which carries an economic heft in Ohio and the Dayton region, has secured a large order.

  • 30 Billion Reasons Why This Nasdaq Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    The stock market may not look like a good place to be right now, as the Federal Reserve's hawkish nature has sent equities tumbling in 2022, but this has opened a solid opportunity for savvy investors to buy some great companies at attractive valuations. Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is one such company that investors may want to buy hand over fist right now, especially after its latest announcement pointing toward a massive acceleration in its automotive business. On Sept. 22, Qualcomm said in a news release that its design win pipeline in the automotive market has now increased to $30 billion thanks to the growing adoption of its Snapdragon platform in the auto industry.

  • Tesla’s Deliveries May Disappoint, Analyst Says. He Cut His Stock-Price Target.

    Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter cut his target for the EV maker's stock price to $340 from $360.

  • Retirement is a lot harder now. Here's how people are making it work

    Whether it's going back to work part time, moving in with roommates or making do with less, older Americans are getting creative about retirement.

  • Elon Musk Revives a Grudge with a Familiar Foe

    Tesla's billionaire CEO is resentful, never failing to remind his opponents of their past battles.

  • Which San Francisco ride-hailing giant is curbing hiring more: Lyft or Uber?

    Both San Francisco-based ride-hailing giants have now hit the brakes on hiring plans, with Lyft's announcement of a full hiring freeze for the rest of 2022 surpassing Uber's move to trim hiring four months ago. “Like many other companies navigating an uncertain economy, we are pausing hiring for all U.S.-based roles through the end of the year," a spokesperson for Lyft (Nasdaq: LYFT) told me in a statement on Wednesday. The news comes amid a larger economic downturn that has sent the San Francisco company's stock down more than 60% in the past six months.

  • Meta Tops Morningstar List of Undervalued Stocks

    Morningstar created a roster of the most undervalued stocks among the ones to which it assigns a wide moat.

  • Why Alphabet Is a Good Investment Despite Its Post-Stock-Split Slump

    The tech giant's stock sank to a 52-week low in September, but these factors still make it a worthwhile investment.