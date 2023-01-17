U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,993.35
    -5.74 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,910.04
    -392.57 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,094.07
    +14.92 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.35
    -2.69 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.79
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.20
    -11.50 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.25 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0789
    -0.0039 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5400
    +0.0290 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2265
    +0.0068 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2300
    -0.2110 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,223.13
    +152.21 (+0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.39
    +1.54 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

LIFE'S GOOD AWARD WINNERS PRESENT WARM-HEARTED TECH SOLUTIONS FOR A BETTER FUTURE

·5 min read

Award's Final Four Teams Joined by Renowned ESG Scholars and Company's Executives at LIFE'S GOOD AWARD Conference in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has announced the final winner of its LIFE'S GOOD AWARD, supporting global innovators taking on challenges to help create a Better Life for All. The Grand Prix was awarded to Dot Inc. from South Korea.

LG Electronics (LG) has announced the final winner of its LIFE’S GOOD AWARD, supporting global innovators taking on challenges to help create a Better Life for All. The Grand Prix was awarded to Dot Inc. from South Korea.
LG Electronics (LG) has announced the final winner of its LIFE’S GOOD AWARD, supporting global innovators taking on challenges to help create a Better Life for All. The Grand Prix was awarded to Dot Inc. from South Korea.

The jury ranked the final four teams after each of the teams pitched their innovative solutions in the award's final round, held during the LIFE'S GOOD AWARD Conference at LG Sciencepark in Seoul, Korea, on January 16. LG's own executives leading the company's ESG management, CSO Lee Sam-soo and CTO Dr. Kim Byoung-hoon, were present as well.

The award embodies LG's ESG vision of a Better Life for All, aiming to foster a brighter future for the planet and people. The company aimed to solicit ideas for environmental sustainability and accessibility, two key focuses of its long-term ESG initiative, the Better Life Plan 2030. The ingenious solutions presented by the four winners illustrate the power and potential of tech-for-good to spread positive impact on the world.

The winning teams are: Dot Inc. of South Korea (Grand Prix/USD 700,000 in prize money); SOLUTUM of Israel (Gold/USD 200,000); Day1Lab of South Korea (Silver/USD 100,000); and NONA Technologies of the United States (Bronze/USD 50,000).

LIFE'S GOOD AWARD Winning Solutions

  • Dot Inc.: developed an assistive information display device for the visually impaired composed of 2,400 braille pins – or 'dots' – which move up and down. ­­The novel device converts images, maps and other diverse digital information from connected devices such as computers and mobile phones into a display for visually impaired users to comprehend.

  • SOLUTUM: developed a novel plastic material that dissolves in water at ambient temperature and then biodegrades leaving no microplastic or toxin residue.

  • Day1Lab: created an organic polymer plastic which completely biodegrades in freshwater after about two weeks, and in the earth after about two months.

  • NONA Technologies: developed a desalination solution leveraging Ion Concentration Polarization (ICP) to remove viruses, bacteria, salt and debris from water.

Along with the final four teams, the LIFE'S GOOD AWARD Conference was graced by the esteemed members of the award's jury, the LG's Life's Good Committee, consisting of the company's executives and respected scholars in the area of responsible business management; Alex Edmans, a professor at London Business School, Christopher Marquis, a professor at Cambridge Judge Business School and Hyun S. Shin, a professor at Hanyang Business School and a director of the Collective Impact Center at Hanyang University.

The conference saw various attendees – including members of the public, local university students as well as LG employees and partners – and was livestreamed so that audiences from all around the globe could tune into the proceedings. During the morning, all four teams gave a final presentation and participated in a Q&A session, while the jury provided feedback based on the impact, innovation and sustainability of each solution. The afternoon featured an awards ceremony honoring the four teams and announcing their final placings, as well as special lectures delivered by Professor Edmans, Professor Marquis and Professor Shin.

"We will continue to pursue solutions assisting the visually impaired, and thanks to LG's support, we will be able to achieve this at a greater scale and in less time than we otherwise would have," said Ahrum Choi of Dot Inc., Grand Prix winner of the LIFE'S GOOD AWARD. "We are so grateful for this experience and are looking forward to collaborating with LG in the future, a company that really shares our desire to make the world a better place."

"We will continue to collaborate with like-minded innovators as we forge ahead on a shared journey to create a sustainable future for all, embracing the company's Life's Good vision," said Lee Sam-soo, Chief Strategy Officer at LG Electronics.

Meanwhile, LG will carry out ESG efforts spearheaded by the Better Life Plan 2030 and continue to share the initiative with internal employees and external stakeholders, in order to bolster the company's sustainable business practices.

For all the latest on LG's ongoing efforts to realize a Better Life for All, stay tuned to LG Newsroom.

About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics, Inc.                                                   
Léa Lee                                                                         
+82 2 3777 3981                                                       
lea.lee@lge.com 

LG Electronics USA
John I. Taylor                                                                               
+1 201 816 2166                                   
john.taylor@lge.com                                                                 

LG-One
Brian Miseo
+1 862 485 1764
brian.miseo@lg-one.com

 

LG Electronics (PRNewsFoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA)
LG Electronics (PRNewsFoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifes-good-award-winners-present-warm-hearted-tech-solutions-for-a-better-future-301723637.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Growth Stocks With 139% to 365% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts foresee triple-digit gains in the new year for these innovative, fast-paced companies.

  • Wind Turbines Are Big Enough for Now, Vestas CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Wind turbines are big enough for now and the challenge over the next decade will be expanding output to meet green goals around the world, the world’s top producer said.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud S

  • Europe Failing on Renewables as Cost Fears Bite, Vestas CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is failing on its renewable energy plan as the cost of development soars, according to the world’s biggest wind-turbine maker.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Clean energy developer

  • Billionaire Says Australia-to-Singapore Solar Plan Now Unviable

    (Bloomberg) -- Plans to use a 4,200-kilometer (2,600-mile) power cable to send clean energy from Australia to Singapore are no longer commercially viable, according to one of the project’s billionaire investors.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingCar Lease Ending Soon? Might Be Time to BuyEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets

  • Odd ‘armored’ fish seen hanging from mouth of Florida heron. It’s an invasive species

    Multiple videos have shown herons eating the fish.

  • Biden administration announces conditional $700 million loan for Nevada lithium mine

    This week, the Department of Energy said it would provide a mining company with a conditional loan valued at up to $700 million to develop a lithium mine in Nevada’s Esmeralda County

  • Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’

    Eating just one serving of freshwater fish each year could have the same effect as drinking water heavily polluted with “forever chemicals” for an entire month, a new study finds. The equivalent monthlong amount of water would be contaminated at levels 2,400 times greater than what’s recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) drinking water…

  • Stellantis, Vulcan Energy to develop renewable energy assets in Germany

    Stellantis' Rüsselsheim facility is where the world's third largest carmaker by sales produces its DS 4 and Opel Astra models. War in Ukraine has tightened Europe's energy supply, causing uncertainty for manufacturers already suffering from strained supply chains for raw materials and components such as semiconductors.

  • Soltec Will Adopt Altair Technology to Accelerate and Advance Research and Development Efforts

    Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) announced that Soltec, a global solar equipment manufacturer based in Murcia, Spain, will be utilizing Altair technology within its research and development (R&D) division. This represents a significant win in the solar energy sector for Altair.

  • Europe’s Energy Crisis Isn’t Over Yet for Iberdrola

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe has been “lucky” this winter as mild weather reduced fuel demand but the region hasn’t seen the end of an energy crisis, Iberdrola SA’s executive chairman said.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos Begins“As long as

  • Flex-Owned Solar Solutions Supplier Nextracker Files For US IPO

    Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) subsidiary, Nextracker Inc, filed for a proposed initial public offering of shares. Nextracker aims to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NXT." Nextracker provides intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. Nextracker has yet to fix the proposed offering's timing, number of shares, and price range. Nextracker disclosed annual revenue of abo

  • Energy boss warns higher bills are here to stay

    Equinor's chief says while prices will not be as volatile, investment in renewables must be paid for.

  • Wagyu Goes High Tech to Meet Surging Demand From Rich Asians

    (Bloomberg) -- Hiroki Sawai, who raises 2,200 cattle at his ranch in western Japan, received an alert on his phone one evening last year: a calf had fallen and wasn’t getting up. Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingCar Lease Ending Soon? Might Be Time to BuyHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldHe called on staff to check t

  • Last activists leave hamlet at heart of German coal protest

    The last two climate activists holed up beneath a German village due to be destroyed for the expansion of a nearby coal mine left the site on Monday. The activists — identified only by their nicknames “Pinky” and “Brain” — had remained inside a self-dug tunnel for days in a bid to prevent heavy equipment from being brought in to bulldoze the hamlet of Luetzerath, west of Cologne. Meanwhile, anti-coal protests continued in the region, with eight activists chaining themselves to a giant digger at another nearby mine and others abseiling from a bridge to block access to Luetzerath.

  • Should you worry about lichens, moss, algae on trees?

    Now that deciduous trees are bare, trunks and branches have taken center stage, and you might be noticing nuances and irregularities that evaded your attention over the summer. For instance, what are those green masses growing on your trees? Because they usually grow on stressed or declining trees, many people assume these organisms are responsible for making their trees sick.

  • India's Adani partners with Leyland, Ballard to make hydrogen fueled electric truck

    The project led by Adani, will have Ballard supply the fuel cell engine, while Indian truck maker Ashok Leyland will provide vehicle and technical support for the project. The FCET is scheduled to be launched in India in 2023, the flagship company of Adani Group said in a release.

  • Fish As A Food Of The Future - This Company’s Low Cost Solution Is Ready

    By David Willey, Benzinga

  • Dale Swampy: Ottawa’s climate policy will prolong Indigenous poverty

    Many will be unable to pay the high cost of utilities and energy that will follow from the plan

  • Lützerath: German police oust climate activists after clashes near coal mine

    Riot police remove protesters trying to stop the expansion of a coal mine in western Germany.

  • Live in Tri-Cities? Here’s how many wind turbines you might soon see from your house

    5 times more people in Benton County would live close to wind turbines than in the rest of Washington combined, finds analysis of proposed Horse Heaven project.