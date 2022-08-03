LifeRoc Capital Repeats Fastest Growing Life Settlement Platform

LifeRoc Grew 360% While Top Industry Competitors Experienced Negative Growth



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry statistics have been released for 2021 and LifeRoc Capital was by far the fastest growing life settlement provider in 2021. LifeRoc grew an impressive 360% last year while much of the industry experienced negative growth. LifeRoc grew 5 times more than their nearest competitor while purchasing 5 times more death benefit than the previous year.

LifeRoc has grown to be a leading national life settlement platform – attributing their success to giving its advisors direct access to the top life settlement sources, 100% commission, and unmatched support and service.

"We always knew this business had a thriving future and that we were poised to be at the forefront of it," said Aaron Giroux, CEO of LifeRoc Capital. "But to experience it in real time is a rewarding feeling. We credit the LifeRoc model for being at the heart of our success, along with an amazing team here that helps agents and advisors gain access to the best tools and industry leading network of global buyers. We're more than just a bridge – we serve as a trusted partner, helping our advisors receive the best terms for each client."

LifeRoc – A Life Settlement Industry Leader

Partnering with LifeRoc gives advisors a wide range of options and opportunities that are usually not available from other life settlement companies. With direct access to buyers, 100% commission and concierge service that provides detailed free 24-hour policy valuations and case design, LifeRoc helps advisors bring back unmatched settlement offers for their clients with core programs that include:

Traditional Life Settlement: Direct access to LifeRoc's leading global network of policy buyers to create the greatest value for each life settlement case.

Cash for Term: Obtain settlement offers for Convertible and Non-Convertible term policies.

Retained Death Benefit: Provide a variety of solutions for clients who still need coverage.

Healthy Life Settlement: It is possible to provide settlements for even the healthiest insured clients.

Variable Life Settlement: Variable CLS™ is an industry first – a platform for transacting VUL compliant life settlements.

Whole Life Solution: Buyer will purchase whole life policies without and with loans.

Accelerated Life Settlement: Accelerated LS™ allows advisors to obtain settlement offers in as little as 48 hours.

"Contact us directly to see how we can help you to help your clients," said Giroux. "Whether it's direct access to our funder network or working with our team of valuation experts and life insurance business insiders, working with us, you pay no 3rd party broker fees and always receive 100% commission. We have you covered, no matter the angle. Call us now to learn more."

For more information on life settlements and policy valuation, follow LifeRoc on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.

About LifeRoc Capital, LLC

LifeRoc is a fully licensed direct life settlement provider that helps professional advisors optimize the value of life insurance policies for their clients. LifeRoc partners with the nation's top financial institutions, independent trust firms, financial planners, attorneys, and CPAs to help advisors navigate a complicated but exciting world of life settlements. With a high touch concierge approach, including unparalleled expertise and support for high net worth and ultra-high net worth markets, LifeRoc is a premier settlement partner. Learn more at: www.LifeRocCapital.com.

Media Contact:

Wendi Liechty, Marketing Director

(888)662-0180

341210@email4pr.com

