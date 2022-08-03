U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,119.50
    +25.75 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,542.00
    +177.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,006.50
    +82.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.60
    +15.60 (+0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.16
    +1.74 (+1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.40
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.10
    -0.03 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0190
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7920
    +0.0510 (+1.86%)
     

  • Vix

    23.19
    +0.35 (+1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5920
    +0.4400 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,319.94
    +586.20 (+2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.10
    +15.28 (+2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,437.56
    +28.45 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

LifeRoc Capital Repeats Fastest Growing Life Settlement Platform

·3 min read

LifeRoc Grew 360% While Top Industry Competitors Experienced Negative Growth

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry statistics have been released for 2021 and LifeRoc Capital was by far the fastest growing life settlement provider in 2021. LifeRoc grew an impressive 360% last year while much of the industry experienced negative growth. LifeRoc grew 5 times more than their nearest competitor while purchasing 5 times more death benefit than the previous year.

LifeRoc has grown to be a leading national life settlement platform – attributing their success to giving its advisors direct access to the top life settlement sources, 100% commission, and unmatched support and service.

"We always knew this business had a thriving future and that we were poised to be at the forefront of it," said Aaron Giroux, CEO of LifeRoc Capital. "But to experience it in real time is a rewarding feeling. We credit the LifeRoc model for being at the heart of our success, along with an amazing team here that helps agents and advisors gain access to the best tools and industry leading network of global buyers. We're more than just a bridge – we serve as a trusted partner, helping our advisors receive the best terms for each client."

LifeRoc – A Life Settlement Industry Leader

Partnering with LifeRoc gives advisors a wide range of options and opportunities that are usually not available from other life settlement companies. With direct access to buyers, 100% commission and concierge service that provides detailed free 24-hour policy valuations and case design, LifeRoc helps advisors bring back unmatched settlement offers for their clients with core programs that include:

  • Traditional Life Settlement: Direct access to LifeRoc's leading global network of policy buyers to create the greatest value for each life settlement case.

  • Cash for Term: Obtain settlement offers for Convertible and Non-Convertible term policies.

  • Retained Death Benefit: Provide a variety of solutions for clients who still need coverage.

  • Healthy Life Settlement: It is possible to provide settlements for even the healthiest insured clients.

  • Variable Life Settlement: Variable CLS™ is an industry first – a platform for transacting VUL compliant life settlements.

  • Whole Life Solution: Buyer will purchase whole life policies without and with loans.

  • Accelerated Life Settlement: Accelerated LS™ allows advisors to obtain settlement offers in as little as 48 hours.

"Contact us directly to see how we can help you to help your clients," said Giroux. "Whether it's direct access to our funder network or working with our team of valuation experts and life insurance business insiders, working with us, you pay no 3rd party broker fees and always receive 100% commission. We have you covered, no matter the angle. Call us now to learn more."

For more information on life settlements and policy valuation, follow LifeRoc on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.

About LifeRoc Capital, LLC

LifeRoc is a fully licensed direct life settlement provider that helps professional advisors optimize the value of life insurance policies for their clients. LifeRoc partners with the nation's top financial institutions, independent trust firms, financial planners, attorneys, and CPAs to help advisors navigate a complicated but exciting world of life settlements. With a high touch concierge approach, including unparalleled expertise and support for high net worth and ultra-high net worth markets, LifeRoc is a premier settlement partner. Learn more at: www.LifeRocCapital.com.

Media Contact:

Wendi Liechty, Marketing Director
(888)662-0180
341210@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liferoc-capital-repeats-fastest-growing-life-settlement-platform-301598167.html

SOURCE LifeRoc Capital

Recommended Stories

  • OPEC, Allies Agree to Modest Increase in Oil Production

    The Saudi-led cartel was under some pressure after President Biden said he expected Riyadh to help boost global supplies following a high-profile trip to the kingdom last month.

  • My boyfriend, 68, has almost no ‘mad money’ for fun activities and trips. He lives with his father, 95, and expects to inherit his house. Is it unreasonable to expect him to get a part-time job?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I am a 65-year-old retired woman with modest Social Security and annuity payments. I also own my own home and have savings. I’ve been seeing a 68-year-old retiree since just before the pandemic.

  • Denison Achieves Key Milestone with Completion of Metallurgical Test Work to Define Phoenix Process Plant Components and Confirmation of Ability to Produce Yellowcake

    Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the substantial completion of extensive metallurgical test work to define the mechanical components for the planned Phoenix processing plant (the "Phoenix Plant"), as part of the Feasibility Study ("FS") underway for the Company's 95% owned Wheeler River project ("Wheeler River" or the "Project"). In addition, the metallurgical program has confirmed the ability to produce a yellowcake product

  • Microsoft-Activision merger: ‘I think this deal closes,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Securities Analyst&nbsp;Michael Pachter joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Activision Blizzard earnings, the Microsoft-Activision merger, slowing game engagement, and the outlook for the gaming industry.

  • Europe’s Rhine River Is on the Brink of Effectively Closing

    (Bloomberg) -- Water levels on the Rhine River are set to fall perilously close to the point at which it would effectively close, putting the trade of huge quantities of goods at risk as the continent seeks to stave off an economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Ra

  • Exclusive-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus has revoked its entire outstanding order from Qatar Airways for A350 jets, severing all new jetliner business with the Gulf carrier in a dramatic new twist to a dispute clouding World Cup preparations, two industry sources said. No comment was immediately available from Airbus or Qatar Airways. The two aviation titans have been waging a rare public battle for months over the scarred condition of more than 20 long-haul jets that the airline says could pose a risk to passengers and which Airbus insists are completely safe.

  • 2 Important Things to Know Before Buying Mercadolibre

    Mercadolibre's (NASDAQ: MELI) stock had a great run over the last five years after delivering around a 220% return to shareholders (as of this writing). Mercadolibre is the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America. Its reach might be extensive, but Mercadolibre did not get here overnight.

  • Schwab Says You Need This Much for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rolls-Royce gets go-ahead for £1.5bn ITP Aero sale

    The engineering giant will hand over the Spanish business to a consortium of investors led by private equity firm Bain Capital.

  • Warren Buffett's 3 Favorite Sectors to Invest His Money

    Although there are 11 sectors to choose from, Buffett's investment history clearly shows he favors three above all others.

  • Can You Really Retire with $5 Million? Yes, Here's How

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star

  • Layoffs reported at Oracle may hit Burlington hub

    Oracle Corp., which does not break out headcount by state, has about 48,000 full-time U.S. employees.

  • Oil Prices Fall Ahead of Key OPEC Meeting on Output

    Oil prices fell Wednesday as traders worried that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will decide to keep output unchanged despite concerns demand will fall ahead of an expected slowdown in economic growth. OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, the most powerful player in the oil market, will discuss September output amid an escalating energy cost crisis. Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 1.2% to $99.34 a barrel.

  • Google chief warns bloated staff of ‘real concerns’ over productivity

    CEO Sundar Pichai said productivity has fallen behind its targets considering its number of employees.

  • How Much Can Retirees Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • ADP takes former Global Payments office space as sublease availability swells

    Fintech giant Global Payments listed the space for sublease less than a year after consolidating its Atlanta offices.

  • Maersk sees weaker container demand as durable goods sales dry up

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Shipping group Maersk expects global container demand to fall this year as sales of durable goods come to a "standstill", leaving flat-screen TVs and furniture piling up in warehouses, the company said on Wednesday. A surge in consumer demand and pandemic-related logjams holding up containers in key ports had boosted freight rates and profits in the shipping industry in recent quarters, yet the cost of living crisis has reversed that trend. Maersk, one of the world's biggest container shippers with a market share of around 17%, said inflation and a worsening economic situation had dented consumer demand, which could lead to a normalization of the global shipping market towards the end of the year.

  • AMD posts Q3 sales outlook below Wall St, data center growth remains strong

    (Reuters) -Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Tuesday forecast third-quarter revenue slightly below Wall Street estimates, a signal of uncertainty that concerned some investors after the company stock made huge gains in July. AMD continued to show strong growth in the data center business, at the expense of its rival Intel, but the company cut its market forecast for personal computer sales and shares fell more than 5% after hours. "After the surprisingly challenging quarter that Intel had, a lot of eyes were closely watching to see what AMD did and, overall, the numbers were solid," said Bob O'Donnell, chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research.

  • As US eyes new China chip curbs, turmoil looms for global market

    Export restrictions being considered by Washington to halt China's advances in semiconductor manufacturing could come at a substantial cost, experts say, potentially disrupting fragile global chip supply chains - and hurting U.S. businesses. Reuters reported on Monday that the United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip producers in China that make advanced semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to data centres. The curbs would stop chipmakers like South Korean giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix from shipping new technology tools to factories they operate in China, preventing them from upgrading plants that serve customers around the world.